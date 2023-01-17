ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 39

Bravo346
3d ago

pay child support till the child or children are 18 yrs...no collect SS but collect from the drunk driver or boating! I will vote for this bill

Reply
7
Chris Comer
3d ago

Good ... People that drive drunk and kill someone do not deserve to live ... Since we won't make that happen, at least make Bentlys law happen

Reply(1)
4
Eunice Walter
4d ago

Not a bad idea. The children should also be collecting the deceased parents SS until they're 18 years old.

Reply(3)
11
Kait 8

Bill could bring changes to Arkansas abortion law

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A bill making its way through the Arkansas legislature could bring significant changes to the state’s abortion law. If approved, House Bill 1174 would allow a woman to prosecuted for their child’s death. The measure would include protections to prevent a woman from being...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Group urges Sanders, lawmakers for criminal justice reform

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - During her inaugural speech, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said criminal justice reform would be a priority. However, not everyone agrees with the way she wants to accomplish it. Our content partner, KNWA-TV in Fayetteville, reports the Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition sent a letter to Sanders and...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Arkansas inmate dead after prison altercation

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — An Arkansas inmate is dead after being involved in an altercation at the Randall L. Williams Correctional Facility. According to reports, 29-year-old inmate Timothy Hedrick died at UAMS in Little Rock on January 14 due to his injuries after being involved in an altercation with other inmates about three weeks prior.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Arkansas bill could make car registration a little easier

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas lawmaker has introduced a bill that could give car owners a little extra time to get their tags. On Thursday, Jan. 19, Rep. Fran Cavenaugh (R-Walnut Ridge) introduced House Bill 1150, which extends the time allowed to register a motor vehicle from 30 to 60 days.
JONESBORO, AR
redriverradio.org

Arkansas Medicaid Expansion Program Faces Funding Hurdles

ARKANSAS MEDICAID- When Medicaid Expansion became effective in 2014 under the Obama administration, most states accepted some form of the federal program to provide healthcare coverage to their lower-income working-poor; but most southern “red states” refused to sign on. However Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas accepted the Medicaid Expansion.
ARKANSAS STATE
southarkansassun.com

Hundreds Of Deer Carcasses Dumped In Arkansas Prompts Investigation

The hundreds of deer carcasses dumped on a landowner’s property in Arkansas have prompted an investigation. The investigation was launched by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, together with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, launched an investigation...
JOHNSON COUNTY, AR
THV11

Arkansas sheriffs push back on new ATF gun policy

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Multiple Arkansas sheriff's offices are pushing back against a new gun policy from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, (ATF). This new federal rule states that those who use a "brace stabilizer" attachment will have to register their weapons with the government.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Miss Rodeo Arkansas hopes to spread an anti-bullying message

ARKANSAS, USA — The effort to end bullying in schools has been gaining strength over the last several years, especially when it comes to online bullying. That effort has been taken up by someone who you may not expect. Meet Abigail Benz, Miss Rodeo of Arkansas 2023 recently crowed. She’s a veteran of many rodeos across the state and nation.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Parole Board publishes monthly recommendations

The Arkansas Parole Board has issued its monthly recommendations for pardons and sentence commutations. South Arkansas people receiving “With Merit” recommendations for pardons, listed by county:. UNION COUNY. Phillip Ford, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a controlled substance-marijuana. Kenneth Hoon, hot check violation, domestic battery-third degree.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Oldest elementary school in Arkansas to close

GARFIELD, Ark. — The Rogers School Board decided to close Garfield Elementary School on Tuesday. Open since 1888, the elementary school is the longest continually operating elementary school in the state of Arkansas, according to the city website. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Perry says, "We've conducted community forums, we've met...
ROGERS, AR
magnoliareporter.com

‘Middle Mom’ fights for zero waiting foster kids

Christie Erwin has hugged a lot of foster kids, but never while they were in the middle of being interviewed for a short film in hopes of being adopted. That changed last year when a 15-year-old was asked on camera what was hoped for in a family, responded by saying, “I want to be able to hug somebody,” and then started crying.
ARKANSAS STATE
