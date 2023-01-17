ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen Colbert Mocks George Santos’ Message to Youth: ‘How Many Accomplishments Did You Make Up Today?’ (Video)

Stephen Colbert is tired of the GOP and George Santos’ many, many lies. “For years, the GOP said nothing, while the former president told over 30,000 verifiable lies. That’s 20 lies a day. I don’t even get in 20 steps a day,” Colbert joked. “So no one should be surprised when that party is the party that produces newly elected representative George Santos.”
Bryan Cranston Surprised With Footage of Him as a Dating Service Interviewer in the ’80s: ‘It Actually Worked Really Well’ (Video)

Bryan Cranston is no stranger to the life of a working actor – and the sometimes sideways means of making ends meet that come with it. Sitting with Kelly Clarkson for Thursday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” the “Breaking Bad” Emmy winner remembered his early days as an actor waiting tables – “I wasn’t great at the actual etiquette of waiting” – and loading trucks in downtown Los Angeles with fellow thespian Andy Garcia – “Hard work.”
Timothée Chalamet Feels So Left Out in New Apple TV+ Ad Campaign (Video)

Timothée Chalamet feels left out in Apple TV+’s latest ad campaign, wistfully reflecting on the fact that he is one of the sole Hollywood heavy hitters without a starring title on the platform. The aptly titled “Call Me With Timothée Chalamet,” which follows the streamer’s popular “Everyone But...
