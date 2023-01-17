ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

wvtf.org

A longtime site for Roanoke's homeless plans to close its doors

A facility that has served Roanoke’s homeless community for more than 50 years is closing at the end of the month. Trust House began in 1970 as a crisis hotline by a handful of former Hollins University students. About 25 people have lived there in recent months. Tommy Oliver...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Danville Public Schools announces new initiative for STEM and career academies

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Public Schools (DPS) announced on Thursday a new initiative aimed at increasing opportunities for students to explore STEM and career opportunities. The new program, called AIM STEM and Career Academies, will provide increased career and technical education programs and STEM academies for students in...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Liberty students to carry lead banner at 2023 March for Life

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In an annual tradition for Liberty University, the school will send buses of students to Washington D.C. for the National March for Life. On Friday, for the first time ever, Liberty students will lead the march while holding the March for Life Banner. This year's event is the first in a post-Roe America.
LYNCHBURG, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Fraternity works to realize MLK’s dream for the future

The 22nd Martin Luther King Jr. Day breakfast returned to Pittsylvania County after a two years hiatus due to the pandemic, as hundreds of people filled their plates and remembered the man who led the civil rights movement in the United States. The Rho Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSET

The Duffle Bag Project Helps Foster Children at Isaiah 117 House

LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — The Duffle Bag Project is a partner with Isaiah 117 House to make the foster care process for children easier. They provide duffle bags with sweet embroideries for the foster children to have a place for their belongings. ABC 13 is excited to feature Isaiah 117 House as our January partner for a new program we've launched called Community Counts. We're featuring groups in our area who are doing big things in our community. Kaci got to speak with the founder and CEO of the Duffle Bag Project to see how this all came to be.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Virginia schools receive $15 million grant to expand mental health services

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Millions in mental health funding are heading to Virginia public schools. Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow announced today that seven school divisions in Virginia will receive funding through a five-year, $15 million federal grant awarded to the Virginia Department of Education in support of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s initiative to expand behavioral and mental health services for students.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

E.C. Glass High School is on the search for a new principal

LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg is looking for a new principal after the current principal announced her retirement slated for the end of the 2023 school year. Current principal Rose Flaugher has served at E.C. Glass for 23 years. She started in 1999 as...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Bedford County Public Schools announces teacher of the year

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Bedford County Public Schools has announced that Thomas "T" Fox, a Technology Education teacher at Jefferson Forest High School, is the recipient of the 2022 Teacher of the Year award. Fox, who is in his 36th year of teaching, has spent 20 of those...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Former Lynchburg fire captain, now city council member, amends 2021 lawsuit

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Lynchburg fire captain and newly-elected City Council member Martin Misjuns has added alleged wrongful termination to his lawsuit against the City of Lynchburg, the Lynchburg Fire Department and current and former city officials. Misjuns sued all parties in 2021, before he was elected to council,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Downtown Roanoke Restaurant Week kicks off

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One of downtown Roanoke’s most anticipated events is back. Restaurant week is a chance to experience many dining options from over two dozen businesses downtown. This year, restaurant week will have set prices including $10 lunches, and restaurant choice specials for dinners as low as $25.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Shooting in Lynchburg, two in critical condition

The Lynchburg Police Department has reported responding to reports of shots fired, last night. According to officials, officers were called to 3320 Old Forest Road, the Timbers Apartments. Shooting in Lynchburg, two in critical condition. The Lynchburg Police Department has reported responding to reports of shots fired, last night. According...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Village Grill hosts “Dogs for a cause” donation event in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Calling all hot dog lovers! It is time to enjoy the festivities at the Village Grill restaurant. In celebration of Betty White’s 101st birthday, the Village Grill restaurant in Roanoke will be serving hot dogs as a part of its “Dogs for a cause” event. The offer will be two dogs and fries for ten dollars. The restaurant says all profits will go to the Mill Mountain Zoo.
ROANOKE, VA
Virginian Review

Alleghany Highlands EDC Receives $3.29 Million Grant From Virginia Business Ready Sites Program

Covington, VA (VR) – The Alleghany Highlands Economic Development Corporation (AHEDC) announced on January 16, 2023, it has been awarded $3.29 million from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership’s (VEDP) Virginia Business Ready Sites Program (VBRSP). The funding resulted from a competitive evaluation of sites across the entire Commonwealth with 21 sites being selected for grants. VBRSP is a discretionary program to promote development and characterization of sites to enhance the Commonwealth’s infrastructure and promote its competitive business environment. The program’s goal is to identify and assess the readiness of potential industrial sites of at least 100 acres in Virginia or 50...
COVINGTON, VA

