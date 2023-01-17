Read full article on original website
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Moose on the Loose: Giants look for revenge
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants are ready for a different Jalen Hurts this time around. A fully healthy Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, that is. And that means preparing to face one of the NFL’s most dynamic dual threat players. “Everybody’s saying he’s having an MVP season and I agree,” Giants defensive coordinator […]
82 underclassmen officially eligible for 2023 NFL draft
Just over 80 players have officially declared to enter the 2023 draft early. The NFL released its annual list of players who had entered the draft after their third year of eligibility on Friday. Of the 82 players who officially declared, 69 are leaving school early while 13 underclassmen are declaring for the draft after getting their degrees.
Warriors And Cavs Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.
