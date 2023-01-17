Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
Woman is injured in crash near Benson on Thursday, roadway blocked
(Swift County, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says a woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Minnesota Highway 9 near Benson in Swift County. According to the report, Sarah Jean Curtiss, 21, of Palisade, was taken to CentraCare — Benson Hospital for treatment. Two other drivers, Shawn Phillip...
knuj.net
COURTLAND WOMAN HURT IN BROWN COUNTY CRASH
The state patrol was called to a crash on Highway 68 near Shag Road in Cottonwood Township in Brown County this (Wednesday) afternoon shortly before 2:30. A Chevy Impala driven by 22-year-old Logan Haas of Mankato and a Jeep Cherokee driven by 69-year-old Meyer Kay of Courtland collided. Haas wasn’t hurt but Kay was taken to the New Ulm Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Brown County Sheriff’s office along with New Ulm Police and ambulance assisted at the scene. The road was wet at the time.
pipestonestar.com
Holland loses a church, but gains a community center
The Holland Christian Reformed Church at 500 Sioux Street in Holland closed last year and plans are in place to turn the property into a community center. Pastor Stephen Wynja said there weren’t enough people to sustain the church and the congregation voted in November to close it. The Holland Christian Reformed Church organized in 1913 at what had been the Baptist church. The Christian Reformed congregation purchased the building, which was built in 1901, in 1915 and met there until last year. Wynja said the last service was held at the church in May.
marshallradio.net
Southern Minnesota Restaurant Owner Charged with 29 Tax-Related Felonies
ST. PAUL –The owner of a few restaurants in Southern Minnesota has been charged with 29 tax-related felonies. According to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, Juan Manuel Ocampa-Bunola of New Ulm is accused of fraudulently filing sales and individual income tax returns. Ocampo-Bunola is the CEO of Las Loma...
KELOLAND TV
Power outages in SW Minnesota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This latest snowstorm is also causing power outages in parts of southwestern Minnesota. The Lyon-Lincoln Electric Cooperative says crews are responding to outages in Ivanhoe. The company says it is trying to remove the ice on the lines. According to Minnesota 511, the roads...
gowatertown.net
Man injured in rollover crash on Interstate 29 near Watertown
WATERTOWN, S.D.–A Bruce man sustained serious but non life-threatening injuries in a rollover accident Tuesday morning on Interstate 29, three miles south of Watertown. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says 36 year-old Alfredo Guzman was southbound when he lost control of his vehicle on the ice. The vehicle entered...
knuj.net
NEW ULM RESTAURANT OPERATOR CHARGED WITH TAX CRIMES
The Minnesota Department of Revenue says the Ramsey County Attorney’s office has charged a New Ulm restaurant operator with 29 tax-related felonies. Juan Manuel Ocampo-Bunola of New Ulm is charged with 24 felony counts of assisting in the filing of false or fraudulent individual income tax returns. Complaints say Ocampo-Bunola is CEO of Plaza Garibaldi in New Ulm, Redwood Falls and also La Terrazza in Mankato. Ocampo-Bunolda allegedly removed hundreds of sales transactions each month assisting the restaurants in underreporting their sales on their tax returns for multiple periods from January 2017 through December 2020. He also allegedly underreported sales form the restaurants and also income on the individual income tax returns filed jointly with his wife for tax years 2016 through 2020. He allegedly owes over $570,000 in tax, penalties and interest. Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
dakotanewsnow.com
Snow accumulated on & south of I-90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have a few flurries falling in northern South Dakota this morning. Once those clear out, we’ll stay pretty cloudy today. Highs will be stuck in the 20s for most of us, with a few 30s in the south. The wind should stay fairly light today.
KELOLAND TV
Former attorney charged with rape in Minnehaha County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former attorney accused of rape is out on bond Wednesday after spending the previous night in the Minnehaha County Jail. A judge had set bond at $10,000 cash or surety. Joseph Smyrak appeared in court Wednesday morning where a judge entered a not-guilty...
