Holland loses a church, but gains a community center
The Holland Christian Reformed Church at 500 Sioux Street in Holland closed last year and plans are in place to turn the property into a community center. Pastor Stephen Wynja said there weren’t enough people to sustain the church and the congregation voted in November to close it. The Holland Christian Reformed Church organized in 1913 at what had been the Baptist church. The Christian Reformed congregation purchased the building, which was built in 1901, in 1915 and met there until last year. Wynja said the last service was held at the church in May.
Man injured in rollover crash on Interstate 29 near Watertown
WATERTOWN, S.D.–A Bruce man sustained serious but non life-threatening injuries in a rollover accident Tuesday morning on Interstate 29, three miles south of Watertown. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says 36 year-old Alfredo Guzman was southbound when he lost control of his vehicle on the ice. The vehicle entered...
Travelers beware: I-29 in Lincoln County seeing multiple crashes and slide-ins due to poor road conditions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Those traveling today should prepare for hazardous driving conditions, especially along rural roadways in southeastern South Dakota and northwestern Iowa. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says that they’re responding to several crashes along I-29 between Sioux Falls and Beresford. In a Facebook...
Power outages in SW Minnesota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This latest snowstorm is also causing power outages in parts of southwestern Minnesota. The Lyon-Lincoln Electric Cooperative says crews are responding to outages in Ivanhoe. The company says it is trying to remove the ice on the lines. According to Minnesota 511, the roads...
Snow totals this year compared to average years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the recent snow, Sioux Falls has already doubled all of last year’s snow. On average Sioux Falls can receive around 20 inches of snow through January 14th. At this time last year, Sioux Falls only saw around 13 and a half inches of snow. In fact, the snowstorm earlier this month surpassed last year’s total through this time. This snow season, Sioux Falls has already seen 40 inches of snow.
Snow ahead; Woman escapes police; New charges against former day care employee
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. 27-year-old Chris Phoumy was already indicted on 9 counts of sexual contact, allegedly involving 6 children at Kids R Kids daycare in Sioux Falls last September. He’s been indicted on another 9 counts of sexual contact, allegedly involving 5 more victims– all of them ages 3 to 6 years old.
Former attorney charged with rape in Minnehaha County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former attorney accused of rape is out on bond Wednesday after spending the previous night in the Minnehaha County Jail. A judge had set bond at $10,000 cash or surety. Joseph Smyrak appeared in court Wednesday morning where a judge entered a not-guilty...
School Delays Tuesday, January 17, 2023
School delays and cancellations - Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Bridgewater-Emery School District - 10:00 AM Start.
Power outages in MN; Truck drivers deal with winter weather; Quiet weather in the works
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, January 19, 2023. KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know First@4. This latest snowstorm is also causing power outages in parts of southwestern Minnesota. The Lyon-Lincoln Electric Cooperative says crews are responding to outages in Ivanhoe. Truck drivers...
UPDATE: Missing children safely located
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Both Gabriella Stock and Tate Fredericks were safely located on Wednesday, according to the Sioux Falls Police Department. The two children were reported as missing and endangered earlier in the day.
Another round of winter weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The plains region will be hit by another major winter storm this week. However, this time, much of the storm will be moving into Nebraska and Iowa, but parts of southern KELOLAND still be impacted. Most of the snowfall accumulation in Sioux Falls will...
Treasurer’s office issues hundreds of new license plates
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The new South Dakota license plates are making their debut this month at county treasurer’s offices across the state. It’s the first time the state has issued new plates since 2016, so there’s a bit of a learning curve to steer through.
Fewer building permits issued, but with a higher total cost in 2022
The city of Pipestone issued 141 building permits in 2022 with a total estimated cost of $3,408,644.02. The number of permits was slightly lower than the 145 issued in 2021 and the total estimated cost was up a bit from $3,118,898 in 2021. According to a list of building permits...
PAS boys dominate RWV, claim 73-48 BSC victory
Taking advantage of a program currently in flux and struggling to find its identity, the Pipestone Area boys’ basketball team made quick work of the Redwood Valley Cardinals – claiming a 73-48 Big South Conference victory Friday night in Redwood Falls. Completely stifling the RWV attack over the...
Local car lot vandalized over the weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating a case of vandalism at a Sioux Falls car lot over the weekend. It happened on the 800 block of East 10th Street. Police say 7 vehicles had windows broken out. “The manager or owner had left Saturday afternoon and then...
Snow Lasting into the Morning: Storm Center PM Update — Wednesday, January 18
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While temperatures look normal for this time a year, we are watching heavy snowfall in southern KELOLAND, and even farther south. We have a northeastern breeze that will linger into the day tomorrow as well. For tonight and tomorrow morning there are Winter Weather...
Multiple advisories issued for KELO listening area ahead of another winter storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As another round of winter precipitation enters the region Wednesday, advisories have been issued for a majority of the KELO listening area. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas west and north of Sioux Falls. The National Weather Service has since upgraded...
Arrow gymnasts work on team identity in 141.55-128.025 loss to Trojans
Always a good opportunity to focus on team identity, the Pipestone Area gymnastics team had a solid showing at Thursday night’s 141.55-128.025 Big South Conference road loss to perennial powerhouse Worthington. While the final team tally indicates the strength of the host’s program, the Arrows not only held their...
Opioid settlement planning meetings to begin soon
Discussions about how to best utilize funds from opioid settlements are expected to begin in February. Settlements with pharmaceutical distributors McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen, and opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson will bring more than $300 million to Minnesota counties and cities over an 18-year period. Of that, Pipestone County is expected to receive $340,823.75. Pipestone County Administrator Steve Ewing said on Jan. 10 that the county had already received about $65,000.
WINTER STORM WARNING: Heavy snow tonight into Thursday
A powerful, fast-moving winter storm system will bring heavy snow to much of our region tonight into Thursday morning. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect along and south of a line from Sioux Falls to Mankato to the southern Twin Cities where 5 to 8 inches of snow is possible. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect north of that line, where accumulation will be around 2 to 5 inches. Heavier amounts will be to the south and east with a sharp drop off to the northwest. If this system should trend slightly further south, snowfall amounts could be a bit lower. Snow will continue to develop and move north across the region throughout the night. When it is snowing it will snow heavily. This will be a short duration, heavy snow event with snowfall rates approaching 1 to 2 inches per hour at times. Visibility will be significantly reduced and roads will quickly become snow-covered and slippery. While there may be an occasional gust to 20 or 25 mph, especially far south and west, wind and blowing snow should not be a major issue with this system. There will be significant travel impacts tonight into the Thursday morning commute. Snow will gradually end from west to east by late Thursday morning, with travel conditions gradually improving on Thursday afternoon.
