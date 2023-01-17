Read full article on original website
Amanda Bynes Will Make First Public Appearance Since End Of Conservatorship, Headlining 90s Con And "All That" ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Beloved grocery store chain opening another new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersGlastonbury, CT
UConn Plans Human Rights Summit for October 2023Connecticut by the NumbersStorrs, CT
Don't Miss S'mores, Skating & Snowman-Building at Sturbridge's 2023 Winter Outing!Dianna CarneySturbridge, MA
Gordon Parks Celebration at the Valley Photo CenterD. John McCarthySpringfield, MA
businesswest.com
New Ownership Brings Renewed Vibrancy to West Side Property
In many respects, Nick LaPier is back where he started. Or at least back to where he started his own accounting firm in 2003. That would be the office building at 333 Elm St. in West Springfield. Back then, he took a tiny office (600 square feet) on the first...
West Springfield Planning Board recommends zone change for proposed upscale apartments near Holyoke Mall
WEST SPRINGFILD — An effort to change the zoning for a 17.6 acre West Springfield property that is being considered for an apartment complex is in the hands of West Springfield Town Council after the Planning Board unanimously recommended the move at its meeting last week. The Pyramid Company...
MassLive.com
Springfield solicits bids for energy aggregation program
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield is soliciting bids for a community choice energy aggregation program, Mayor Domenic J. Sarno and city Chief Administrative and Financial Officer T.J. Plante announced Friday. The move follows a City Council vote in December authorizing a community choice energy aggregation program, a sort of citywide bulk...
Developer proposes 375 apartments at former site of Smokestack BBQ in Worcester’s Canal District
The third phase of the redevelopment of the former Table Talk Pies property in Worcester’s Canal District will include approximately 375 apartments, 22,000 square feet of retail space and a seven-story parking garage, according to plans filed with the city’s Planning Board. Quarterra Multifamily Communities, a North Carolina-based...
wamc.org
Volunteers to repair homes in Springfield's North End
A project where hundreds of volunteers help make critical repairs and renovations to the houses of dozens of low-income families will return to a neighborhood in Springfield, Massachusetts this spring after a three-year hiatus. The program called “GreenNFit Neighborhood Rebuild” is operated by Revitalize Community Development Corporation. This...
Opposition over gas pipeline project in Springfield continues among local leaders
Local leaders continue to voice their opposition to a proposed multi-million dollar gas pipeline in the Greater Springfield Area.
Southwick preservation panel approves funds for spray park at Whalley Park
SOUTHWICK — The town’s Community Preservation Committee voted unanimously on Wednesday to approve $269,000 in preservation funds for a spray park to be installed into Whalley Park. Robert Levesque of site surveyor R. Levesque Associates brought the proposal forward to the CPC, where he touted how the planned...
CT Eatery Closes After 23 Years, With Owners Hoping To Reopen At New Location
A popular Irish gastropub in Connecticut is set to close in the coming days after 23 years in business.The Half Door in Hartford will close on Monday, Jan. 23, Locals 8 Hospitality Group announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday, Jan. 17. It is with extreme sadness we announce our closing after 23…
Northampton sets limit on cannabis shops, a first for this dispensary hub
The Northampton City Council set a new limit on local cannabis dispensaries Thursday night, electing for the first time to cap the number of retail cannabis sellers in a community with among the largest populations of dispensaries in the state. The new regulation will hold Northampton to 12 dispensaries, though...
Westfield board OKs cannabis retail shop on site being vacated by Dunkin’
WESTFIELD — The Planning Board on Tuesday approved a special permit for Pioneer Valley Trading Co. to open a retail cannabis shop at 475 Southampton Road, the current site of Dunkin’ Donuts. The hearing had been continued at the request of the Planning Board in order to host...
Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items
With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
Windsor voters OK land sale to plaza owner
WINDSOR — Despite some vocal objections, voters at a town meeting overwhelmingly approved the sale and transfer of four town parcels of land along Broad Street to Mastriani Realty LLC for $142,266 on Tuesday, in support of downtown revitalization and a $25 million commercial and residential building project. Over...
Car struck by gunfire on Orange St. in Springfield
Springfield police detectives are investigating an overnight shooting in the city's Forest Park neighborhood.
MassLive.com
In-person sports betting to launch at Mass. casinos 10 a.m. on Jan. 31
Casinos in Massachusetts will officially be able to accept in-person bets on sporting events starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31 after regulators approved a start time during a meeting Friday morning. There are fewer than two weeks left before in-person betting goes live, and regulators said they are...
West Springfield man arrested in connection with shooting vehicle on Orange St. in Springfield
Officers arrested a West Springfield man in connection with a shooting in Springfield’s Forest Park neighborhood on Thursday.
Single-family residence sells for $825,000 in West Hatfield
Elizabeth Morgan bought the property at 51 Linseed Road, West Hatfield, from John P Ogrady and Mary L Gray on Dec. 30, 2022. The $825,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $233. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 3.1-acre lot.
Single-family residence sells for $330,000 in Belchertown
Caitlin Mccabe acquired the property at 9 Chauncey Walker Street, Belchertown, from Gary R Wilkinson and Karen A Wilkinson on Dec. 28, 2022, for $330,000 which represents a price per square foot of $184. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
People’s Pantry to increase distribution of food to immigrant community and low-wage workers across western Massachusetts
An organization dedicated to helping low-wage and immigrant workers throughout western Massachusetts was awarded funding to continue providing food at no cost.
Enfield PZC OKs Raising Cane’s
ENFIELD — Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers will open its first Connecticut location in Enfield now that the Planning and Zoning Commission has given its approval for a freestanding restaurant with a drive-thru at 90 East Elm St. The 3,300-square-foot restaurant will have 74 seats inside and an exterior...
MassLive.com
