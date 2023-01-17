ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield solicits bids for energy aggregation program

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield is soliciting bids for a community choice energy aggregation program, Mayor Domenic J. Sarno and city Chief Administrative and Financial Officer T.J. Plante announced Friday. The move follows a City Council vote in December authorizing a community choice energy aggregation program, a sort of citywide bulk...
Volunteers to repair homes in Springfield's North End

A project where hundreds of volunteers help make critical repairs and renovations to the houses of dozens of low-income families will return to a neighborhood in Springfield, Massachusetts this spring after a three-year hiatus. The program called “GreenNFit Neighborhood Rebuild” is operated by Revitalize Community Development Corporation. This...
Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items

With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
Windsor voters OK land sale to plaza owner

WINDSOR — Despite some vocal objections, voters at a town meeting overwhelmingly approved the sale and transfer of four town parcels of land along Broad Street to Mastriani Realty LLC for $142,266 on Tuesday, in support of downtown revitalization and a $25 million commercial and residential building project. Over...
Single-family residence sells for $825,000 in West Hatfield

Elizabeth Morgan bought the property at 51 Linseed Road, West Hatfield, from John P Ogrady and Mary L Gray on Dec. 30, 2022. The $825,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $233. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 3.1-acre lot.
Single-family residence sells for $330,000 in Belchertown

Caitlin Mccabe acquired the property at 9 Chauncey Walker Street, Belchertown, from Gary R Wilkinson and Karen A Wilkinson on Dec. 28, 2022, for $330,000 which represents a price per square foot of $184. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
Enfield PZC OKs Raising Cane’s

ENFIELD — Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers will open its first Connecticut location in Enfield now that the Planning and Zoning Commission has given its approval for a freestanding restaurant with a drive-thru at 90 East Elm St. The 3,300-square-foot restaurant will have 74 seats inside and an exterior...
