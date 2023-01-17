ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cyril, OK

KOCO

Man accused of killing 4-year-old Cyril girl appears in Oklahoma court

ANADARKO, Okla. — Ivon Adams, the man accused of murdering a 4-year-old girl from Cyril, stood before an Oklahoma judge for the first time Friday. Adams was charged with first-degree murder and child neglect after his wife, Alysia Adams, told detectives he killed Athena Brownfield on Christmas and buried her in Rush Springs, according to prosecutors.
CYRIL, OK
easttexasradio.com

Court Documents Paint Gruesome Picture

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed that they had found the remains of a child in rural Grady County while searching for a four-year-old believed beaten to death on Christmas. WARNING: The story contains details that may be disturbing. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said they could not confirm if...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Lawyer explains purpose of gag order placed on Athena Brownfield case

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. — The man accused of killing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield was brought back to Oklahoma and booked into the Caddo County Jail on Thursday. Ivon Adams was arrested on Jan. 12 in Arizona and was booked into the Maricopa County Jail after court documents say he beat and killed the 4-year-old Cyril girl who was reported missing on Jan. 10.
CADDO COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Funeral service announced for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield

ENID, Okla. — A funeral service has been announced for Athena Brownfield, the 4-year-old girl who was reported missing more than a week ago in Cyril. An obituary for Athena Brownfield posted by Amy Stittsworth Funeral Services says the service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Stride Bank Center, located at 301 S. Independence Ave. in Enid.
ENID, OK
KFOR

OSBI: Remains of a child found in rural Grady County

CYRIL, Okla. (KFOR) — The remains of a child have been found in rural Grady County outside of Rush Springs, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. This is where they are actively searching for missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield. While OSBI cannot confirm the remains are those of...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Hope turns to heartbreak as child's remains found amid search for missing Cyril girl

CYRIL, Okla. — Hope turned to heartbreak as a child’s remains were found amid the search for a missing Cyril girl. Hundreds helped search for Athena Brownfield in the week between her being reported missing and being found dead. It was a different feeling in Cyril on Wednesday after authorities announced they had discovered a child’s remains in Rush Springs.
CYRIL, OK
kswo.com

Athena's murder confession

LAWTON, OK
KFDA

Adams’ bond set for child neglect charges

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - One of the two caregivers of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield has had her bond amount set in a Caddo County courtroom. Alysia Adams has been charged with two counts of child neglect in connection to the death of Athena. Her husband, Ivon, has been charged with her murder.
CADDO COUNTY, OK