KELOLAND TV
Power outages in MN; Truck drivers deal with winter weather; Quiet weather in the works
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, January 19, 2023. KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know First@4. This latest snowstorm is also causing power outages in parts of southwestern Minnesota. The Lyon-Lincoln Electric Cooperative says crews are responding to outages in Ivanhoe. Truck drivers...
pipestonestar.com
Arrow gymnasts work on team identity in 141.55-128.025 loss to Trojans
Always a good opportunity to focus on team identity, the Pipestone Area gymnastics team had a solid showing at Thursday night’s 141.55-128.025 Big South Conference road loss to perennial powerhouse Worthington. While the final team tally indicates the strength of the host’s program, the Arrows not only held their...
pipestonestar.com
PAS boys dominate RWV, claim 73-48 BSC victory
Taking advantage of a program currently in flux and struggling to find its identity, the Pipestone Area boys’ basketball team made quick work of the Redwood Valley Cardinals – claiming a 73-48 Big South Conference victory Friday night in Redwood Falls. Completely stifling the RWV attack over the...
Big Change at Culver’s Has Midwest Customers Torn
A Midwest favorite fast food chain plans to make a few changes this year. Culver's Restaurants are all over the Midwest. Like a Casey's General Store, it's hard to go too long before seeing a Culvers when in South Dakota, Iowa, or Minnesota. Recently the Wisconsin-based burger chain announced that...
KEYC
WINTER STORM WARNING: Heavy snow tonight into Thursday
A powerful, fast-moving winter storm system will bring heavy snow to much of our region tonight into Thursday morning. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect along and south of a line from Sioux Falls to Mankato to the southern Twin Cities where 5 to 8 inches of snow is possible. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect north of that line, where accumulation will be around 2 to 5 inches. Heavier amounts will be to the south and east with a sharp drop off to the northwest. If this system should trend slightly further south, snowfall amounts could be a bit lower. Snow will continue to develop and move north across the region throughout the night. When it is snowing it will snow heavily. This will be a short duration, heavy snow event with snowfall rates approaching 1 to 2 inches per hour at times. Visibility will be significantly reduced and roads will quickly become snow-covered and slippery. While there may be an occasional gust to 20 or 25 mph, especially far south and west, wind and blowing snow should not be a major issue with this system. There will be significant travel impacts tonight into the Thursday morning commute. Snow will gradually end from west to east by late Thursday morning, with travel conditions gradually improving on Thursday afternoon.
KEYC
Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week
We are tracking a powerful winter storm system that will bring a plowable snow to much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa this week. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from late Wednesday through much of Thursday and includes locations along and south of a line from Sioux Falls, SD to Mankato to the southern Twin Cities metro area. 4 to 7 inches of snow will be possible in Mankato with lighter amounts to the north and west; heavier amounts to the south and east. Snow will likely reach the I-90 corridor late Wednesday afternoon and move northeast Wednesday evening. Snow will be heavy at times Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with snow gradually ending from southwest to northeast on Thursday afternoon. Stay tuned for updates… There will likely be some adjustments to the snow forecast based on the storm track. The Weather Team will be watching the system closely and will have updates as it develops.
pipestonestar.com
Arrows warm up, clip Cardinals 58-42
True to form, through most of the 2022-23 campaign, the Pipestone Area girls’ basketball team was slow to warm to the task in the opening tilt of Friday night’s girl/boys Big South Conference doubleheader in Redwood Falls. Forced to take an early timeout after falling behind 10-3 in...
pipestonestar.com
Opioid settlement planning meetings to begin soon
Discussions about how to best utilize funds from opioid settlements are expected to begin in February. Settlements with pharmaceutical distributors McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen, and opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson will bring more than $300 million to Minnesota counties and cities over an 18-year period. Of that, Pipestone County is expected to receive $340,823.75. Pipestone County Administrator Steve Ewing said on Jan. 10 that the county had already received about $65,000.
pipestonestar.com
Web Exclusive: Eagles exact revenge on Arrows, win return fixture 76-72
‘Barn burner’ the sequel played to a large crowd at Pipestone Area gymnasium Tuesday night and though the final scene proved different, the plot was quite similar to the last meeting when the Pipestone Area Arrows edged the Southwest Christian Eagles. It was said SWC (9-2) lacked intensity at...
20 Items That Goodwill Does Not Accept
Goodwill is a great place to drop off donations and help a few folks who could benefit. However, there are some items that Goodwill does not accept. Here's 20 of them:. 1. Personal Care Items: combs, hairbrushes, toothpaste, etc. 2. Appliances: washers/dryers or that 600 lb. beast of a TV...
Comments / 0