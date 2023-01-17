Read full article on original website
Kitchen volunteers needed for Roseburg Senior Center and Warming Center
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg Senior Center is asking for volunteers to help prepare and serve meals for homeless guests when the warming center is offered and on an on-going basis to bring back senior buffets each week from Mondays through Saturdays. The senior center is currently only able...
Newest Killer Burger location hires local artist to paint "Oregon Legends" mural
EUGENE, Ore. — Former University of Oregon running back LaMichael James has opened a new Killer Burger location on Coburg Road, prior to the opening he commissioned local artist, Kayla Carlile, to paint a mural inside the restaurant. Carlile, a Eugene native, gained popularity on TikTok because of her...
Sherm's Thunderbird Market donates trailer load of food to Feeding Umpqua
ROSEBURG, Ore. — On Friday January 20, Steve Olsrud of Sherm’s Thunderbird and Food for Less Markets accompanied one of their semi-trucks as they continue their annual tradition of donating a trailer load of food to Feeding Umpqua, the regional food bank for Douglas County operated by UCAN.
WOW Hall survivor moving forward: 'You've got to still live life'
EUGENE, Ore. — Aaleigha Tynan has a scar. "It just was the wrong place, wrong time thing for me." She still attends physical therapy and still can't remember the exact sequence of events from that night. "Maybe if I had stayed inside three more minutes, it wouldn't have happened...
Reser Stadium renovations are on track to finish up in June
After months of waiting, Reser’s west side finally has its new roof. "The last time I was here in Reser Stadium, Oregon State completed a monumental comeback over Oregon. But they had to pick up their biggest win of the season in front of only half a crowd. Well now, the dream of completing Reser Stadium is almost finished. So, let's go ahead and throw on these hard hats once again and see some of the progress that's been made."
OSU College of Forestry: tree removal, road construction impacts landslide severity
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Findings of a study led by Oregon State University's College of Forestry have shown that the clear-cutting of timber—the complete removal of trees from an area—and road construction have a greater impact on the severity and frequency of landslides, rather than the amount of water coursing through a watershed, according to a press release from OSU.
OSU student travels to Antarctica in quest to find world's oldest piece of ice
CORVALLIS, Ore. — When you think of ice, you probably don't think of it being the color green. But Julia Peterson, an Oregon State University PhD student, says she and her colleagues are searching for just that. "It's really got this like green tint to it at the bottom,...
Audit reveals Measure 110 effectiveness is unknown
“Really our message is pretty simple,” said Kip Memmott, the Secretary of State’s Audit Director. “It’s too early to tell.”. Nearly two years after the first-in-the-nation policy, Measure 110, was implemented, Oregon’s Secretary of State’s office reveals the effectiveness of the program is still up in the air.
ODOT: Repairs to begin on damaged U.S. 20 ramp in Corvallis, drivers plan ahead
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Drivers plan ahead! That's what the Oregon Department of Transportation recommends as repair work will soon begin on the damaged U.S. 20 ramp. ODOT says most of the repair work will be done at night, but drivers should expect lane closures, ramp closures, and traffic shifts in lanes under the bridges at the U.S. 20/OR 34 and OR 99W interchange.
Young star shining for Oregon State Women's basketball
The PAC-12 is arguably the toughest conference in the NCAA for women's basketball and it's not often that you see many freshmen come in and dominate the way one Beaver has. Sports reporter Erin Slinde sat down with Oregon State's freshman phenom, Raegan Beers, to talk about her love for the game of basketball.
City of Reedsport to repair sewer line, residents asked to stop sewer use
REEDSPORT, Ore. — On Monday, January 23, the City of Reedsport Wastewater Department will be repairing a sewer line on Rowe Street, according to a press release from the City. Residents are being asked to stop or reduce sewer use from 8 A.M. until 2 P.M. on Monday, January...
Oregon and Oregon State football 2023 schedules released
EUGENE, Ore. — College football fans all over the country have been counting down the days until they find out when their favorite teams will be back this fall – even though the football season just ended. But get your calendars ready - the 2023 schedule is here.
Two Safeties Returning to Oregon
Oregon has a pair of experienced players in the secondary returning for next season. Safeties Jamal Hill and Steve Stephens the 4th have announced they are coming back for their 5th and 6th seasons respectively. The two played in all 13 games this past season for the Ducks, combining for...
City of Eugene, EWEB on proposed sale of riverfront property.
EUGENE, Ore. — Following joint press releases Tuesday night, both the City of Eugene, and the Eugene Water and Electric Board have announced negotiations over the future of EWEB's riverfront property. The process for selling the former EWEB headquarters building began in February of 2022, when the utility company...
Former Portland Police Chief sworn as Springfield's Deputy Chief
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Tuesday afternoon, the Springfield Police Department swore in three new members Tuesday and promoted a fourth. Officers Amy Nelson and Dylan Korth were sworn in as the newest officers of the SPD, with Korth coming to Springfield from Eureka County in Nevada. Officer Kyle Potter was...
Eugene to negotiate with EWEB for acquisition of riverfront property
EUGENE, Ore. — The City of Eugene is moving into exclusive negotiations with EWEB to purchase its riverfront property, in what could lead to the re-establishment of a city hall right on the Willamette River. The Eugene Water and Electric Board has been accepting proposals for the property for...
Crab pots at full boil with cooked crab at Eugene's Fisherman's Market
EUGENE, Ore. — Despite a delayed start to commercial crabbing season, crab pots are at full boil with cooked crab at the Fisherman's Market. Eugene's homegrown Fisherman's Market announced that the first catch of Dungeness crab from the Oregon fishery will be available starting Wednesday, January 18. Fisherman's Market...
BLM camera shows wild cats crossing Mill Creek, officials created cat bridge 'by accident'
The Bureau of Land Management caught a bobcat and a cougar on camera in Alsea. Alsea is located in the coast range between Corvallis and Waldport. Officials say they didn't mean to build a cat bridge. Logs were placed around the stream to help rebuild degraded habitat.
FOUND: Missing, endangered Elmira 14-year-old 'likely disoriented or confused'
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County Search and Rescue crews located a missing teenager after searching a 4-and-a-half square mile area off of Hwy 126 near Fern Ridge Lake. 14-year-old Corbin William Turner of Elmira was found safe after he was reported missing at 5:20 a.m. Wednesday, January 18 after leaving his home in the 89000blk of Demming Rd.
Drivers slow down, elk and deer winter migration
Sheriff's deputies in Lincoln County are warning drivers to be extra careful of elk and deer on the highway. When it gets colder, and the food runs low elk and deer move down to lower elevations to find something to eat. This migration often means the animals are crossing major...
