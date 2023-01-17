The curtain has finally lifted for the future of Wallingford’s iconic Guild 45th St. Theater — and what a plot twist: the space will be home to a new five-story, 70-unit apartment building. Surprisingly, no parking is to be included in the development of the building, yet some retail/commercial space is expected to end up on street level. The pink cinema is to be demolished in the near future, and hopes of current owner, 2929 Productions, (associated with billionaire Mark Cuban) repurposing the space as a theater are gone with the wind.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO