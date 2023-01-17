Read full article on original website
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this monthKristen WaltersEugene, OR
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Eugene-Springfield Fire sees over 50 motor vehicle crashes in 24 hoursEdy ZooEugene, OR
nbc16.com
Egan Warming Centers activated Friday, on standby for Saturday-Monday
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Egan Warming Centers will activate on Friday, January 20. The warming centers will go on standby for Saturday, January 21, through Monday, January 23. Volunteers can sign up by following the links below. The following sites will be open Thursday and Friday nights, and any...
nbc16.com
Kitchen volunteers needed for Roseburg Senior Center and Warming Center
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg Senior Center is asking for volunteers to help prepare and serve meals for homeless guests when the warming center is offered and on an on-going basis to bring back senior buffets each week from Mondays through Saturdays. The senior center is currently only able...
nbc16.com
Eugene artist paints 'Oregon Legends' mural at Killer Burger's newest location
EUGENE, Ore. — Former University of Oregon running back LaMichael James has opened a new Killer Burger location on Coburg Road, Prior to the opening he commissioned local artist, Kayla Carlile, to paint a mural inside the restaurant. Carlile, a Eugene native, gained popularity on TikTok because of her...
nbc16.com
Sherm's Thunderbird Market donates trailer load of food to Feeding Umpqua
ROSEBURG, Ore. — On Friday January 20, Steve Olsrud of Sherm’s Thunderbird and Food for Less Markets accompanied one of their semi-trucks as they continue their annual tradition of donating a trailer load of food to Feeding Umpqua, the regional food bank for Douglas County operated by UCAN.
nbc16.com
'Going forward with life': Survivor moves forward one year after WOW Hall shooting
EUGENE, Ore. — Aaleigha Tynan has a scar. "It just was the wrong place, wrong time thing for me." She still attends physical therapy and still can't remember the exact sequence of events from that night. "Maybe if I had stayed inside three more minutes, it wouldn't have happened...
nbc16.com
City of Roseburg invites residents to participate in the 'Winter 2023 Photo Contest'
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The City of Roseburg is inviting Roseburg residents to enter the Winter 2023 City Connection Photo Contest. The city says anyone living in the Roseburg area is eligible to submit one photo taken in the Roseburg area. The photo must be depicting winter or the holidays. Photos also may be taken in the nearby Cascade Range and Callahan Mountains of the Southern Oregon Coast Range.
nbc16.com
Springfield State of the City Address highlights
“Be courageous and serve. When you have the courage to follow your dreams, Springfield is better for it.”. A message about courage from Springfield Mayor Sean VanGordon, in his State of the City Address at the Wildish Theater Thursday night. The speech highlighted some of the issues the city has...
nbc16.com
OSU student joins team in Antarctica searching for world's oldest piece of ice
CORVALLIS, Ore. — When you think of ice, you probably don't think of it being the color green. But Julia Peterson, an Oregon State University PhD student, says she and her colleagues are searching for just that. "It's really got this like green tint to it at the bottom,...
nbc16.com
Progress on Peace Village in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Nearly one year after purchasing 3.6 acres of land off River Road in Eugene, SquareOne Villages is making progress on its latest affordable housing development. Peace Village Co-op is located at the site of Peace Presbyterian Church. SquareOne bought the land from the church with the...
nbc16.com
City of Eugene moves into exclusive negotiations with EWEB to purchase riverfront property
EUGENE, Ore. — The City of Eugene is moving into exclusive negotiations with EWEB to purchase its riverfront property, in what could lead to the re-establishment of a city hall right on the Willamette River. The Eugene Water and Electric Board has been accepting proposals for the property for...
nbc16.com
Reser Stadium renovations on track to finish up in June
After months of waiting, Reser’s west side finally has its new roof. "The last time I was here in Reser Stadium, Oregon State completed a monumental comeback over Oregon. But they had to pick up their biggest win of the season in front of only half a crowd. Well now, the dream of completing Reser Stadium is almost finished. So, let's go ahead and throw on these hard hats once again and see some of the progress that's been made."
nbc16.com
Two Safeties Returning to Oregon
Oregon has a pair of experienced players in the secondary returning for next season. Safeties Jamal Hill and Steve Stephens the 4th have announced they are coming back for their 5th and 6th seasons respectively. The two played in all 13 games this past season for the Ducks, combining for...
nbc16.com
Eugene police officer recognized for helping teen leave life on the street
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is recognizing one of its EPD Downtown Team officers for helping a young woman reconnect with her family and get off the streets. On Saturday, January 14, Eugene Police Downtown Officer Allison Jordan was flagged down about a 19-year-old in distress at the LTD Market Station. She located the young woman (pseudonym Abby) and found she had been transported to Eugene by some of her acquaintances, who then abandoned her without a phone, vehicle, or money. She only had a purse and a small bag with her and appeared disheveled. She told Officer Jordan she had never been arrested and had never had to sleep out on the streets. She never wanted to be on the street again after barely being able to sleep at a local shelter. Officer Jordan realized the experience had opened “Abby’s” eyes and she was hopeful this was enough to motivate “Abby” and cause a big change.
nbc16.com
OSU College of Forestry: tree removal, road construction impacts landslide severity
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Findings of a study led by Oregon State University's College of Forestry have shown that the clear-cutting of timber—the complete removal of trees from an area—and road construction have a greater impact on the severity and frequency of landslides, rather than the amount of water coursing through a watershed, according to a press release from OSU.
nbc16.com
ODOT: Repairs to begin on damaged U.S. 20 ramp in Corvallis, drivers plan ahead
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Drivers plan ahead! That's what the Oregon Department of Transportation recommends as repair work will soon begin on the damaged U.S. 20 ramp. ODOT says most of the repair work will be done at night, but drivers should expect lane closures, ramp closures, and traffic shifts in lanes under the bridges at the U.S. 20/OR 34 and OR 99W interchange.
nbc16.com
"Too early to tell" if Measure 110 is working, Oregon Secretary of State releases audit
“Really our message is pretty simple,” said Kip Memmott, the Secretary of State’s Audit Director. “It’s too early to tell.”. Nearly two years after the first-in-the-nation policy, Measure 110, was implemented, Oregon’s Secretary of State’s office reveals the effectiveness of the program is still up in the air.
nbc16.com
Freshman star shining for Oregon State Women's basketball
The PAC-12 is arguably the toughest conference in the NCAA for women's basketball and it's not often that you see many freshmen come in and dominate the way one Beaver has. Sports reporter Erin Slinde sat down with Oregon State's freshman phenom, Raegan Beers, to talk about her love for the game of basketball.
nbc16.com
Oregon State and Oregon football 2023 schedules released
CORVALLIS, Ore. — College football fans all over the country have been counting down the days until they find out when their favorite teams will be back this fall – even though the football season just ended. But get your calendars ready - the 2023 schedule is here.
nbc16.com
Applications open for vacant Reedsport City Council position
REEDSPORT, Ore. — The City of Reedsport is accepting applications to fill a vacant City Council position. The appointee's term of office will begin at time of appointment and expire on December 31, 2024. At the general election in November 2024, the position will be open for election for a new four-year term.
nbc16.com
FOUND: Missing, endangered Elmira 14-year-old 'likely disoriented or confused'
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County Search and Rescue crews located a missing teenager after searching a 4-and-a-half square mile area off of Hwy 126 near Fern Ridge Lake. 14-year-old Corbin William Turner of Elmira was found safe after he was reported missing at 5:20 a.m. Wednesday, January 18 after leaving his home in the 89000blk of Demming Rd.
