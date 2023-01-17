ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Moose on the Loose: Giants look for revenge

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants are ready for a different Jalen Hurts this time around. A fully healthy Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, that is. And that means preparing to face one of the NFL’s most dynamic dual threat players. “Everybody’s saying he’s having an MVP season and I agree,” Giants defensive coordinator […]
82 underclassmen officially eligible for 2023 NFL draft

Just over 80 players have officially declared to enter the 2023 draft early. The NFL released its annual list of players who had entered the draft after their third year of eligibility on Friday. Of the 82 players who officially declared, 69 are leaving school early while 13 underclassmen are declaring for the draft after getting their degrees.
