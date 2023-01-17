Prepare to see a lot less of Kelly Severide around the firehouse this season, as Taylor Kinney is taking a break from his role on NBC’s Chicago Fire, a source close to production confirms to TVLine. The actor is taking a leave of absence to deal with a personal matter. No specific information about the matter is known at this time. The Dick Wolf procedural’s cast and crew were told about Kinney’s decision on Friday; his surprise absence is expected to require script rewrites. Kinney has starred on Chicago Fire since it premiered in 2012. He has also appeared on every single one...

6 HOURS AGO