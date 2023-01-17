Read full article on original website
Popular Wearable Art Sale returns to in-person for its 29th year, continues support of YWCA
Submitted by Shari Tyler. The 29th annual RAGS Wearable Art Sale and Gallery Competition will take place March 10–12, 2023. The weekend begins with a ticketed Gala preview event on Thursday, March 9. Since 1994, in support of YWCA Pierce County’s domestic violence programs and services, RAGS has:
Curran Orchard FREE Night Pruning Class
Learn how to prune apple trees at a FREE pruning class on Thursday, January 26, from 6:30pm to 8:30pm at the University Place Primary School Cafeteria. Master Gardener and professional arborist Robert Sweet will discuss proper pruning techniques as well as appropriate tools. UPP is located at 2708 Grandview Drive W. in University Place.
Do You Have a Great Hat? Karshner Museum Wants You for a Hat Parade
Submitted by Karshner Museum and Center for Culture & Arts. The Karshner Museum is celebrating National Hat Day with a Hat Contest, a Hat Exhibit, and a performance from Book-It Theatre performing “Tiara’s Hat Parade.”. Karshner Museum and Center for Culture & Arts is celebrating National Hat Day...
Clover Park School Board Adjusts January Meeting Schedule
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors will hold a two-day planning meeting on Monday, Jan. 23, and Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 5:30 p.m. The meetings will be held in-person and live-streamed on Zoom and YouTube. This replaces the regular meeting/workshop originally scheduled for...
2022 Classy Chassis Haunted Car Wash raises $8,000 for Mary Bridge
Submitted by Classy Chassis. Lakewood – Last month brought a heartening moment when Classy Chassis and Classic Coffee staff met with the Mary Bridge team to present them with an $8,000 donation, all raised by the 2022 Haunted Car Wash event. When Corey Campbell and his team originally decided...
Chef Tom Douglas goes low and slow at his new spot Etta's Big Mountain BBQ
SEATTLE — Seattle’s best-known chef is serving up something new. Tom Douglas has rebooted his former restaurant Etta's Seafood next to Pike Place Market into Etta's Big Mountain Barbecue. Etta’s, if you did not know, is named after Tom's daughter, Loretta. The smoked meat menu features Tom's take on briskets, ribs, and other barbeque staples.
The Applebee’s Culture at Gig Harbor High School
Over the past year, the local Applebee’s in Uptown has become a popular hangout spot for Gig Harbor students. Many will flock over to the “Bees” after a basketball game, football game, or just randomly on the weekends. It’s definitely an odd phenomenon, as Applebee’s has long been associated with average food, a tacky atmosphere, and generally bad service. “I enjoy the memories I can make there, but I dislike that I have to pay every time,” said Ben Miller (10). Among the frequent faces seen is several members of our boys’ basketball team.
New indoor golf experience opens in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Whether you're a beginner or a pro, Stadium Golf Sports Bar is the kind of place where you can always find something fun and challenging. It's located in the old Rhein Haus location on Division Avenue in Tacoma. The huge indoor space is part golf experience...
Pets will appreciate your old towels and blankets
Pierce County social media announcement. If your towels or blankets are looking shaggier than a sheepdog, donate them! The Humane Society will use donations for pets awaiting adoption. Goodwill will recycle donations into products like carpet padding.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Washington
Cheapism has the scoop on every state's most delicious biscuits.
Once On This Island – Tacoma Musical Playhouse Review
The island is Haiti. I love this quote about Haiti, which fits for most of the world, but perhaps Haiti the most: “Gods always behave like the people who make them.” – Zora Neale Hurston, Tell My Horse: Voodoo and Life in Haiti and Jamaica. Many musical...
Candlelight vigil for Teekah Lewis
Tacoma Police Department social media post. On Monday, January 23, from 6 – 7:30 p.m., family members of Teekah Lewis, who disappeared 24 years ago from the New Frontier Lanes Bowling Alley, will hold a candlelight vigil at Tacoma Police Headquarters. For more information go to bit.ly/BringTeekahHome.
King Tides return January 21-27
City of University Place announcement. The next series of king tides are predicted to occur 1/21-27. The Emergency Management Coalition is providing free sand/sandbags for residents that live on or near the shoreline. Community CERT volunteers will be on site to help fill bags at Cirque Park tomorrow, 1/20, 1-3:30PM.
That’s a Wrap! Guild 45th Theater to be fully demolished — makes way for 70-unit apartment building
The curtain has finally lifted for the future of Wallingford’s iconic Guild 45th St. Theater — and what a plot twist: the space will be home to a new five-story, 70-unit apartment building. Surprisingly, no parking is to be included in the development of the building, yet some retail/commercial space is expected to end up on street level. The pink cinema is to be demolished in the near future, and hopes of current owner, 2929 Productions, (associated with billionaire Mark Cuban) repurposing the space as a theater are gone with the wind.
Three Music Venues That Serve Fantastic Food… and One That Sells Satan’s Hot Dog
Seattle and Washington State have always had all sorts of puritanical, wacky, nonsense laws about serving liquor. The one requiring bars to have a “kitchen” is one of them. Washington Administrative Code 314-02-035 states, “A spirits, beer, and wine restaurant licensee must serve at least four complete meals. Establishments shall be maintained in a substantial manner as a place for preparing, cooking, and serving of complete meals.”
Goodbye, Cupcake
After 15 years on Pac Ave, cupcake bakery Hello, Cupcake sells its last cupcake. Tacoma residents from far and wide lined up in the rain last Sunday morning for one final cupcake from beloved cupcake bakery, Hello, Cupcake. Hello, Cupcake, which has been a part of downtown Tacoma for the...
Project will improve Wards Lake Park
City of Lakewood announcement. A SEPA Environmental Review application was filed with the City of Lakewood Development Services. The application materials reviewed by contacting the project planner, Josh Kubitza at jkubitza@cityoflakewood.us. Application Name and Number: Wards Lake Phase 1 Environmental Review (APP # 4931). Permit Application Date: December 19, 2022.
TODAY: Meet the Tacoma fashionista who found a second act as a track star
After a long career in fashion marketing and retail, Tacoma’s 70-year-old Madonna Hanna has found a successful second act as a track star that led her to the National Senior Games. TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones reports.
Living Well Kent Collaborative’s 70-Acre Commitment to Food Access and Affordable Housing
Living Well Kent Collaborative (LWKC), a community-driven coalition of residents, nonprofit organizations, businesses, and government leaders united to achieve health equity through policy, systems, and environmental (PSE) change, was recently allotted 70 acres of land from the City of Auburn and Auburn School District. Plans for the 70 acres include community and technology centers, affordable housing, a botanical garden, more land for farming, a food hub, and more. The organization is now tasked with raising enough funds to begin developing the land.
Councilmember Campbell’s January Update
Office of Marty Campbell, Pierce County Council, District 5 announcement. Lunar New Year. In Memory of MLK. Coalition Against Pierce County Airports. Council Vice Chair Marty Campbell shares updates about each event and what he’s been up to in his latest newsletter.
