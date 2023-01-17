Read full article on original website
WSET
Bedford Firefighters take action to support student being bullied at school
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Dept. has shown its commitment to the community by taking action to support a local student who was experiencing bullying at school. When they received word of the situation, the firefighters decided to take action and show the student that he is not alone.
WSET
Community Counts: Nearly $2,000 raised to help children going into foster care
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Friday, ABC 13 is wrapping up our first Community Counts partnership with Isaiah 117 House Lynchburg. Isaiah 117 House is a home where children go while they are awaiting placement into foster care. This is the first home of its kind in Virginia. Right...
wvtf.org
A longtime site for Roanoke's homeless plans to close its doors
A facility that has served Roanoke’s homeless community for more than 50 years is closing at the end of the month. Trust House began in 1970 as a crisis hotline by a handful of former Hollins University students. About 25 people have lived there in recent months. Tommy Oliver...
WSET
Danville Public Schools announces new initiative for STEM and career academies
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Public Schools (DPS) announced on Thursday a new initiative aimed at increasing opportunities for students to explore STEM and career opportunities. The new program, called AIM STEM and Career Academies, will provide increased career and technical education programs and STEM academies for students in...
WSET
The tallest man in America visits Pittsylvania County Schools for anti-bullying campaign
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Pittsylvania County Schools were honored to host George Bell, also known as "The Tallest Man in America," as a guest speaker for their middle schools as part of his ongoing "Stand Tall Against Bullying" campaign. Bell, who stands at an impressive 7’8”, is a...
WSET
Liberty students to carry lead banner at 2023 March for Life
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In an annual tradition for Liberty University, the school will send buses of students to Washington D.C. for the National March for Life. On Friday, for the first time ever, Liberty students will lead the march while holding the March for Life Banner. This year's event is the first in a post-Roe America.
chathamstartribune.com
Fraternity works to realize MLK’s dream for the future
The 22nd Martin Luther King Jr. Day breakfast returned to Pittsylvania County after a two years hiatus due to the pandemic, as hundreds of people filled their plates and remembered the man who led the civil rights movement in the United States. The Rho Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi...
wfirnews.com
Kennedy Park in Roanoke to be renamed after local neighborhood advocate
The largest park in Northwest Roanoke’s Melrose-Rugby neighborhood will now be named after one of the neighborhood’s most passionate boosters, the late Estelle H. McCadden. In conjunction with online news source, the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story:
WSET
The Duffle Bag Project Helps Foster Children at Isaiah 117 House
LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — The Duffle Bag Project is a partner with Isaiah 117 House to make the foster care process for children easier. They provide duffle bags with sweet embroideries for the foster children to have a place for their belongings. ABC 13 is excited to feature Isaiah 117 House as our January partner for a new program we've launched called Community Counts. We're featuring groups in our area who are doing big things in our community. Kaci got to speak with the founder and CEO of the Duffle Bag Project to see how this all came to be.
WSET
Virginia schools receive $15 million grant to expand mental health services
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Millions in mental health funding are heading to Virginia public schools. Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow announced today that seven school divisions in Virginia will receive funding through a five-year, $15 million federal grant awarded to the Virginia Department of Education in support of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s initiative to expand behavioral and mental health services for students.
wfxrtv.com
E.C. Glass High School is on the search for a new principal
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg is looking for a new principal after the current principal announced her retirement slated for the end of the 2023 school year. Current principal Rose Flaugher has served at E.C. Glass for 23 years. She started in 1999 as...
WSET
Bedford County Public Schools announces teacher of the year
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Bedford County Public Schools has announced that Thomas "T" Fox, a Technology Education teacher at Jefferson Forest High School, is the recipient of the 2022 Teacher of the Year award. Fox, who is in his 36th year of teaching, has spent 20 of those...
WDBJ7.com
Former Lynchburg fire captain, now city council member, amends 2021 lawsuit
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Lynchburg fire captain and newly-elected City Council member Martin Misjuns has added alleged wrongful termination to his lawsuit against the City of Lynchburg, the Lynchburg Fire Department and current and former city officials. Misjuns sued all parties in 2021, before he was elected to council,...
WSET
Lynchburg awarded $261K in grants to develop new sites at Ivy Creek Innovation Park
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Some exciting news for industrial business in the Hill City. On Monday, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced $90 million in Virginia Business Ready Sites Program (VBRSP) grants to help develop industrial sites across the state. The VBRSP development grants were awarded to 21 sites, including the...
WDBJ7.com
Downtown Roanoke Restaurant Week kicks off
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One of downtown Roanoke’s most anticipated events is back. Restaurant week is a chance to experience many dining options from over two dozen businesses downtown. This year, restaurant week will have set prices including $10 lunches, and restaurant choice specials for dinners as low as $25.
wfxrtv.com
Shooting in Lynchburg, two in critical condition
The Lynchburg Police Department has reported responding to reports of shots fired, last night. According to officials, officers were called to 3320 Old Forest Road, the Timbers Apartments. Shooting in Lynchburg, two in critical condition. The Lynchburg Police Department has reported responding to reports of shots fired, last night. According...
wfxrtv.com
Village Grill hosts “Dogs for a cause” donation event in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Calling all hot dog lovers! It is time to enjoy the festivities at the Village Grill restaurant. In celebration of Betty White’s 101st birthday, the Village Grill restaurant in Roanoke will be serving hot dogs as a part of its “Dogs for a cause” event. The offer will be two dogs and fries for ten dollars. The restaurant says all profits will go to the Mill Mountain Zoo.
Alleghany Highlands EDC Receives $3.29 Million Grant From Virginia Business Ready Sites Program
Covington, VA (VR) – The Alleghany Highlands Economic Development Corporation (AHEDC) announced on January 16, 2023, it has been awarded $3.29 million from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership’s (VEDP) Virginia Business Ready Sites Program (VBRSP). The funding resulted from a competitive evaluation of sites across the entire Commonwealth with 21 sites being selected for grants. VBRSP is a discretionary program to promote development and characterization of sites to enhance the Commonwealth’s infrastructure and promote its competitive business environment. The program’s goal is to identify and assess the readiness of potential industrial sites of at least 100 acres in Virginia or 50...
WSET
Franklin Co. deputies investigate threat at middle school, issue message to parents
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office has an important reminder for parents after a recent rumor of a threat at an area middle school. Deputies said they received a call on Thursday evening to investigate a rumor of a possible threat at Benjamin Franklin Middle School.
wfxrtv.com
First confirmed commercial case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in Virginia
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has reported the first confirmed case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in a commercial turkey operation in Rockingham County. First confirmed commercial case of Highly Pathogenic …. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has reported the first...
