Peoria, IL

Obama’s attorney general honors MLK at Peoria lunch

By Jack Baudoin
 4 days ago

PEORIA, Ill. (WTVO) — Hundreds of people gathered at the Peoria Civic Center on Monday for its annual “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Luncheon.”

This year’s keynote speaker was former Attorney General Eric Holder, who served under President Barack Obama from 2009-2015. He is also the first African American to hold that position.

Holder paid tribute to King’s life fighting what he called the “Three Evils:” Racism, poverty and war. He said that King’s living legacy is social, racial and economic justice.

Holder said that it is all up to the people to bring that vision into the future.

“We need to commit ourselves to making his dream a reality, and we have within ourselves the capacity to do that if we’re willing to do the work,” Holder said.

This year marks 60 years since Dr. King’s march on Washington, where he made his famous “I Have A Dream” speech.

