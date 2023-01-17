ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapin, SC

News19 WLTX

Residents of Beacon Hill in Irmo worried about crime

IRMO, S.C. — Some Irmo town residents are raising concerns again about crime in the Beacon Hill area. Beacon Hill is located near the Columbiana Centre Mall. Some residents in the area say they've been hearing gunshots. Harbison Gardens, within the Beacon Hill area is near the so called...
IRMO, SC
abccolumbia.com

Fire at Lexington home temporarily shuts access to neighborhood

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department is warning drivers to be aware of a temporary road closure. According to Police, a portion of Litchfield Lane was shut down around 9 p.m. Thursday while fire crews worked to put out a structure fire. Officials tell us the location...
LEXINGTON, SC
iheart.com

Fifteen People Sent To Hospital After Fights At McCrady Training Center

(Columbia, SC) - Fifteen people are recovering from injuries after two fights broke out at the McCrady Training Center. One staff member and 14 cadets were taken to the hospital after the incidents Tuesday evening. Everyone has since been released back to either the program or their parents. The fights...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Assistance around the corner for those living in Columbia food deserts

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Imagine having to choose between gas and groceries because you have to travel nearly 10 miles to get to the nearest grocery store. “I grocery shop three times a week. Groceries are so high nowadays; you can only buy enough for two days or three days," Columbia resident Derek Johnson said. “It takes me approximately 15 to 20 minutes to get to my nearest grocery store," he said.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Video shows conditions inside Richland County jail

Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Soda City Live: The 11th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr....
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

City of West Columbia is hiring!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of West Columbia is hiring. Among the positions available include code compliance inspector, truck driver sanitation department, equipment operator, street and sanitation workers and water plant maintenance mechanic. Submit your application and find more information at westcolumbiasc.gov.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Buddy Call19 Survivor: Carrie Morris

COLUMBIA, S.C. — They are the words no woman wants to hear, "you have breast cancer." It's been about a year and a half since Carrie Morris heard the words. At 40 years old, the working mom of three believed she was in good health. She ate right and was feeling pretty good before she hit the medical speedbump that would change her life and change her mind about doing things.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Business owners at Irmo strip mall assess damage after fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Today business owners at St. Andrews Center in Irmo are assessing the damage in the daylight after a fire on Monday evening. No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Fred Najim is the owner of Hair Power Designs...
IRMO, SC
News19 WLTX

Richland Two's new interim superintendent is a familiar face

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An interim superintendent has been named for Richland School District Two following Tuesday's departure of Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis. Nancy Gregory, the district's current chief instructional officer, will take on the role as the board works toward a permanent replacement. She began with Richland Two in the 1980s. Among her roles, she has been a teacher, assistant principal, and principal over the years.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

RCSD deputies shot at while serving eviction in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said a man has been arrested after shooting at two deputies Friday morning in Columbia. At around 9:30 a.m., deputies served an eviction notice in the 2500 block of Gervais St. Sheriff Leon Lott said the deputies were there with the landlord and attempted to make contact. No one answered.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

