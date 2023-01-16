ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OutThere Colorado

National Western Stock Show boasts fair food favorites while adding tasty new twists

By NICOLE C. BRAMBILA nico.brambila@denvergazette.com
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xzvly_0kGpTpkY00
Armando Rivas keeps on eye on the meat as he grills sausage and chicken at a concession stand at the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo on Jan. 11, 2023.

This ain’t your mama’s rodeo food.

Sure, the old favorites are here — deep-fried Oreos, turkey legs, the Coors truck, kettle corn and nachos — but there’s also a wine bar and up-scale dining for those with more refined tastes.

“We still have a lot of the same staples, but we’re definitely trying to bring a new experience for all of the guests,” said Ben Stephens, general manager of SSA Group, which is partnering with the National Western Stock Show to provide culinary and retail services.

Stephens added: “We’re just trying to show off a little bit.”

Take the Bar & Grill.

More than 70 executive chefs who have earned every cut and burn were flown in from around the country to work the line at this year’s stock show.

And it shows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kKhVc_0kGpTpkY00
Chef John West cuts slices of prime rib on Jan. 11, 2023 at the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo.

The slow roasted prime rib (an annual favorite) is hand carved to order.

The menu boasts Rocky Mountain Oysters, a house wedge salad, chili, local beef aged on site and chicken tenders on the kids’ menu.

“I think we check all the boxes,” said James Miller, executive chef with SSA Group.

For those who come for the carnival food, it’s here, too, sans the rickety rides.

Before the bulls have bucked their last rider, Tyler Schacht estimates his nut stand will have scooped nearly 3,000 pounds of almonds, pecans and cashews.

“It’s crazy, ain’t it?” Schacht said.

Need an adult beverage?

You don’t have to settle for what’s on tap.

Matt Stringham can pour a white or a red glass of wine or throw together a mixed drink. Mojitos are a little tough because of the need for fresh fruit, but Stringham says with a little creativity almost anything is possible.

Want a libation without the line?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19XFb8_0kGpTpkY00
Bartender Matt Stringham pours a glass of wine for Jessica Johnson at the wine bar on Jan. 11, 2023 at the National Western Stock Show.

The stock show has a robot bartender that works the weekend shift at a self-order kiosk. The only downside is that a bigger tip won't translate into a heavier pour.

Walk the stock show grounds and you’ll see all the familiar favorites: corn dogs, funnel cake and curly fries.

Almost anything tastes good battered and deep fried.

Wyly Coyote Concessions puts the theory to the test with a Pickle Dog. Not sure what a Pickle Dog is? In other parts it’s called a Dilly Dog or a Pickle Corndog. Essentially, a Pickle Dog is a hollowed-out pickle stuffed with a hotdog and then battered and deep fried.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IPugR_0kGpTpkY00
John Samuel and his 2-year-old son, Benny, of Denver, enjoy a funnel cake at the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo on Jan. 11, 2023.

With more than 300 retail vendors at the National Western Stock Show complex, there will be ample opportunity to walk off the extra calories.

“The stock show is a family atmosphere, it’s a destination,” Miller said.

Come hungry.

For more information, schedule and tickets visit nationalwestern.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Tasting Table

If You Find A Blood Spot In Your Egg Yolk Is It Still Okay To Eat?

It's natural to do a double-take when you crack an egg and notice something floating in the yolk. In fact, there's an initial ick factor. But do you have to ditch the egg, attempt the difficult task of removing the spot without breaking the yolk, or simply carry on? If you're celebrity chef Guy Fieri, you ditch the egg. According to My Recipes, Fieri is outspoken about his dislike for eggs, revealing with a shudder in 2018 that a blood spot in an egg yolk is a non-starter for him. But aesthetics aside, what causes the occasional red or brown spot in an egg yolk?
shefinds

The Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients You Should Add To Your Soup To Slim Down This Winter

Soup season is in full swing–which is great for those of us looking for great recipes that can also help us reach our New Year’s weight loss goals, because soups offer practically endless opportunities to pack in nutritious, filling, low-calorie ingredients. In fact, there are tons of delicious soup ingredients that offer up incredible anti-inflammatory properties, which is a major key to a healthy diet. Chronic inflammation in the body can lead to issues like insulin and leptin resistance, which can hold you back significantly on your weight loss journey. But by adding the right foods to your plate (or, in this case, your bowl) you’ll be well on your way to less inflammation–not to mention a slimmer waistline.
msn.com

