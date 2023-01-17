Read full article on original website
Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignmentEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Delays expected on MAX lines after train, vehicle collide in SW PortlandEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this weekKristen WaltersPortland, OR
Portland representative introduced numerous bills to make Narcan more accessibleMichelle NorthropOregon State
Wednesday in Portland: Families of 2 victims in 2017 MAX stabbings sue TriMet, Portland policeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
kptv.com
Overnight shootings leave 2 dead in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A pair of separate shootings left two men dead Thursday night in Portland. According to a statement from the Portland Police Bureau, a 911 call came in at 11:47 p.m. about a shooting at an apartment in the 4200 block of Northeast Prescott Street in the Cully neighborhood.
PPB: One dead after shooting reported at NE Portland apartment
One person was shot to death in Portland's Cully neighborhood late Thursday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
kptv.com
Community mourns year’s first Portland shooting victim, witness calls him hero
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A community is mourning as Portland police search for the person responsible for the first deadly shooting of 2023. A friend of that victim said his final act was heroic. Memorials set up around this area show just how loved he was. At one right behind...
KATU.com
Man killed in late-night Cully Neighborhood shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot and killed in the Cully Neighborhood early Thursday night, said the Portland Police Bureau. On January 19, 2023, just after 11:45 p.m., Portland Police Bureau officers were called to the 4200 block of Northeast Prescott Street for a reported shooting. Officers discovered a dead man at the scene.
KATU.com
Police identify driver killed in Southeast Portland crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police have identified a driver killed in a crash last Sunday morning in Southeast Portland. Officers say 44-year-old Tyler David died at the scene near Southeast 80th Avenue and Powell Boulevard. Police say David was pulling out of a parking lot onto Powell, and a...
Portland police investigate suspicious death after finding body down embankment
Portland police say they're investigating a suspicious death in the Hazelwood Neighborhood that took place Thursday night.
KATU.com
Shooting in Montavilla kills one man, alleged suspect arrested
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot and killed in the Montavilla Neighborhood early Friday morning, Portland Police said. On January 20, 2023, just after 2 a.m., PPB officers were called to the 8500 block of Southeast Taylor Street for a reported shooting. Upon arrival they found a man...
KATU.com
Portland Proud Boy brawler 'Tiny' Tusitala Toese back in jail
PORTLAND, Ore. — Tusitala "Tiny" Toese, 26, infamous for his activity with the Proud Boys group, will appear in Multnomah County Court Friday morning after being booked into jail Thursday afternoon. Toese has been arrested several times in recent years for alleged assaults at Proud Boys events, as well...
‘I want the whole city back’: Portlanders still seeking relief from rampant crime, drug-use
In the latest chapter of a book that doesn't seem to have a satisfying resolution, business and community leaders are once again coming together to say they are tired of feeling unsafe in Portland.
kptv.com
Portland police offering reward for help solving 2018 murder
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public’s help in solving an Oct. 2018 murder in Northeast Portland. Police responded Oct. 23, 2018, at 1:35 a.m. to the Glass House Tavern at 9710 Northeast Sandy Boulevard...
Courtroom brawl breaks out at Portland murder suspect’s arraignment
Multnomah County sheriff’s deputies broke up a courtroom fight this week between family members of a homicide victim and the family of the man charged with his killing. The fracas sent Circuit Judge Celia Howes and other judicial staff scurrying from the Justice Center courtroom after two women began screaming at each other during the arraignment of Damariae R. Haqq.
Portland man shot in back after telling another man he shouldn’t park in space reserved for disabled, prosecutor says
Teddy Wayne Hall Sr. is accused of pulling a .22-caliber revolver from his pocket and fatally shooting an unarmed man who had told him he shouldn’t park in a space reserved for the disabled. Hall fired four shots at Raja McCallister as McCallister stood beside the driver’s-side door of...
KATU.com
SWAT arrests man accused of threatening to kill neighbors, police in Vancouver
PORTLAND, Ore. — A SWAT team arrested a man Thursday who is accused of threatening to kill his neighbors and police officers in the Five Corners neighborhood of Vancouver. Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out shortly after 11 a.m. on reports that 51-year-old John Jamison threatened to get a gun and kill his two neighbors in the 9100 block of Northeast 68th Street.
KATU.com
Crash investigation blocks River Road in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ore. — Hillsboro Police are investigating a crash early Friday morning along Southeast River Road. There were no immediate reports of injuries from the crash near the Southeast 26th Court intersection. Officers said they were closing the intersection for several hours to investigate the crash. Drivers are asked...
kptv.com
Man shot while waiting for breakfast in front of Union Gospel Mission in downtown Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man was shot while he was waiting for breakfast outside the Union Gospel Mission in downtown Portland early on Wednesday morning. A spokesperson for the Portland Police Bureau told FOX 12 that a 911 call about shots fired came in around 6:20 a.m. and the first officers on scene at 3rd Avenue at Burnside found the man who had been shot in the arm.
KATU.com
Portland Police find drugs, illegally possessed gun, stolen cars near Eastport Plaza
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police officers say they recovered several stolen cars and seized blue fentanyl pills, cash, and a gun while working near the Eastport Plaza. In a Tweet on Wednesday, Portland Police’s East Precinct said the Neighborhood Response Team was working near Eastport Plaza Shopping Center on Southeast 82nd Avenue.
earnthenecklace.com
Nikki Torres Leaving KATU: Where Is the Portland Weather Anchor Going?
Since the pandemic, Nikki Torres has covered the weather in Portland, Oregon, and formed a bond with the KATU ABC 2 community. Now the young journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Nikki Torres announced to her social media followers that she was leaving KATU News. Naturally, regular viewers of #NikkiNeedsToKnow want to know where she is going next and if she will remain in Portland. They also want to know if she will return to weather forecasting soon. So find out what Nikki Torres said about her departure from KATU ABC 2 here.
kptv.com
Portland man says his car’s been broken into twice in three months
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man is sharing his story after his vehicle was targeted by thieves twice in three months. After connecting with other drivers, he now believes his car was chosen because of its brand name. Malachi Hopkins said Sunday started like any other day, but that...
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating city's first homicide of 2023 and more
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Jan. 17 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. PPB investigating city's first homicide of the year.
opb.org
Portland man, former journalist, charged with federal hate crimes
A man charged with arson and bias crimes in Multnomah County for setting fire to a mosque and vandalizing two Jewish synagogues is now facing federal hate crime charges. Federal prosecutors are filing four charges against Michael Bivins, 35, for his alleged racist crime spree in spring 2022. Bivins was recorded on security cameras setting fire to the Muslim Community Center of Portland. He allegedly smashed windows at Congregations Shir Tikvah and Beth Israel. He also is accused of smashing windows at a Black-owned restaurant and vandalizing Beth Israel with anti-Jewish graffiti.
