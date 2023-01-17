Read full article on original website
‘Beetlejuice’ Theater Review
Betelgeuse, Betelgeuse, Beetlejuice: Welcome to a Show About Death. As one of the first stops on its national tour after closing on Broadway at the end of last year, Beetlejuice will be killing audiences around the country, including here in Cleveland at the Connor Palace Theater at Playhouse Square through January 29. This musical is a rock concert of energy and lighting alone. (As we always remember at a Trans-Siberian Orchestra concert, bring your sunglasses.)
Heartbroken over closure — Chagrin Cinemas, AMC Solon close doors for good
Movie lovers in two communities are going to have to find a new place to watch their new favorite flicks.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Fox Jukebox: The Weeden Family Singers
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Celebrating the life and legacy with music from The Weeden Family Singers has become a tradition on Fox 8 News in the Morning. The multi-generational choir led by Phyllis Weeden performs at community events around Northeast Ohio and has released a CD. The family has a special tie to the civil rights leader as their ancestor, Dr. John Weeden, often invited Martin Luther King Jr to Cleveland to speak at his church and help with voter registration drives.
One Sunday afternoon on Cedar-Lee: Local bartender recalls tour stop by Lisa Marie Presley
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Chalk it up to fate, luck -- and maybe a little mojo from that cheesy but charming portrait of Elvis hanging up behind the bar. After learning of her untimely death last week, a local bartender fondly recalled meeting a disarming and “genuinely nice” Lisa Marie Presley one Sunday afternoon on Cedar-Lee after the King’s daughter made a tour stop at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
The Judith, a French-Inspired Cafe From Room Service Team, to Open on February 10
Owners Jennie Doran and Andrew Worm have been pursuing this dream for years
AMC Solon Movie Theater Has Permanently Closed
The company reported hundreds of millions in dollars in losses in 2022
Parma native Joseph M. Setele helped make Hollywood’s worst film ever -- an epic disaster called ‘The Room’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Parma native and Hollywood cinematographer Joseph M. Setele has been involved with nearly 200 films over the last 30 years; however, there’s one IMDB credit that draws more interest than the rest. Two decades have passed since he got a gig on an independent film, which...
ideastream.org
Cleveland native Rev. Otis Moss III reflects on new book ‘Dancing in the Darkness’
Rev. Otis Moss III relates the challenges of 2023 and the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in his new book "Dancing in the Darkness." The Cleveland native is proud of his Ohio roots and was raised at the Olivet Institutional Baptist Church where his father, Rev. Otis Moss Jr., served as pastor for more than three decades. The elder Moss was a close friend of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and that figures into the younger Moss' new book. He also discusses his experiences as pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago. In 2008, after succeeding Jeremiah Wright, the church was at the epicenter of then-Sen. Obama's presidential campaign.
Cleveland Clinic begins demolition of Cleveland Play House complex (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s all over for the historic Cleveland Play House complex in the city’s Midtown neighborhood. The Cleveland Clinic, which purchased the theater complex in 2009, obtained a demolition permit from the City of Cleveland on December 21 and started work this week to raze the three-story structure.
Best in Cleveland popcorn: 9 local popcorn stores to celebrate National Popcorn Day
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- From sweet caramel to zingy cheese, today’s popcorn now comes in dozens -- dare we say hundreds -- of flavors. This humble food has a long and storied history as America’s favorite go-to snack -- dating back 5,000 years. But Americans officially launched their love affair with popcorn during World War II, when sugar was in short supply.
Solon Movie Theater Open 30 Years Shuts Down
The AMC movie theater in Solon has officially closed. Going to the movies is essentially a pastime, as more and more theaters are closing their doors. At the height of the pandemic Ohio Governor Mike Dewine temporarily shut down movie theaters, beauty stores, and barbershops, among many other businesses. Some didn’t survive. Others did, but just barely.
Farm and Dairy
Mead crocks, Shirley Temple, vintage dolls, Coke cooler, and misc.
Mead crocks & others. Shirley Temple, other vint. dolls. Coke cooler, trays, soda signs, mech. bottle stoppers. Lalique, Lladro, R. Doulton, Polish pottery. Coins & currency. Waterford perfumes, vintage purses, hats. Vint. car/vehicle toys, slot car sets. Henn spongeware. Butter molds, wooden churn, stave bucket. Valentines. Teapots. Brass cow tags. Tonka, Hot Wheels, Matchbox. Oil & figural lamps. Nutting & other prints. Sports Lineup figures.
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're looking for a fantastic loaf of bread, you should check out this bakery on the eastside. Their breads are preservative-free and baked fresh every day with all natural ingredients. One of their most popular breads is their multigrain bread, which is made with whole wheat flour, sunflower kernels, sesame seeds, flax seeds, oat groats, and honey. You should also check out their Pugliese bread, which has a thick crust, is chewy on the inside, and is great for dipping into soups. If you prefer something sweet, they have a great selection of croissants, which are also baked fresh and in house.
Solstice Roasters to Open Cafe in Former Peterson Nut Space This Week
The project has been more than two years in the making
This Building Was Just Declared The Ugliest In Ohio
Luckily, buildings don't have feelings.
Cleveland-based Mitchell's Ice Cream issues recall on chocolate peanut butter cup flavor
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland-based Mitchell's Ice Cream has issued a voluntary recall for an undeclared allergen in its Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup ice cream. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to Mitchell Brothers Ice...
cleveland19.com
After popular bar closes, leaders insist downtown Cleveland is thriving
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When the Nauti Mermaid announced last week it would be closing its doors, people on social media were quick to express sadness and disappointment. According to the bar’s Facebook post, the business is the latest casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing impacts on the service industry.
Building Design & Construction
David Adjaye unveils master plan for Cleveland’s Cuyahoga Riverfront
Real estate developer Bedrock and the city of Cleveland recently unveiled a comprehensive Cuyahoga Riverfront master plan that will transform the riverfront. The 15-to-20-year vision will redevelop Tower City Center, and prioritize accessibility, equity, sustainability, and resilience. Designed by world-renowned architect David Adjaye, the master plan features more than 35...
Pickleball passion comes with a price tag
It may be known as a sport for, well, retirees but pickleball has risen in popularity in every age group. Now, it is the fastest-growing sport in the country.
Mayor Justin Bibb looks to hire nonprofit to run Cleveland-owned Highland Park Golf Course
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The city of Cleveland intends to hire a nonprofit to manage the historic city-owned Highland Park Golf Course as part of Mayor Justin Bibb’s goal of revitalizing the course, maintaining and expanding Cleveland residents’ access to the sport of golf and potentially attracting tournaments.
