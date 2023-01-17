ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Bigchevy
3d ago

he finally got his Golden Ticket. He's gonna tremendous living conditions and be with all his best buds.

WBTV

Police in Salisbury looking for suspect after teen shot

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A teenager in Salisbury is recovering after being shot on Thursday night, according to police. The shooting was reported around 5:45 p.m. at the Pine Hill Apartments on W. 15th Street. Police say the injuries are not life-threatening. Investigators said no one is in custody. They...
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Police on the scene of active SWAT situation in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Happening now: The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is responding to an active SWAT situation in Charlotte. According to CMPD, members of the CMPD SWAT team are assisting officers on Quail Meadow Lane near Little Sugar Creek Greenway. Officers are saying to avoid the area at this time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Arrests made in early January Frankie's Fun Park shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Huntersville Police Department has made an arrest following a shooting at Frankie's Fun Park earlier this month. Amiere Adair, 19, and Elijah Smith have each been charged with 15 various crimes. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WBTV

Crimestoppers searching for arcade armed robbery in Charlotte

Crimestoppers searching for arcade armed robbery in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Cold Case Detectives Utilize Review Team To Help Solve Cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – CMPD Cold Case division has their hands full with over 600 cases dating back to the 1970’s. In order to tackle so many cases, the cold case division utilizes a review team made up of retired and former detectives, FBI, and attorney to help look for solvability factors in a cold case.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Road taped off, police investigation underway in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway in east Charlotte with multiple Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police units responding to the scene. Officers responded to the incident midday Wednesday around Woodland Drive, not far from Eastway Middle School in east Charlotte. Queen City News was on the scene and officers appeared to be questioning an […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Mother Facing Charges After Her Child Was Kidnapped During Carjacking

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A Charlotte mother is now facing charges of misdemeanor child abuse after her 4-year-old child was kidnapped during a carjacking. CMPD says the mother left the child inside a running car that was unlocked outside a laundromat on Central Avenue Monday night. Police say the child was left unattended for 20 minutes.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Gastonia police seek car break-in victims

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is asking recent car break-in victims to claim property officers recovered during an investigation. Officers responded to Keith Drive near Modena street around 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday for reported car break-ins. Three suspects reportedly ran off when police arrived, but two of them were found after a two-hour search: a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old. Both were arrested, but the third suspect was not located.
GASTONIA, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Police Investigate Shooting

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Police say someone was shot in the leg in the 600 block of Hickory Grove Road Monday evening. The victim was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center, but their injury is not life-threatening. Police have not yet said what led up to the shooting or...
wccbcharlotte.com

Missing Gastonia Teen Found Safe

GASTONIA, N.C. — Police say that 15-year-old Frecia Urias-Avelar, who went missing last Friday, has been found safe. GASTONIA, N.C. — Police are searching for 15-year-old Frecia Urias-Avelar. Gastonia Police do not believe she is in danger, but they are asking for the public’s help to identify the...
GASTONIA, NC

Comments / 0

