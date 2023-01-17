Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia hosts Empty Bowls session

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Martin Luther King Junior Day honors selflessness and the memory of a man who served others.

The Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia in Beckley offered kids a way to give on MLK Day, Monday, January 16, 2023, by participating in the Quota Club of Beckley’s Empty Bowls.

“I just wanted to see what it was like, because I’ve never done it before, so I wanted to just try it out,” said Lexi Oiler, an eighth-grade student at Park Middle School in Beckley. “It was really fun and just cool.”

Each year, the community comes together to paint the bowls at similar events, hosted by businesses and organizations.

One day this spring, on a date to be announced, Quota Club of Beckley will host an auction where people may buy the unique bowls, which were made by friends and neighbors.

“It’s really impactful,” said Norma Acord, artist-in-residence at the youth museum. “So, for the kids to be able to come and make bowls throughout the year, they’re able to say, ‘I made this. I actually made this,’ and they’re giving it to this organization, and then we’re selling it and all of that is going out into the community and coming back into the community.”

Quota Club members said Empty Bowls helps feed the hungry and allows people to express their creativity.

“It brings different people in the community out,” said Beth Jarrell, of Quota Club of Beckley. “It gives people of all ages an opportunity to play with clay and with glazes, something that maybe they’ve not gotten to do before, and something they might not get to do at school.”

