Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
New store pOpshelf opens its first location in OhioJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
Recently-Sold 56-Year-Old Shopping Mall Now Receiving Proposals For Redevelopment With Expected Loss of Existing StoresJoel EisenbergElyria, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
News-Herald.com
Free monthly food distribution held at Willoughby United Methodist Church
A free monthly good distribution at the Willoughby United Methodist Church is held the second Wednesday of each month between 4 and 5 p.m. in the parking lot of the church, 15 E. Spaulding St., Willoughby. The free food distribution was started in June 2022 by members of the church...
Lake Humane Society raising money for injured puppy: How to donate
MENTOR, Ohio — The Lake Humane Society is asking for donations to help take care of a puppy with a broken femur. In late December, a two-month-old Golden Retriever puppy was taken to Lake Humane Society after being taken by Eastlake Police. The puppy's femur had been shattered by...
Why this week is considered saddest of the year
The third Monday of January is considered by some as "Blue Monday" and is thought to be the saddest day of the year, according to the Cleveland Clinic. But Blue Monday lasts throughout the winter season for some.
The Judith, a French-Inspired Cafe From Room Service Team, to Open on February 10
Owners Jennie Doran and Andrew Worm have been pursuing this dream for years
coolcleveland.com
Cleveland Cat Show at I-X Center Is a Feline-Lovers Paradise
Sun 1/22 @ 9AM-4PM Attention, cat lovers! Paradise on earth is coming to the I-X Center: the two-day Cleveland FUN Cat Show, hosted by the Cleveland Persian Society. There will be all sorts of purebreds — nearly three dozen types — competing for ribbons in four judging rings, with judging going on all day post days. But these days, cat shows offer more than just elegant, high-maintenance Persians: they’re a celebration of cats of all kinds.
ideastream.org
Cleveland native Rev. Otis Moss III reflects on new book ‘Dancing in the Darkness’
Rev. Otis Moss III relates the challenges of 2023 and the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in his new book "Dancing in the Darkness." The Cleveland native is proud of his Ohio roots and was raised at the Olivet Institutional Baptist Church where his father, Rev. Otis Moss Jr., served as pastor for more than three decades. The elder Moss was a close friend of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and that figures into the younger Moss' new book. He also discusses his experiences as pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago. In 2008, after succeeding Jeremiah Wright, the church was at the epicenter of then-Sen. Obama's presidential campaign.
Cleveland Clinic begins demolition of Cleveland Play House complex (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s all over for the historic Cleveland Play House complex in the city’s Midtown neighborhood. The Cleveland Clinic, which purchased the theater complex in 2009, obtained a demolition permit from the City of Cleveland on December 21 and started work this week to raze the three-story structure.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Fox Jukebox: The Weeden Family Singers
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Celebrating the life and legacy with music from The Weeden Family Singers has become a tradition on Fox 8 News in the Morning. The multi-generational choir led by Phyllis Weeden performs at community events around Northeast Ohio and has released a CD. The family has a special tie to the civil rights leader as their ancestor, Dr. John Weeden, often invited Martin Luther King Jr to Cleveland to speak at his church and help with voter registration drives.
Heartbroken over closure — Chagrin Cinemas, AMC Solon close doors for good
Movie lovers in two communities are going to have to find a new place to watch their new favorite flicks.
Nostalgic local candy shop opens in Ohio
A unique nostalgic local candy shop with a whimsical twist recently opened in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 16, 2023, Sweets on the Square, a new candy shop selling nostalgic treats that will remind you of childhood, celebrated the grand opening of their new Ohio store in Chardon, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
Pickleball passion comes with a price tag
It may be known as a sport for, well, retirees but pickleball has risen in popularity in every age group. Now, it is the fastest-growing sport in the country.
Is Swenson's misleading customers with "shrinkflation?"
If you haven't been to Swenson's in a while, you could be in for a bit of a surprise. An individual named ImnotnotZack shared a picture of the Galleyboy on Reddit in the Akron community where he shared, Swenson's this is a slider, not a burger.
Local med student diagnosed with thyroid cancer, urges others about warning signs
Danielle Herman, a 26-year-old medical student at Case Western Reserve University, was one of the millions unaware of her body's struggle with thyroid disease.
PHOTOS: Dog trapped by river saved from ‘ruff’ spot
Firefighters were "met with quite a ruff situation" in the Friday rescue, they said.
Best in Cleveland popcorn: 9 local popcorn stores to celebrate National Popcorn Day
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- From sweet caramel to zingy cheese, today’s popcorn now comes in dozens -- dare we say hundreds -- of flavors. This humble food has a long and storied history as America’s favorite go-to snack -- dating back 5,000 years. But Americans officially launched their love affair with popcorn during World War II, when sugar was in short supply.
Gray House Pizza Now Open in Lakewood
“Other places claim to do Detroit-style, but they aren’t doing it the proper way," says Joe Schlott.
cleverock.com
‘Beetlejuice’ Theater Review
Betelgeuse, Betelgeuse, Beetlejuice: Welcome to a Show About Death. As one of the first stops on its national tour after closing on Broadway at the end of last year, Beetlejuice will be killing audiences around the country, including here in Cleveland at the Connor Palace Theater at Playhouse Square through January 29. This musical is a rock concert of energy and lighting alone. (As we always remember at a Trans-Siberian Orchestra concert, bring your sunglasses.)
Farm and Dairy
Mead crocks, Shirley Temple, vintage dolls, Coke cooler, and misc.
Mead crocks & others. Shirley Temple, other vint. dolls. Coke cooler, trays, soda signs, mech. bottle stoppers. Lalique, Lladro, R. Doulton, Polish pottery. Coins & currency. Waterford perfumes, vintage purses, hats. Vint. car/vehicle toys, slot car sets. Henn spongeware. Butter molds, wooden churn, stave bucket. Valentines. Teapots. Brass cow tags. Tonka, Hot Wheels, Matchbox. Oil & figural lamps. Nutting & other prints. Sports Lineup figures.
cleveland19.com
After popular bar closes, leaders insist downtown Cleveland is thriving
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When the Nauti Mermaid announced last week it would be closing its doors, people on social media were quick to express sadness and disappointment. According to the bar’s Facebook post, the business is the latest casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing impacts on the service industry.
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're looking for a fantastic loaf of bread, you should check out this bakery on the eastside. Their breads are preservative-free and baked fresh every day with all natural ingredients. One of their most popular breads is their multigrain bread, which is made with whole wheat flour, sunflower kernels, sesame seeds, flax seeds, oat groats, and honey. You should also check out their Pugliese bread, which has a thick crust, is chewy on the inside, and is great for dipping into soups. If you prefer something sweet, they have a great selection of croissants, which are also baked fresh and in house.
Comments / 0