NEEDHAM - The St. Sebastian's basketball program is on a roll. "One of the most competitive group of boys I've ever seen in my entire life," said coach Sam Doner. As of Friday afternoon, the team is off to a perfect 12-0 start and are rewriting the record books. "My eighth-grade year (or) my seventh-grade year, we weren't the best, but our goal was to become one of the best teams," said Trevor Mullin. Mullin, a senior guard, has played a major role in turning the program around and is just 80 points shy of breaking the school's...

NEEDHAM, MA ・ 29 MINUTES AGO