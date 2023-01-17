Read full article on original website
Ivon Adams accused of killing Athena Brownfield arrives in Oklahoma
Caddo County Sheriff department confirms that the man accused of killing a little girl from Cyril has now been booked into the Caddo County Jail.
Man accused of killing 4-year-old Cyril girl appears in Oklahoma court
ANADARKO, Okla. — Ivon Adams, the man accused of murdering a 4-year-old girl from Cyril, stood before an Oklahoma judge for the first time Friday. Adams was charged with first-degree murder and child neglect after his wife, Alysia Adams, told detectives he killed Athena Brownfield on Christmas and buried her in Rush Springs, according to prosecutors.
Court Documents Paint Gruesome Picture
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed that they had found the remains of a child in rural Grady County while searching for a four-year-old believed beaten to death on Christmas. WARNING: The story contains details that may be disturbing. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said they could not confirm if...
Lawyer explains purpose of gag order placed on Athena Brownfield case
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. — The man accused of killing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield was brought back to Oklahoma and booked into the Caddo County Jail on Thursday. Ivon Adams was arrested on Jan. 12 in Arizona and was booked into the Maricopa County Jail after court documents say he beat and killed the 4-year-old Cyril girl who was reported missing on Jan. 10.
Funeral service announced for 4-year-old Cyril girl; Ivon Adams heading back to Oklahoma: What we know
CYRIL, Oklahoma (KOCO) -- Oklahoma and the nation are waiting to see if the remains found in rural Grady County near Rush Springs are those of the 4-year-old Cyril girl who was reported missing on Jan. 10. Below is what we know. The Victim Athena Brownfield, 4, was reported missing...
Funeral service announced for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield
ENID, Okla. — A funeral service has been announced for Athena Brownfield, the 4-year-old girl who was reported missing more than a week ago in Cyril. An obituary for Athena Brownfield posted by Amy Stittsworth Funeral Services says the service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Stride Bank Center, located at 301 S. Independence Ave. in Enid.
Police chief reacts to new details in missing child case
The OSBI has confirmed remains of a child have been found in rural Grady County, but they cannot confirm yet whether it belongs to four-year-old Athena Brownfield.
Missing Oklahoma 4-year-old reportedly beaten to death on Christmas, buried near fence
CYRIL, Okla. (TCD) -- A missing 4-year-old girl’s caregiver has been charged with first-degree murder as investigators transition their search into a recovery operation for her remains. Athena Brownfield was reported missing to the Cyril Police Department Jan. 10 after a postal carrier found her 5-year-old sister wandering alone....
OSBI: Remains of a child found in rural Grady County
CYRIL, Okla. (KFOR) — The remains of a child have been found in rural Grady County outside of Rush Springs, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. This is where they are actively searching for missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield. While OSBI cannot confirm the remains are those of...
Hours before a child’s remains found in Grady County, Athena Brownfield caregiver appears in court
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — Just hours before a child’s remains were found in Grady County, one of Athena Brownfield’s caregivers appeared in court. Attorneys wanted a gag order in the case which has drawn a huge online following. The court wouldn’t allow cameras in or outside but KOCO 5 was in the room as Alysia Adams stood before a judge.
Hope turns to heartbreak as child's remains found amid search for missing Cyril girl
CYRIL, Okla. — Hope turned to heartbreak as a child’s remains were found amid the search for a missing Cyril girl. Hundreds helped search for Athena Brownfield in the week between her being reported missing and being found dead. It was a different feeling in Cyril on Wednesday after authorities announced they had discovered a child’s remains in Rush Springs.
Athena's murder confession
Rural Land Where OSBI Found Child's Remains Recently Sold At Auction
A woman whose relatives recently purchased property where a child’s remains were found, watched in disbelief as investigators combed the land. “I recognized the property and it broke my heart and prayed that it was not the property,” said the woman who did not wish to be identified.
Adams’ bond set for child neglect charges
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - One of the two caregivers of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield has had her bond amount set in a Caddo County courtroom. Alysia Adams has been charged with two counts of child neglect in connection to the death of Athena. Her husband, Ivon, has been charged with her murder.
