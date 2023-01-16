Read full article on original website
Related
kttn.com
EPA finds Kansas and Missouri home renovators in violation of lead-based paint regulations
An official for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has ruled that two home renovation companies must pay civil penalties to resolve violations of the federal Toxic Substances Control Act. According to EPA, Superior Restoration and Construction LLC of Overland Park, Kansas, must pay $44,680; and Askins Development Group LLC of...
fourstateshomepage.com
Jellyfish found in Missouri, MDC reports
MISSOURI — Jellyfish in the Show-Me state are more common than you think. The Craspedacusta sowerbyi is the freshwater jellyfish of Missouri and they’re found statewide. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports this species is native to eastern Asia, but can now be found worldwide in appropriate habitats.
Missouri lawmaker works with Humane Society to stop use of gas to kill shelter animals
Some of Missouri’s animals’ last moments are spent in a gas chamber, suffocating in carbon dioxide – but a bill by Rep. Adam Schwadron, R-St. Charles, would bar shelters from using this type of euthanasia. “Humanely treating our animals in our shelters is something that’s very important for us in the state,” Schwadron said. “And […] The post Missouri lawmaker works with Humane Society to stop use of gas to kill shelter animals appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Dollar General Market Opened in Missouri
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: News Leaderand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
Missouri voters won’t fall for the ballot initiative power grab
For over a century, Show-Me-State voters have had the ability to amend the constitution by ballot initiative and simple majority vote. As a conservative, I take pride in the fact that our state’s forefathers had the foresight and humility to provide the people with a mechanism against political tyranny. Today that check is being threatened. […] The post Missouri voters won’t fall for the ballot initiative power grab appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri marijuana laws need a complete overhaul. Adam Mace's case is one reason why
We’re watching closely, as should every Missourian who voted for Amendment 3, the state constitutional amendment that legalized recreational cannabis use for those 21 and older, should be watching closely as a Cass County judge decides whether a man incarcerated for nonviolent drug offenses should be release from prison.
KMBC.com
A closer look at Governor Parson's proposed I-70 expansion
OAK GROVE, Mo. — Missouri drivers who heard Governor Parson’s State of the State yesterday are already asking one question – when? When will his proposal to expand parts of Interstate 70 come to fruition?. There are roughly 260 miles of I-70 between Kansas City and St....
kbsi23.com
Calling all Missouri deer hunters!
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI)- New changes lie ahead for Missouri deer hunters this year. “One of those is that we’re going to have an early firearms antlerless portion this year,” said Rachel Webster of the Missouri Department of Conservation. The early firearms antlerless portion, in addition to the...
Parson calls for rebuilding and widening I-70 corridor in State of State speech
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson called on state lawmakers to set aside nearly $860 million to widen and improve traffic flow on Interstate 70
Here’s How to Find Out if Missouri Has Unclaimed Property for You
Did you know that the state of Missouri says they have millions of dollars worth of unclaimed property that just sits unfound every single year? It's true, but there's an easy way for you to find out if you're owed big bucks...or not. The Missouri State Treasurer website is an...
newsnationnow.com
Advocates speak out against new Missouri homelessness law
(NewsNation) — Sleeping on state-owned land is now a misdemeanor in Missouri after a law went into effect Jan. 1. Critics of the legislation say it stigmatizes and harms the homeless. KCUR, NPR’s member station in Kansas City, reports that “sleeping, camping, or having long-term shelter on state-owned land”...
Proposed bill would eliminate taxes on social security benefits in Missouri
Missouri Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer (R) has introduced a bill that would exempt social security benefits from income sales taxes.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri Farm Bureau looks forward to 2023 legislative session
The 2023 Missouri legislative session is underway and legislators have been back in Jefferson City since Jan. 4. Every year brings a new opportunity to address items that matter to our members and hardworking Missourians, and we look forward to developing solutions in the coming months. At the top of...
Missouri Senator Bill Eigel plans to cut personal property tax
Missouri State Senator Bill Eigel joins The Mark Reardon Show to discuss his plan to cut the personal property tax in Missouri in the near future!
Scam alert: Evergy warns Kansas, Missouri customers about new tactic
Evergy has posted a warning to its customers regarding a new tactic being used by scammers in Kansas and Missouri on Thursday.
This Building Was Just Declared The Ugliest In Missouri
Luckily, buildings don't have feelings.
St. Charles residents will know who contaminated their drinking water soon
ST CHARLES, Mo. — City of St. Charles residents will finally have answers soon. On Tuesday, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) began testing at the Elm Point Wellfield in St. Charles to get to the bottom of who contaminated their well water. “We wanna investigate where that’s coming from...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
kttn.com
Chiropractor in Missouri pleads guilty to $3.5 million dollar health care, disability fraud
A chiropractor from Missouri on Thursday admitted that he falsely claimed to have a medical license and exaggerated patients’ medical conditions so they would fraudulently receive more than $3.5 million in disability payments from the Social Security Administration and private disability benefit insurers. Thomas G. Hobbs, 65, from Jefferson...
northwestmoinfo.com
Democrat Lawmaker Files ‘Red Flag’ Bill in Missouri House
(Missourinet) A state lawmaker from St. Louis is citing last fall’s fatal shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School as the reason behind a so-called “red flag” bill he’s sponsoring in the Missouri House. Democrat Peter Merideth says it would allow law enforcement to file...
Comments / 0