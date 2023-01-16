Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in ConnecticutTravel MavenMiddlefield, CT
Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My! Branford Land Trust Winter Animal Tracking ClassesJen PayneBranford, CT
Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Major supermarket chain closing grocery store location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersCromwell, CT
Related
scsuowls.com
SCSU Women's Baskeball Travels To Saint Anselm On Saturday, Jan. 21
SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY WOMEN'S BASKETBALL (10-6, 5-5 NE10) at Saint Anselm College Hawks (7-10, 3-8 NE10) Location: Stoutenburgh Gymnasium (Manchester. N.H.) Southern Connecticut women's basketball will play the first of back-to-back road games in Manchester, N.H. when they take on Saint Anselm on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 1:30 p.m. at Stoutenburgh Gymnasium. The Owls enter the weekend with a record of 10-6 overall and 5-5 in NE10 play while Saint Anselm will host the Owls with a record of 7-10 overall and 3-8 in conference play.
scsuowls.com
SCSU Men's Swimming & Diving Travels To Le Moyne On Thursday, Jan. 19
Location: Rev. Vincent B. Ryan, S.J. Pool (Syracuse, N.Y.) Southern Connecticut men's swimming & diving will take on Le Moyne in Syracuse, N.Y. on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 2 p.m. Live video of Thursday's meet is available on NE10Now.tv. NE10 Honor Roll. Against Saint Rose, Matheus SIlva posted a NCAA...
scsuowls.com
SCSU Men’s Swimming and Diving Beats Le Moyne, 150-135
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Southern Connecticut men's swimming & diving defeated Le Moyne, 150-135, in a Northeast 10 Conference matchup. The 200 Medley Relay team of Chandler Tucker, Mason Wilde, Henry Velazquez and Franklin Kuhn placed first with a time of 1:36.22 to break a Le Moyne pool record. The "B" team of Kobe Dominguez, Connor Skarzynski, Michael Aiello and Jack Fry placed third at 1:42.54.
scsuowls.com
SCSU Women’s Swimming and Diving Victorious over Le Moyne, 159-128
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Southern Connecticut women's swimming & diving defeated Le Moyne, 159-128, in a Northeast 10 Conference matchup. The 200 Medley Relay team of Hailey Nyquist, Lindsay McCawley, Justice Glasgow and Olivia Strelevitz placed second with a time of 1:55.90. The "B" team of Brooke Keeney, Arianna Arturi, Kali Dominguez and Maddie Dean placed third with a time of 1:57.61.
scsuowls.com
SCSU Women's Basketball Falls To Le Moyne, 74-63
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Southern Connecticut women's basketball lost to Le Moyne, 74-63, in a Northeast 10 Conference matchup at James Moore Field House in New Haven, Conn. With the loss, Southern dropped to 10-6 overall and 5-5 in NE10 play while Le Moyne improved to 12-5 overall and 7-4 in conference action.
scsuowls.com
SCSU Gymnastics To Remember Irene Donelan At Alumni Meet On Saturday, Jan. 21
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Southern Connecticut gymnastics will host its annual Alumni Meet when the Owls host Springfield and Rhode Island College on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. at James Moore Field House. Prior to the start of the Owls' meet, SCSU Gymnastics will remember Irene Donelan, who passed peacefully on Dec. 24, 2022.
Comments / 0