Your State's Hidden Gem: The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant

Slide 1 of 51: Sometimes the simplest of restaurants dish up the best food around. These are the hole-in-the-wall places that may not look like much from the outside, or even on the inside, but are loved for the delicious dishes they serve. From historic spots that started out as literal holes in the wall to basic diners that always offer a warm welcome and wonderful plate of food, we’ve rounded up the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants across the country – based on a mix of diners' reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience.
AOL Corp

A cozy Midwestern staple + Slow-cooked African stew

Happy Friday, and welcome back to Let’s Dish — your one-stop shop for all things eats in Kansas City. This week, it’s all about comfort food: My colleague Natalie tastes sweet and savory casseroles at You Say Tomato, and Mará dips into the peanut butter and goat meat stew at Fannie’s West African Cuisine.
KANSAS CITY, MO
msn.com

Your State's Best Mexican Restaurant, From Traditional To Tex-Mex

Slide 1 of 51: Mexican cuisine is among the most popular in the US, whether that means the best fish tacos from a truck or pretty, modern and flavor-packed dishes. From favorite spots for tacos to long-running neighborhood joints and acclaimed restaurants serving regional Mexican cuisine, read on for the best places to eat Mexican food in every US state.
Eden Reports

'Mixed With Sugar, Beetles Taste Like Meat': 200,000 Tons of Insect-Based Foods to be Produced Annually

The recent trend of promoting insect consumption as a sustainable food source is hard to ignore. A simple Google search reveals numerous articles with headlines such as "How Humans Eating Insects Can Save the Planet" and "Your Ancestors Probably Ate Insects. So What's Bugging You?" However, it may be best to leave insect consumption to frogs and other natural predators.
Mashed

Mashed Asks: What's The Best Secondary Cheese For A Pizza? - Exclusive Survey

At its most basic, pizza consists of three basic components: crust, tomato sauce, and melted cheese. People have long been swapping out the bottom element for tortillas, English muffins, French bread, and even cauliflower, while sauces like barbecue, buffalo, and Alfredo frequently take the place of marinara. Why, then, is nearly every pizza still made with mozzarella? The reason generally given for why mozzarella is always the right cheese choice for pizza is that it has the perfect degree of meltiness, stretchiness, gooeyness, et cetera, but how is this determined? Probably by comparing it to what we're used to, which is pizza made with mozzarella. It's kind of a cyclical thing.
Allrecipes.com

Raising Cane's Is Expanding and People Will Flock — Here's Why

An order of chicken fingers and fries was once a lifesaver for parents across the country with small children who may be too picky for the adult food offerings. Now, chicken fingers are being reclaimed by the adult crowd. Chicken finger chain, Raising Cane's, has been dominating the chicken finger market for some years now. I have the pleasure of being familiar with their food. I have had my fair share of chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, and Cane's Sauce.
ILLINOIS STATE
Ridley's Wreckage

Tuna Noodle Casserole - Classic Vintage Recipe

My mom came over for dinner the other night. It's always lovely when she comes to spend the day at the farm with us and the animals. Everyone is always so happy to have gramma on the property, even the animals. Mostly because she spoils all the animals (and humans) with treats and goodies.
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Korean Fried Chicken Sliders, Watermelon Punch, & Asian Beef Burrito from Studio Catering Co. at Disney California Adventure

Looking for some fusion cuisine as you enjoy the winter months at Disney California Adventure? Fear not, you have plenty of options right here at Studio Catering Co. in Hollywood Land. As the seasonal menus turned around, we got to try the new Korean Fried Chicken Sliders, Watermelon Punch, and the Asian Beef Burrito. So let’s dig in and see how these new offerings hold up!
msn.com

Crock-Pot Root Beer Moonshine + Video

If you like root beer you are going LOVE this alcoholic adult beverage recipe for Crock-Pot Root Beer Moonshine! Everclear grain alcohol or vodka is sweetened and flavored with root beer extract for this perfect sipping flavored “moonshine” recipe!. Slow Cooker Root Beer Moonshine. This is the first...
UTAH STATE
Chef Dennis

Winter Wonderland White Cake Recipe

My Winter Wonderland White Cake is perfect for the upcoming holiday season no matter how you celebrate it. Winter Wonderland White CakePhoto byChef Dennis Littley. This delicious moist white cake can be decorated for the season, birthdays or any holiday. Think of it as a blank canvas and have fun making this cake to fit your celebration or simply to treat your family to a special dessert.
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
28K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy