Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same dayPete LakemanNew York City, NY
A woman finds treasure in New York City's garbage bags including $3000 worth of trashed goods from Party CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge ParkWestland DailyNew York City, NY
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
What is the Oldest Restaurant in the New York City?New York CultureNew York City, NY
Meet Joe Ligon, the oldest juvenile 'lifer.' He was released after 68 years in prison.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 17, 2021. It has since been updated. There is no doubt that the prison system in the United States is archaic and unjust. For evidence of that, we must look no further than America's juvenile "lifers," that is, children under the age of 18 who are sentenced to life in prison without parole. Oftentimes, these individuals do not see the world outside until they are senior citizens. Joe Ligon was a juvenile lifer. He was sentenced to prison when he was 15 years old and last saw daylight when Dwight Eisenhower had wrapped up his first month as President. Ligon was finally released from Pennsylvania’s State Correctional Institution Phoenix in 2021 after a tough trial fought by Bradley Bridge, Ligon’s attorney since 2006. The longest-serving juvenile lifer in the country, he was 83 years old at the time of his release, ABC News reports.
Missing plane that disappeared departing New York's JFK airport found in White Plains, occupants dead: report
A plane that went missing after leaving New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport has been found near Rye Lake in White Plains, where it crashed, officials said.
Cocaine Worth $2M Found Stashed in Hidden VW Compartment at Border
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the San Ysidro Port of Entry have discovered more than $2 million worth of cocaine hidden in a vehicle, the agency said Friday. At approximately 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, officers encountered a male driver, 31, in a Volkswagen entering the U.S. He presented them with a valid state-issued identification card.
Police warn public of counterfeit money being made
BRIDGEPORT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Officers in Bridgeport are asking the public to be vigilant as counterfeit bills are being made and attempted to be passed on as real currency. Bridgeport police say to be sure to take notice of the bills you receive and ensure they are true bills and not counterfeit.
What Should a Person Do if They Find a Police Tracking Device on Their Car?
What Should a Person Do if They Find a Police Tracking device on Their Car?. For many years now, police investigators have used electronic surveillance to track suspects. One of their most potent devices is the Global Positioning Satellite, a tracking bug commonly known by its acronym GPS. If police use incriminating evidence gleaned from a GPS most lawyers raise the issue that their client's Fourth Amendment rights to be safe and secure from unreasonable searches and seizures. GPS surveillance is legal but depending on the circumstances the surveillance can present numerous challenges. So, what happens if an unsuspecting citizen finds a police-installed GPS tracking device attached beneath their vehicle and decide to trash it? As documented in the case of Indiana v. Derek Heuring, things can turn pretty strange.
Notorious NYC gangbanger ‘Blue Boy’ back in jail over weed shop shooting
A career criminal whose claim to fame includes the prison yard slaying of one of the Big Apple’s most notorious outlaws is back behind bars after being charged with attempted murder in a shooting outside a Manhattan weed shop, The Post has learned. Luis “Blue Boy” Rosado, 56, was paroled from prison last year after serving 39 years for murder — including the stabbing death of Larry Davis, who infamously wounded six cops during a shootout in The Bronx in 1986, police sources said. Rosado, a reputed member of the Crips street gang, has now been accused of shooting a 25-year-old man...
U.S. Congressman To Be Criminally Charged, Reports Say
The potential legal difficulties facing Congressman-elect George Santos are ramping up with word now that Brazil is relaunching fraud investigations against Santos, according to the New York Times in new reporting on Monday.
New bill would increase speed limits to 80 mph on interstates
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – If one West Virginia State Senator can convince his colleagues, you might be able to drive faster on Interstates throughout the state. Republican Senator Robert Karnes, representing the 11 district, has proposed Senate Bill 34. Senate Bill 34 would change the speed limit from 70 mph to 80 mph on interstate highways and four-lane limited access highways in West Virginia.
Rapper Who Shot Album Cover Photo At Capitol Riot Receives Prison Sentence
The Virginia native will go to prison for his participation in the riots on January 6.
IRS Forced to Investigate Own Employees Amid $1,000,000 Dollar Covid Theft Shopping Scheme
The Internal Revenue Service is responsible for ensuring that everyone pays their fair share of taxes and penalizing those who commit tax fraud. However, a recent incident is forcing them to investigate their own employees.
Woman sues bar — after getting so drunk she blew up $10M home
She was so bombed she blew up a house. A Canadian woman who caused $10 million in damages after driving drunk, crashing into a house and causing an explosion is now suing the concert venue that provided her alcoholic beverages — as she claims the owners are to blame. The “car bomb” fiasco occurred in August 2019 while Daniella Leis, 26, was driving home from a Marilyn Manson concert after having drinks at the Budweiser Gardens bar in London, Ontario, the CBC reported. Leis crashed her Ford Fusion — registered to her father — into a brick home at 450 Woodman...
OK lawmaker files bills to end traffic ticket quotas, red light cameras
An Oklahoma lawmaker says he has filed legislation to protect drivers from unnecessary headaches on the road.
Men scammed Pennsylvania Turnpike out of $1 million in tolls, feds say
The men were recently charged in federal court.
New York man pleads guilty to hate crime charges in head-stomping death of Chinese immigrant
A New York man pleaded guilty Thursday to manslaughter as a hate crime for the brutal beating of Yao Pan Ma, a Chinese immigrant who died months after he was attacked while out collecting cans to earn money. Ma, 61, suffered a traumatic brain injury from the 2021 attack and...
Prince George's Co. MS-13 gang member sentenced to life in prison
A 28-year-old Maryland man was sentenced Friday to life in prison for crimes he committed while part of the MS-13 gang. Brayan Contreras-Avalos was sentenced on charges related to his participation in a racketeering enterprise known as La Mara Salvatrucha, or "MS-13," and a concurrent five years in prison for drug distribution conspiracy.
Two trucker drivers in Pennsylvania steal over $3,000 worth of diesel fuel from Wawa: police
Two truck drivers are wanted after authorities in Hilltown Township, Pennsylvania, said they worked together to steal over $3,000 of diesel fuel from a pump at a local Wawa.
Man arrested for the most Canadian crime of all time
On Tuesday, police in Canada shared that they arrested a man who had allegedly thrown a fishing rod at a car traveling on a freeway in the country.
Minnesota police officer forced to apologize over Thin Blue Line flag: 'Tarnished with divisive undertones'
A Minnesota police officer was forced to apologized for displaying the Thin Blue Line flag in a law enforcement appreciation post following critics' complaints.
House committee advances bill that would fine drivers for driving in the left lane
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bill in the West Virginia House of Delegates that would fine drivers for driving in the left lane is gaining traction as it was passed out of the House Committee on Technology and Infrastructure today. House Bill 2222, introduced by Delegate Westfall (R-Jackson), was...
