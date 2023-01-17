Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
How Far Is Orlando From the Beach?East Coast TravelerOrlando, FL
Popular restaurant giving away free food in two Orlando locations this ThursdayAsh JurbergOrlando, FL
The Catholic Church Officially Has a Moon BishopAndrei TapalagaOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
Florida doctor gets 20 years for urine-testing scheme that cost insurers $125 million
In one of South Florida’s biggest healthcare fraud cases, an osteopathic physician approved medically unnecessary urine tests and treatment for patients suffering from alcohol and drug addiction that cost private insurance companies more than $125 million over a decade.
thesource.com
Woman Sentenced to Three Years in State Prison for Collecting $400,000 in Viral Gofundme Scam
A New Jersey woman was sentenced to three years in state prison on Friday for her role in a $400,000 GoFundMe scam in which she and her then-boyfriend lied about helping a homeless veteran in Philadelphia. Katelyn McClure, 32, was already serving a one-year sentence on federal charges related to...
Colorado Funeral Home Director Sentenced to 20 Years in Jail for Illegally Selling Body Parts
Megan Hess, 46, was sentenced Tuesday at a hearing in Grand Junction, Colorado for dissecting 560 corpses and selling their remains for research purposes without family consent. Her mother Shirley Koch, 69, was also jailed for 15 years A Colorado funeral home director convicted of stealing and selling hundreds of body parts has been sentenced to 20 years in jail. Megan Hess, 46, was sentenced Tuesday at a hearing in Grand Junction, Colorado for dissecting corpses and selling the remains for research purposes without family consent out of the Sunset Mesa Funeral...
St. Augustine man losses his phone in Home Depot and gets sentenced to federal prison
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Concerned citizens, who found Patrick Joseph McAloon’s cell phone in a Home Depot, discovered images of a child around three years old being sexually abused. McAloon called his own phone and when confronted about the photos, he said it was a “wake-up call,” and...
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
Judge revokes man's probation, sentences him to 30 years after he commits more crimes
24-years old Jaterin Tyler of Cedar Hill used-up any of his good will with Judge Dominique Collins. She revoked probation and sent Tyler to prison for 30-years. At various times, Tyler was arrested for rape, kidnapping
Black trans woman awarded $1.5M after 6 months in male prison over bogus drug arrest
A federal judge awarded $1.5 million to an Atlanta trans woman who spent six months in jail after being detained on false drug accusations in October 2015. A transgender lady named Ju'Zema Goldring was walking by herself when she was mistakenly detained by two Atlanta police officers. In her handbag, the officers discovered a stress ball that contained an unidentified chemical. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested her for cocaine trafficking even though a narcotics test revealed no signs of unlawful drug use.
Ex-Funeral Home Owner Sentenced to 20 Years in Federal Prison for Selling Body Parts
Megan Hess and her mother have been sentenced in Colorado after revelations of a gruesome scheme.
Former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office dispatcher sentenced to 60 years in federal prison
Scott Matthew Yotka, 48, of Jacksonville, was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for producing and distributing photos and a video depicting himself as he sexually abused two young children.
Father-Son Duo Sentenced to Federal Prison For IRS Fraud
A father and son duo based in Jacksonville, Florida have been sentenced to federal prison for conspiring to defraud the IRS. According to an official release from the tax agency, Raul Solis and Raul Solis-Martinez will serve 33 months and 21 months in federal prison, respectively.
Florida man who bought mansion, Maserati using COVID funds sentenced to prison
A Florida man was sentenced to over eight years in prison for obtaining more than $7 million in COVID relief funds
Feds bust $28M pandemic loan-fraud ring after tip on South Florida liquor store owner
As the nation’s No. 1 fraud capital, South Florida has led the financial crime wave that followed the passage of the CARES Act, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
George Santos Faces up to Five Years in Prison if Convicted of Fraud
Brazilian prosecutors say the New York congressman-elect used a stolen checkbook and a false name to spend nearly $700 on clothing in 2008.
Iran man who decapitated teen wife and paraded her head in public gets 8-year prison sentence
Tehran — An Iranian man has been jailed for more than eight years after decapitating his wife and displaying her head in public in a case that shocked the country, the judiciary said Wednesday. Mona Heidari, 17, was killed in February 2022 by her husband and brother-in-law in Ahvaz, the capital of the southwestern province of Khuzestan.
Bustle
Jen Shah Has Been Sentenced To 6.5 Years In Prison
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah has been sentenced to 78 months in prison for wire fraud and money laundering, as reported by Inner City Press. Shah appeared at a New York federal courthouse on Jan. 6 for her sentencing, after pleading guilty to charges of fraud in July 2022, on the day her planned federal trial was set to begin. Before she was sentenced, Shah apologized for her actions, stating her RHOSLC persona “has nothing to do with” her true self.
Cocaine Worth $2M Found Stashed in Hidden VW Compartment at Border
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the San Ysidro Port of Entry have discovered more than $2 million worth of cocaine hidden in a vehicle, the agency said Friday. At approximately 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, officers encountered a male driver, 31, in a Volkswagen entering the U.S. He presented them with a valid state-issued identification card.
Judge gave felon who killed California deputy light prison sentence instead of life
A serial felon who killed a patrol deputy should have been spending his life in prison for a violent crime just a year ago, yet he was on the streets, the Riverside County, California, sheriff said.
The Georgia Man Who Stole $24 Million From McDonald’s
Meet Jerry Jacobson. Currently living in Georgia, he stole $24 million from McDonald’s and is responsible for one of the largest fraud cases in American history. This is the fascinating story of how a former police officer from Georgia became a criminal mastermind.
Federal Prosecutors Seek a Decade Behind Bars for Jen Shah, the ‘Most Culpable Person’ in a Nationwide Telemarketing Fraud
Federal prosecutors asked a judge to sentence former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jennifer Shah to 10 years in prison, calling her the “most culpable person charged” in a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme that targeted the elderly. “For nearly a decade, the defendant was an integral...
Comments / 6