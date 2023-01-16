Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
Tigers topple No. 25 Arkansas behind clutch plays late
Nick Honor stole Arkansas’ chance. With 18 seconds left and Missouri up 73-71 against the No. 25 Razorbacks, Jalen Graham drove to the lane looking to tie the contest. Honor stripped the ball from Graham, leading to a pair of made free throws by Sean East II. East added two more free throws in the final seconds to seal a 79-76 win for the Tigers on Wednesday at Mizzou Arena.
Columbia Missourian
MU bench steps up in home win over Razorbacks
While starter Kobe Brown led Missouri with 17 points, it was the Tigers’ bench that came alive with 48 points in a 79-76 victory over No. 25 Arkansas on Wednesday at Mizzou Arena. Aside from Brown, the Tigers’ four other starters combined for just 14 points. With Mabor Majak...
Columbia Missourian
Tigers add preferred walk-on QB Dylan Laible
Missouri secured a commitment from Dylan Laible, the Hutchinson Community College quarterback announced Tuesday evening via his Twitter account. Laible will be a preferred walk-on, according to multiple reports.
Columbia Missourian
Hickman beats Helias in milestone game
Hickman senior basketball player Ella Rogers entered her game against the Helias Crusaders with 993 total career points, and ultimately finished with 1,001. The Kewpies defeated the Crusaders 64-54 as Rogers broke the 1,000-point threshold. The score was close through most of the game before the Kewpies took a commanding lead in the fourth quarter.
Columbia Missourian
Rogers reaches 1,000 career points as Hickman girls basketball beats Helias
Hickman girls basketball senior Ella Rogers scored her 1,000th career point as the Kewpies took down Helias 64-54 on Tuesday in Columbia. In addition to Rogers’ milestone, junior Ashtyn Klusmeyer dropped 30 points to help Hickman — ranked No. 8 in Class 6 by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association — defeat the Crusaders, the No. 1 team in Class 5.
Columbia Missourian
Tigers trusting the process as Arkansas comes to town
Two straight losses, one to Texas A&M and the other more recently to Florida, have Missouri on the outside looking in at this week’s AP Top 25 rankings. While it hasn’t been the prettiest stretch for the Tigers, coach Dennis Gates wants the team to focus on the growing process within the program, not the results.
Columbia Missourian
In Paris, former MU coach Quin Snyder briefly gets back to work
PARIS — Former Missouri men’s basketball coach Quin Snyder was back in his element. Sweats, sneakers, T-shirt. Evaluating players, sharing ideas, connecting with new people and reconnecting with some others. He was coaching again. For two days, anyway.
Columbia Missourian
Lula Porter Smith May 8, 1928~ Jan. 15, 2023
Lula Porter Smith, 94, passed away Sunday, January 15th, 2023, at The Bluffs in Columbia, Missouri. Visitation will take place on Saturday, January 21st, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Parker-Millard Funeral Services in Columbia, Missouri. Funeral services beginning at 12:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery in Columbia, Missouri following funeral services.
Columbia Missourian
Neff Annex demolition begins
The demolition of Neff Annex began Tuesday. The demolition is part of MU's Space Reduction and Strategic Relocation Plan. After its construction in 1959 as an addition to Neff Hall, the annex was home to the Columbia Missourian until Lee Hills Hall was built in 1995. The university plans to...
Columbia Missourian
Barbara Terry July 26, 1937 — Jan. 9, 2023
Barbara Ann Terry, age 85 of Tipton, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Capital Region Medical Center. She was born on July 26, 1937, in Columbia, Missouri to the late R.B. Boyce and Sarah Ruth (Pulis) Boyce. Barbara was a Class of 1955 Hickman High School graduate. She...
Columbia Missourian
Peter John Grathwohl, Sept. 18, 1956 — Jan. 16, 2023
Peter John Grathwohl, 66, of Columbia, MO, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, at Boone Hospital following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Services will be Friday, January 20, 2023, at The Crossing Church, Columbia, MO. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. with funeral services at Noon.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia awards the Rev. Lester Woods Jr. and Jabberwocky Studios for diversity efforts
Standing ovations were received by faith leader the Rev. Lester Woods, Jr. and Jabberwocky Studios on Thursday morning at the 30th Annual Columbia Values Diversity Awards. Woods won the Individual Award and Jabberwocky Studios won the Group Award. The awards took place at the Holiday Inn Executive Center from 7-9...
Columbia Missourian
CPS i-Ready assessment data shows improvement
As Columbia Public Schools administers another round of i-Ready assessments to elementary and middle school students, data from the most recent testing period shows increased student proficiency in both reading and math this school year. I-Ready data shows that students’ overall reading proficiency increased from 32% to 36% this school...
Columbia Missourian
Kings' chaos or community still exist in America today
“For in a real sense, America is essentially a dream, a dream yet unfulfilled.”. — Martin Luther King, Jr. About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Columbia Missourian
City hopes for grant as Business Loop 70 groups call for action on corridor
Interest in revitalizing Business Loop 70 in Columbia has prompted a call for the city to assume control of part of the corridor, which is under the jurisdiction of the Missouri Department of Transportation. Scott Wilson, chair of the Columbia Downtown Leadership Council, wrote a letter to Mayor Barbara Buffaloe...
Columbia Missourian
Bicycle and Pedestrian Commission discusses need for sidewalk along Ballenger Lane
Even though the estimated $5.6 million price tag for building sidewalks along Ballenger Lane might be cost-prohibitive, the city’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Commission voted Wednesday night to add the project to Columbia’s sidewalk master plan after discussing options for reducing the expense. The commission was following through on...
Columbia Missourian
New businesses opened across Columbia in new year
A few new businesses have opened around Columbia in the new year. Restaurants like Rise and Grind, Wendy’s and Tacos 4 Life have set up shop and opened new locations in various spots around the city. Wendy’s.
Columbia Missourian
House Speaker vote worth the wait
“Where there is no vision, the people perish: But he that keepeth the law, happy is he.”. About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia Public Works holds meeting for proposed Sexton Road renovations
An open house to share information about sidewalk renovations along a section of Sexton Road near Ridgeway Elementary School and Oak Towers attracted a handful of Columbia residents Wednesday night. The city plans to replace the sidewalk on the south side of Sexton Road between Garth Avenue and Mary Street....
Columbia Missourian
Boone County Commission opens applications for ARPA funding
Those interested in applying for a chunk of the federal money Boone County received through the American Rescue Plan Act can do so between now and 5 p.m. March 31. The Boone County Commission opened the application period Tuesday. Application forms can be found online.
