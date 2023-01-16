ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

fourstateshomepage.com

Jellyfish found in Missouri, MDC reports

MISSOURI — Jellyfish in the Show-Me state are more common than you think. The Craspedacusta sowerbyi is the freshwater jellyfish of Missouri and they’re found statewide. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports this species is native to eastern Asia, but can now be found worldwide in appropriate habitats.
Missouri Independent

Missouri lawmaker works with Humane Society to stop use of gas to kill shelter animals

Some of Missouri’s animals’ last moments are spent in a gas chamber, suffocating in carbon dioxide – but a bill by Rep. Adam Schwadron, R-St. Charles, would bar shelters from using this type of euthanasia. “Humanely treating our animals in our shelters is something that’s very important for us in the state,” Schwadron said. “And […] The post Missouri lawmaker works with Humane Society to stop use of gas to kill shelter animals appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri Independent

Missouri voters won’t fall for the ballot initiative power grab

For over a century, Show-Me-State voters have had the ability to amend the constitution by ballot initiative and simple majority vote. As a conservative, I take pride in the fact that our state’s forefathers had the foresight and humility to provide the people with a mechanism against political tyranny. Today that check is being threatened. […] The post Missouri voters won’t fall for the ballot initiative power grab appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KMBC.com

A closer look at Governor Parson's proposed I-70 expansion

OAK GROVE, Mo. — Missouri drivers who heard Governor Parson’s State of the State yesterday are already asking one question – when? When will his proposal to expand parts of Interstate 70 come to fruition?. There are roughly 260 miles of I-70 between Kansas City and St....
kbsi23.com

Calling all Missouri deer hunters!

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI)- New changes lie ahead for Missouri deer hunters this year. “One of those is that we’re going to have an early firearms antlerless portion this year,” said Rachel Webster of the Missouri Department of Conservation. The early firearms antlerless portion, in addition to the...
newsnationnow.com

Advocates speak out against new Missouri homelessness law

(NewsNation) — Sleeping on state-owned land is now a misdemeanor in Missouri after a law went into effect Jan. 1. Critics of the legislation say it stigmatizes and harms the homeless. KCUR, NPR’s member station in Kansas City, reports that “sleeping, camping, or having long-term shelter on state-owned land”...
Columbia Missourian

Missouri Farm Bureau looks forward to 2023 legislative session

The 2023 Missouri legislative session is underway and legislators have been back in Jefferson City since Jan. 4. Every year brings a new opportunity to address items that matter to our members and hardworking Missourians, and we look forward to developing solutions in the coming months. At the top of...
northwestmoinfo.com

Democrat Lawmaker Files ‘Red Flag’ Bill in Missouri House

(Missourinet) A state lawmaker from St. Louis is citing last fall’s fatal shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School as the reason behind a so-called “red flag” bill he’s sponsoring in the Missouri House. Democrat Peter Merideth says it would allow law enforcement to file...
