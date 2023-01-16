ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Columbia Missourian

Tigers topple No. 25 Arkansas behind clutch plays late

Nick Honor stole Arkansas’ chance. With 18 seconds left and Missouri up 73-71 against the No. 25 Razorbacks, Jalen Graham drove to the lane looking to tie the contest. Honor stripped the ball from Graham, leading to a pair of made free throws by Sean East II. East added two more free throws in the final seconds to seal a 79-76 win for the Tigers on Wednesday at Mizzou Arena.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Columbia Missourian

MU bench steps up in home win over Razorbacks

While starter Kobe Brown led Missouri with 17 points, it was the Tigers’ bench that came alive with 48 points in a 79-76 victory over No. 25 Arkansas on Wednesday at Mizzou Arena. Aside from Brown, the Tigers’ four other starters combined for just 14 points. With Mabor Majak...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Tigers add preferred walk-on QB Dylan Laible

Missouri secured a commitment from Dylan Laible, the Hutchinson Community College quarterback announced Tuesday evening via his Twitter account. Laible will be a preferred walk-on, according to multiple reports.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Hickman beats Helias in milestone game

Hickman senior basketball player Ella Rogers entered her game against the Helias Crusaders with 993 total career points, and ultimately finished with 1,001. The Kewpies defeated the Crusaders 64-54 as Rogers broke the 1,000-point threshold. The score was close through most of the game before the Kewpies took a commanding lead in the fourth quarter.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Rogers reaches 1,000 career points as Hickman girls basketball beats Helias

Hickman girls basketball senior Ella Rogers scored her 1,000th career point as the Kewpies took down Helias 64-54 on Tuesday in Columbia. In addition to Rogers’ milestone, junior Ashtyn Klusmeyer dropped 30 points to help Hickman — ranked No. 8 in Class 6 by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association — defeat the Crusaders, the No. 1 team in Class 5.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Tigers trusting the process as Arkansas comes to town

Two straight losses, one to Texas A&M and the other more recently to Florida, have Missouri on the outside looking in at this week’s AP Top 25 rankings. While it hasn’t been the prettiest stretch for the Tigers, coach Dennis Gates wants the team to focus on the growing process within the program, not the results.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

In Paris, former MU coach Quin Snyder briefly gets back to work

PARIS — Former Missouri men’s basketball coach Quin Snyder was back in his element. Sweats, sneakers, T-shirt. Evaluating players, sharing ideas, connecting with new people and reconnecting with some others. He was coaching again. For two days, anyway.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Lula Porter Smith May 8, 1928~ Jan. 15, 2023

Lula Porter Smith, 94, passed away Sunday, January 15th, 2023, at The Bluffs in Columbia, Missouri. Visitation will take place on Saturday, January 21st, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Parker-Millard Funeral Services in Columbia, Missouri. Funeral services beginning at 12:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery in Columbia, Missouri following funeral services.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Neff Annex demolition begins

The demolition of Neff Annex began Tuesday. The demolition is part of MU's Space Reduction and Strategic Relocation Plan. After its construction in 1959 as an addition to Neff Hall, the annex was home to the Columbia Missourian until Lee Hills Hall was built in 1995. The university plans to...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Barbara Terry July 26, 1937 — Jan. 9, 2023

Barbara Ann Terry, age 85 of Tipton, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Capital Region Medical Center. She was born on July 26, 1937, in Columbia, Missouri to the late R.B. Boyce and Sarah Ruth (Pulis) Boyce. Barbara was a Class of 1955 Hickman High School graduate. She...
TIPTON, MO
Columbia Missourian

Peter John Grathwohl, Sept. 18, 1956 — Jan. 16, 2023

Peter John Grathwohl, 66, of Columbia, MO, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, at Boone Hospital following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Services will be Friday, January 20, 2023, at The Crossing Church, Columbia, MO. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. with funeral services at Noon.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

CPS i-Ready assessment data shows improvement

As Columbia Public Schools administers another round of i-Ready assessments to elementary and middle school students, data from the most recent testing period shows increased student proficiency in both reading and math this school year. I-Ready data shows that students’ overall reading proficiency increased from 32% to 36% this school...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Kings' chaos or community still exist in America today

“For in a real sense, America is essentially a dream, a dream yet unfulfilled.”. — Martin Luther King, Jr. About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

City hopes for grant as Business Loop 70 groups call for action on corridor

Interest in revitalizing Business Loop 70 in Columbia has prompted a call for the city to assume control of part of the corridor, which is under the jurisdiction of the Missouri Department of Transportation. Scott Wilson, chair of the Columbia Downtown Leadership Council, wrote a letter to Mayor Barbara Buffaloe...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Bicycle and Pedestrian Commission discusses need for sidewalk along Ballenger Lane

Even though the estimated $5.6 million price tag for building sidewalks along Ballenger Lane might be cost-prohibitive, the city’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Commission voted Wednesday night to add the project to Columbia’s sidewalk master plan after discussing options for reducing the expense. The commission was following through on...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

New businesses opened across Columbia in new year

A few new businesses have opened around Columbia in the new year. Restaurants like Rise and Grind, Wendy’s and Tacos 4 Life have set up shop and opened new locations in various spots around the city. Wendy’s.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

House Speaker vote worth the wait

“Where there is no vision, the people perish: But he that keepeth the law, happy is he.”. About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Missourian

Columbia Public Works holds meeting for proposed Sexton Road renovations

An open house to share information about sidewalk renovations along a section of Sexton Road near Ridgeway Elementary School and Oak Towers attracted a handful of Columbia residents Wednesday night. The city plans to replace the sidewalk on the south side of Sexton Road between Garth Avenue and Mary Street....
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Boone County Commission opens applications for ARPA funding

Those interested in applying for a chunk of the federal money Boone County received through the American Rescue Plan Act can do so between now and 5 p.m. March 31. The Boone County Commission opened the application period Tuesday. Application forms can be found online.
BOONE COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy