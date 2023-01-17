Read full article on original website
Bravo346
3d ago
pay child support till the child or children are 18 yrs...no collect SS but collect from the drunk driver or boating! I will vote for this bill
Chris Comer
3d ago
Good ... People that drive drunk and kill someone do not deserve to live ... Since we won't make that happen, at least make Bentlys law happen
Eunice Walter
4d ago
Not a bad idea. The children should also be collecting the deceased parents SS until they're 18 years old.
Kait 8
Bill could bring changes to Arkansas abortion law
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A bill making its way through the Arkansas legislature could bring significant changes to the state’s abortion law. If approved, House Bill 1174 would allow a woman to prosecuted for their child’s death. The measure would include protections to prevent a woman from being...
Kait 8
Group urges Sanders, lawmakers for criminal justice reform
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - During her inaugural speech, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said criminal justice reform would be a priority. However, not everyone agrees with the way she wants to accomplish it. Our content partner, KNWA-TV in Fayetteville, reports the Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition sent a letter to Sanders and...
Bill would require Arkansas school districts to accept foreign exchange students from reputable agencies
This week, several bills impacting education are being discussed, including one that would clarify Arkansas law to require public school districts to admit foreign exchange students utilizing reputable agencies.
Arkansas inmate dead after prison altercation
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — An Arkansas inmate is dead after being involved in an altercation at the Randall L. Williams Correctional Facility. According to reports, 29-year-old inmate Timothy Hedrick died at UAMS in Little Rock on January 14 due to his injuries after being involved in an altercation with other inmates about three weeks prior.
Gov. Sanders reverses official position of Arkansas governor’s office on ban of mask mandates
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Wednesday she is reversing the official position of the governor on the constitutionality of Arkansas’ ban on mask mandates by public entities.
Kait 8
Arkansas bill could make car registration a little easier
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas lawmaker has introduced a bill that could give car owners a little extra time to get their tags. On Thursday, Jan. 19, Rep. Fran Cavenaugh (R-Walnut Ridge) introduced House Bill 1150, which extends the time allowed to register a motor vehicle from 30 to 60 days.
redriverradio.org
Arkansas Medicaid Expansion Program Faces Funding Hurdles
ARKANSAS MEDICAID- When Medicaid Expansion became effective in 2014 under the Obama administration, most states accepted some form of the federal program to provide healthcare coverage to their lower-income working-poor; but most southern “red states” refused to sign on. However Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas accepted the Medicaid Expansion.
KARK
Bills introduced into Arkansas legislature to ease car registration, taxes for disabled vets
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two bills introduced into the Arkansas legislature on Tuesday about car tags and the property tax for disabled vets could help Arkansas residents save money if they become law. CAR TAGS. Representative Frances Cavenaugh (R-Walnut Ridge) introduced a bill to extend the time allowed for...
Arkansas House committee forwards bill that would require taxpayer-bought flags to be made in America
A bill that would require any flags bought by Arkansas taxpayer money to be made in America passed a House committee on Wednesday. The bill's sponsor said he anticipates easy passage in both chambers when the time comes.
Multiple meteor sightings reported across Northwest Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — What looks to be a meteor was seen across Northwest Arkansas and into Oklahoma early Friday morning. In videos sent to 5NEWS, a bright light glides across the sky. The National Weather Service in Tulsa said they received several reports of a meteor that occurred over...
Arkansas man who propped feet on Pelosi office desk testifies
WASHINGTON — An Arkansas man testified Thursday that he was “going with the flow” when he propped up his feet on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, posing for photographs that made him one of the most memorable figures from the U.S. Capitol riot two years ago.
southarkansassun.com
Hundreds Of Deer Carcasses Dumped In Arkansas Prompts Investigation
The hundreds of deer carcasses dumped on a landowner’s property in Arkansas have prompted an investigation. The investigation was launched by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, together with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, launched an investigation...
Arkansas sheriffs push back on new ATF gun policy
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Multiple Arkansas sheriff's offices are pushing back against a new gun policy from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, (ATF). This new federal rule states that those who use a "brace stabilizer" attachment will have to register their weapons with the government.
Former Arkansas Senator sentenced to 12 months in prison for bribery conspiracy
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A former Arkansas State Senator and State Representative was sentenced to prison on Wednesday. Henry (Hank) Wilkins IV had previously pleaded guilty back in 2018 to conspiracy to commit bribery and conspiracy to devise a scheme. According to reports, he was sentenced to 12 months...
Miss Rodeo Arkansas hopes to spread an anti-bullying message
ARKANSAS, USA — The effort to end bullying in schools has been gaining strength over the last several years, especially when it comes to online bullying. That effort has been taken up by someone who you may not expect. Meet Abigail Benz, Miss Rodeo of Arkansas 2023 recently crowed. She’s a veteran of many rodeos across the state and nation.
magnoliareporter.com
Parole Board publishes monthly recommendations
The Arkansas Parole Board has issued its monthly recommendations for pardons and sentence commutations. South Arkansas people receiving “With Merit” recommendations for pardons, listed by county:. UNION COUNY. Phillip Ford, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a controlled substance-marijuana. Kenneth Hoon, hot check violation, domestic battery-third degree.
Former Arkansas governor’s son arrested, facing felony charge
The Benton County Sheriff's Office released an affidavit detailing the arrest of former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson's son, William Asa Hutchinson III.
Oldest elementary school in Arkansas to close
GARFIELD, Ark. — The Rogers School Board decided to close Garfield Elementary School on Tuesday. Open since 1888, the elementary school is the longest continually operating elementary school in the state of Arkansas, according to the city website. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Perry says, "We've conducted community forums, we've met...
Organizations urge criminal justice reform by Gov. Sanders and legislature
Criminal justice reform is a main priority for Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, but the way she wants to go about it is bringing out opposition.
magnoliareporter.com
‘Middle Mom’ fights for zero waiting foster kids
Christie Erwin has hugged a lot of foster kids, but never while they were in the middle of being interviewed for a short film in hopes of being adopted. That changed last year when a 15-year-old was asked on camera what was hoped for in a family, responded by saying, “I want to be able to hug somebody,” and then started crying.
