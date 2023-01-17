ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramapo, NY

Unity Day celebrates King's dream, showcases talent and tenacity in East Ramapo

By Nancy Cutler, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
SPRING VALLEY - After a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus, the Martin Luther King Multi-Purpose Center again filled Ramapo High School for a Unity Celebration to salute Dr. King's legacy.

Dancers, singers and the ever-popular East Ramapo Marching Band provided entertainment. When the littlest dancers from Chiku Awali launched into their routine, the middle- and high-school marching band members cheered on the youngsters.

In the gym, nonprofits set up informational tables to help families find any help they may need. The MLK Center, which has coordinated the event for decades, provides after-school care, tutoring, senior support, a food pantry, healthcare access and more to the greater Spring Valley community.

About 150 filled the auditorium to watch the program, which included a keynote speech by former U.S. Rep. Mondaire Jones, a product of the East Ramapo Central School District and son of Spring Valley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2183dy_0kGpOZrN00

East Ramapo, Jones said, "made me into the man I am today."

Noting that 2023 marks 60 years since King's "I Have a Dream" speech during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, Jones said there has been progress, but "that progress took work."

King, he said, "knew that America is a nation of laws and Black and Brown people needed the protections of these laws."

Rally: Support shown for LGBTQ community after hateful graffiti scrawled on Pride Center

Monsey: Amid rising antisemitism, Rockland remembers deadly Hanukkah attack

Bayard Rustin Way: Nyack street named for 'out and proud' civil rights legacy

Change, though, is not linear. Jones, a Democrat who represented the 17th Congressional District that includes all of Rockland County and parts of Westchester, said economic justice, part of the civil rights movement and King's message, still lags.

Jones, who now serves as a commissioner for the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, said that the struggle for justice could be seen even in Rockland. He pointed to the recent hate-filled graffiti found on the Phyllis B. Frank Rockland County Pride Center. Jones also said antisemitism remains a concern, "including right here in Rockland County."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zb8CS_0kGpOZrN00

The Martin Luther King Multi-Purpose Center board awarded Jones the Dream Achiever Award.

Nancy Cutler writes about People & Policy.

Unity Day celebrates King's dream, showcases talent and tenacity in East Ramapo

