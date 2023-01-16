SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY WOMEN'S BASKETBALL (10-6, 5-5 NE10) at Saint Anselm College Hawks (7-10, 3-8 NE10) Location: Stoutenburgh Gymnasium (Manchester. N.H.) Southern Connecticut women's basketball will play the first of back-to-back road games in Manchester, N.H. when they take on Saint Anselm on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 1:30 p.m. at Stoutenburgh Gymnasium. The Owls enter the weekend with a record of 10-6 overall and 5-5 in NE10 play while Saint Anselm will host the Owls with a record of 7-10 overall and 3-8 in conference play.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 12 HOURS AGO