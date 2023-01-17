ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

coolcleveland.com

Cleveland Cat Show at I-X Center Is a Feline-Lovers Paradise

Sun 1/22 @ 9AM-4PM Attention, cat lovers! Paradise on earth is coming to the I-X Center: the two-day Cleveland FUN Cat Show, hosted by the Cleveland Persian Society. There will be all sorts of purebreds — nearly three dozen types — competing for ribbons in four judging rings, with judging going on all day post days. But these days, cat shows offer more than just elegant, high-maintenance Persians: they’re a celebration of cats of all kinds.
CLEVELAND, OH
ideastream.org

Cleveland native Rev. Otis Moss III reflects on new book ‘Dancing in the Darkness’

Rev. Otis Moss III relates the challenges of 2023 and the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in his new book "Dancing in the Darkness." The Cleveland native is proud of his Ohio roots and was raised at the Olivet Institutional Baptist Church where his father, Rev. Otis Moss Jr., served as pastor for more than three decades. The elder Moss was a close friend of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and that figures into the younger Moss' new book. He also discusses his experiences as pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago. In 2008, after succeeding Jeremiah Wright, the church was at the epicenter of then-Sen. Obama's presidential campaign.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Fox Jukebox: The Weeden Family Singers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Celebrating the life and legacy with music from The Weeden Family Singers has become a tradition on Fox 8 News in the Morning. The multi-generational choir led by Phyllis Weeden performs at community events around Northeast Ohio and has released a CD. The family has a special tie to the civil rights leader as their ancestor, Dr. John Weeden, often invited Martin Luther King Jr to Cleveland to speak at his church and help with voter registration drives.
CLEVELAND, OH
Kristen Walters

Nostalgic local candy shop opens in Ohio

A unique nostalgic local candy shop with a whimsical twist recently opened in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 16, 2023, Sweets on the Square, a new candy shop selling nostalgic treats that will remind you of childhood, celebrated the grand opening of their new Ohio store in Chardon, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
CHARDON, OH
cleverock.com

‘Beetlejuice’ Theater Review

Betelgeuse, Betelgeuse, Beetlejuice: Welcome to a Show About Death. As one of the first stops on its national tour after closing on Broadway at the end of last year, Beetlejuice will be killing audiences around the country, including here in Cleveland at the Connor Palace Theater at Playhouse Square through January 29. This musical is a rock concert of energy and lighting alone. (As we always remember at a Trans-Siberian Orchestra concert, bring your sunglasses.)
CLEVELAND, OH
Farm and Dairy

Mead crocks, Shirley Temple, vintage dolls, Coke cooler, and misc.

Mead crocks & others. Shirley Temple, other vint. dolls. Coke cooler, trays, soda signs, mech. bottle stoppers. Lalique, Lladro, R. Doulton, Polish pottery. Coins & currency. Waterford perfumes, vintage purses, hats. Vint. car/vehicle toys, slot car sets. Henn spongeware. Butter molds, wooden churn, stave bucket. Valentines. Teapots. Brass cow tags. Tonka, Hot Wheels, Matchbox. Oil & figural lamps. Nutting & other prints. Sports Lineup figures.
BRUNSWICK, OH
cleveland19.com

After popular bar closes, leaders insist downtown Cleveland is thriving

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When the Nauti Mermaid announced last week it would be closing its doors, people on social media were quick to express sadness and disappointment. According to the bar’s Facebook post, the business is the latest casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing impacts on the service industry.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're looking for a fantastic loaf of bread, you should check out this bakery on the eastside. Their breads are preservative-free and baked fresh every day with all natural ingredients. One of their most popular breads is their multigrain bread, which is made with whole wheat flour, sunflower kernels, sesame seeds, flax seeds, oat groats, and honey. You should also check out their Pugliese bread, which has a thick crust, is chewy on the inside, and is great for dipping into soups. If you prefer something sweet, they have a great selection of croissants, which are also baked fresh and in house.
CLEVELAND, OH

