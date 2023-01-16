ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

scsuowls.com

SCSU Women's Baskeball Travels To Saint Anselm On Saturday, Jan. 21

SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY WOMEN'S BASKETBALL (10-6, 5-5 NE10) at Saint Anselm College Hawks (7-10, 3-8 NE10) Location: Stoutenburgh Gymnasium (Manchester. N.H.) Southern Connecticut women's basketball will play the first of back-to-back road games in Manchester, N.H. when they take on Saint Anselm on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 1:30 p.m. at Stoutenburgh Gymnasium. The Owls enter the weekend with a record of 10-6 overall and 5-5 in NE10 play while Saint Anselm will host the Owls with a record of 7-10 overall and 3-8 in conference play.
NEW HAVEN, CT
scsuowls.com

SCSU Men's Swimming & Diving Travels To Le Moyne On Thursday, Jan. 19

Location: Rev. Vincent B. Ryan, S.J. Pool (Syracuse, N.Y.) Southern Connecticut men's swimming & diving will take on Le Moyne in Syracuse, N.Y. on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 2 p.m. Live video of Thursday's meet is available on NE10Now.tv. NE10 Honor Roll. Against Saint Rose, Matheus SIlva posted a NCAA...
NEW HAVEN, CT
scsuowls.com

SCSU Men’s Swimming and Diving Beats Le Moyne, 150-135

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Southern Connecticut men's swimming & diving defeated Le Moyne, 150-135, in a Northeast 10 Conference matchup. The 200 Medley Relay team of Chandler Tucker, Mason Wilde, Henry Velazquez and Franklin Kuhn placed first with a time of 1:36.22 to break a Le Moyne pool record. The "B" team of Kobe Dominguez, Connor Skarzynski, Michael Aiello and Jack Fry placed third at 1:42.54.
NEW HAVEN, CT
scsuowls.com

SCSU Women’s Swimming and Diving Victorious over Le Moyne, 159-128

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Southern Connecticut women's swimming & diving defeated Le Moyne, 159-128, in a Northeast 10 Conference matchup. The 200 Medley Relay team of Hailey Nyquist, Lindsay McCawley, Justice Glasgow and Olivia Strelevitz placed second with a time of 1:55.90. The "B" team of Brooke Keeney, Arianna Arturi, Kali Dominguez and Maddie Dean placed third with a time of 1:57.61.
NEW HAVEN, CT
scsuowls.com

SCSU Women's Basketball Falls To Le Moyne, 74-63

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Southern Connecticut women's basketball lost to Le Moyne, 74-63, in a Northeast 10 Conference matchup at James Moore Field House in New Haven, Conn. With the loss, Southern dropped to 10-6 overall and 5-5 in NE10 play while Le Moyne improved to 12-5 overall and 7-4 in conference action.
NEW HAVEN, CT
scsuowls.com

SCSU Gymnastics To Remember Irene Donelan At Alumni Meet On Saturday, Jan. 21

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Southern Connecticut gymnastics will host its annual Alumni Meet when the Owls host Springfield and Rhode Island College on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. at James Moore Field House. Prior to the start of the Owls' meet, SCSU Gymnastics will remember Irene Donelan, who passed peacefully on Dec. 24, 2022.
New Haven, CT

