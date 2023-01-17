ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

Inmate found unresponsive in Travis County Jail cell Sunday, dies at hospital

By Keri Heath, Austin American-Statesman
 4 days ago
A 47-year-old inmate who was found unresponsive in his cell on Sunday morning at the Travis County Jail died at a hospital, officials said Monday.

Israel Resendiz Molina was found unresponsive around 8 a.m. Jail medical staff administered CPR and he was taken to a hospital where he later died, Travis County sheriff's spokeswoman Kristen Dark said in a news release Monday.

Officials have not released Molina's cause of death, but said an autopsy was performed Sunday and the final result is pending.

Molina had been booked in jail Jan. 10 on charges of driving while intoxicated, Dark said.

The sheriff's office has launched an investigation involving the internal affairs unit, criminal investigations unit, Texas Rangers and Travis County Medical Examiner's Office as is customary with in-custody deaths, she said.

