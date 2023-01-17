Read full article on original website
Residents of Beacon Hill in Irmo worried about crime
IRMO, S.C. — Some Irmo town residents are raising concerns again about crime in the Beacon Hill area. Beacon Hill is located near the Columbiana Centre Mall. Some residents in the area say they've been hearing gunshots. Harbison Gardens, within the Beacon Hill area is near the so called...
Orangeburg elementary school among 20 statewide to receive grant for environmental project
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Brookdale Elementary School in Orangeburg received a $2,000 grant from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) for their hydroponic gardening project. The school is one of 20 statewide who received the grant for various environmental projects. “We just wanted to extend the...
Parents share concerns about SC Youth ChalleNGe Academy incident
EASTOVER, S.C. — Parents of cadets at the SC Youth ChalleNGe Academy are speaking out about their experience Tuesday night following an "incident." Several said they had either very little or no communication with officials here at the McCrady Training Center. Many parents explain they received calls directly from...
Fire at Lexington home temporarily shuts access to neighborhood
Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department is warning drivers to be aware of a temporary road closure. According to Police, a portion of Litchfield Lane was shut down around 9 p.m. Thursday while fire crews worked to put out a structure fire. Officials tell us the location...
Fifteen People Sent To Hospital After Fights At McCrady Training Center
(Columbia, SC) - Fifteen people are recovering from injuries after two fights broke out at the McCrady Training Center. One staff member and 14 cadets were taken to the hospital after the incidents Tuesday evening. Everyone has since been released back to either the program or their parents. The fights...
Family members continue speaking out about conditions at Richland County jail
COLUMBIA, S.C. — More videos from inside the Richland County Jail show inmates mopping sewage and another clip shows a bucket of water that inmates were given to flush their toilets with. A family member of an inmate told us, her loved one has been in Alvin S. Glenn...
Assistance around the corner for those living in Columbia food deserts
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Imagine having to choose between gas and groceries because you have to travel nearly 10 miles to get to the nearest grocery store. “I grocery shop three times a week. Groceries are so high nowadays; you can only buy enough for two days or three days," Columbia resident Derek Johnson said. “It takes me approximately 15 to 20 minutes to get to my nearest grocery store," he said.
Video shows conditions inside Richland County jail
Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Soda City Live: The 11th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr....
City of West Columbia is hiring!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of West Columbia is hiring. Among the positions available include code compliance inspector, truck driver sanitation department, equipment operator, street and sanitation workers and water plant maintenance mechanic. Submit your application and find more information at westcolumbiasc.gov.
Chantè Coad blazes trail as Columbia's first Black female firefighter
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The responsibility of being "the first" comes with a lot of weight, but Chantè Coad carries the title well. After not getting hired the first time she applied, Coad became the Columbia Fire Department's first Black female firefighter on October 22, 1990. She started her career with Engine 11.
Buddy Call19 Survivor: Carrie Morris
COLUMBIA, S.C. — They are the words no woman wants to hear, "you have breast cancer." It's been about a year and a half since Carrie Morris heard the words. At 40 years old, the working mom of three believed she was in good health. She ate right and was feeling pretty good before she hit the medical speedbump that would change her life and change her mind about doing things.
A new bioscience center headed for Claflin University with a $17.4M price tag
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Claflin University has received $17.4 million for the construction of a new Science and Technology center. It's all part of a $111 million appropriations package from Congressman Clyburn's office to support community projects throughout the state. Claflin's vision for its new bioscience technology center is to...
Business owners at Irmo strip mall assess damage after fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Today business owners at St. Andrews Center in Irmo are assessing the damage in the daylight after a fire on Monday evening. No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Fred Najim is the owner of Hair Power Designs...
'At least treat them like humans': Richland County responds to videos showing jail conditions
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Social media videos from inside the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center show living conditions that some may call disturbing. The videos show disconnected toilets and sinks, with sewage floating in cells. "No matter what they did wrong, yes, they did wrong, and some of them didn't...
Richland Two's new interim superintendent is a familiar face
COLUMBIA, S.C. — An interim superintendent has been named for Richland School District Two following Tuesday's departure of Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis. Nancy Gregory, the district's current chief instructional officer, will take on the role as the board works toward a permanent replacement. She began with Richland Two in the 1980s. Among her roles, she has been a teacher, assistant principal, and principal over the years.
Several cadets at SC Youth Challenge Academy taken to hospital after incident
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Several cadets at the South Carolina Youth Challenge Academy were taken to the hospital after an incident Tuesday evening. Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, Adjutant General of the South Carolina National Guard, gave a brief statement hours after the incident, saying the incident was "under control."
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out.
Old elementary school could become training center for SC law enforcement, school personnel
South Carolina's top cop detailed a proposed project he says could help make your child's school safer.
RCSD deputies shot at while serving eviction in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said a man has been arrested after shooting at two deputies Friday morning in Columbia. At around 9:30 a.m., deputies served an eviction notice in the 2500 block of Gervais St. Sheriff Leon Lott said the deputies were there with the landlord and attempted to make contact. No one answered.
Water main break forces road closure, boil water advisory in Columbia neighborhood
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say a 16-inch water main has suffered a break and repair operations have forced a road closure and an advisory for residents to boil their water in a Columbia neighborhood. According to the City of Columbia Water Works, the road closure is in the 1600...
