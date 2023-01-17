Read full article on original website
WBTV
Sunny Saturday in store ahead of rainy First Alert Weather Day on Sunday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This weekend will start out quiet with sunshine and cool temperatures, but it will end chilly and wet with the potential for some heavy rain at times. Saturday: Mostly sunny, cool and pleasant. First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Heavy rain at times, chilly. Monday: Plenty of...
WBTV
Clear conditions in store Friday before rain returns this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cooler temperatures are ahead, along with a First Alert Weather Day as rain returns by Sunday. Tonight: Warm and windy to start, calm and cooler by the morning. Friday-Saturday: Dry, cooler, plenty of sunshine. Sunday: Periods of rain, heavy at times. Thursday was a warm and...
WBTV
Passing showers Thursday, followed by heavy rain for Sunday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Through the weekend, there will be two rounds of rain with a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday. First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Heavy rain at times, cold and wet. After a foggy start this morning, clouds will linger for the afternoon with dry conditions and...
WBTV
FIRST ALERT: Fog may disrupt your drive to work Wednesday morning
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Patchy, dense fog will continue to develop overnight into tomorrow morning. Plan ahead and get the latest conditions before you head out the door to work with the free WBTV First Alert Weather App. First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Morning fog. Thursday and Sunday: More wet...
Nuclear siren ‘inadvertently sounded’ during test in Huntersville
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Sirens sounded at the McGuire Nuclear Station in Huntersville Thursday morning after it was “inadvertently sounded” during a test, according to officials. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management said the siren sounded during a regularly scheduled test at the facility. The test was intended to be a silent test, officials said, but […]
WBTV
Brookshire Boulevard to reopen Thursday evening after tanker overturns
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A section of Brookshire Boulevard near Interstate 485 will reopen Thursday evening after a tanker truck overturned, officials said. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, traffic is expected to return to normal by 6 p.m. Outbound lanes of Brookshire near 485 were shut down during the...
NWS confirms EF0 tornado in North Carolina on Thursday
STANLEY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An EF0 tornado was confirmed to have touched down during Thursday’s severe weather that passed through the Charlotte region, the National Weather Service has confirmed. NWS says the 75 MPH twister touched down around 6:10 p.m. in Gaston County near Old Willis School Road and traveled just under 7 […]
Some gas customers stunned by recent bills after cold spell
Piedmont Natural Gas customers are experiencing sticker shock for their monthly gas bills and are wondering why.
WBTV
Police on the scene of active SWAT situation in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Happening now: The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is responding to an active SWAT situation in Charlotte. According to CMPD, members of the CMPD SWAT team are assisting officers on Quail Meadow Lane near Little Sugar Creek Greenway. Officers are saying to avoid the area at this time.
Overturned tanker blocks major highway for hours in northwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — An overturned tanker blocked a major highway for several hours Friday afternoon. Chopper 9 Skyzoom was overhead the tanker around 12:30 p.m. MEDIC said it was carrying gasoline. Charlotte Fire said the outbound lanes of Brookshire Boulevard at the ramp to Interstate 485 were closed due to...
WBTV
SCENE VIDEO: Crews respond to school bus crash in north Charlotte
Holly Alsobrooks is leading the charge after losing her own child to the potent drug. A judge has dropped the City of Charlotte and CMPD from a lawsuit brought by a former Myers Park student. South Carolina parents fighting to outlaw fentanyl trafficking.
WBTV
No injuries reported after train and tractor-trailer collide in Wingate
WINGATE, N.C. (WBTV) - Law enforcement is investigating a crash involving a train and tractor-trailer in Wingate Thursday afternoon. The two appear to have collided when the tractor-trailer was going over the train tracks on Main Street near the Highway 74 entrance to Wingate University. The Union County Emergency Management...
No issues found during inspection at Monroe Walmart after power outage
MONROE, N.C. — After several posts on social media claimed that a Walmart in Monroe didn’t throw out refrigerated items following a power outage, the Union County Environmental Health Office reported that no issues were found during an inspection. The posts claimed that the Walmart didn’t have power...
WBTV
CMPD: SWAT situation in south Charlotte over, arrest made
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says that a SWAT situation in south Charlotte has ended and that one person was arrested. According to CMPD, members of the CMPD SWAT team assisted officers on Quail Meadow Lane near Little Sugar Creek Greenway on Friday afternoon. WBTV stayed on...
SUV drives recklessly, nearly hitting construction crew in southeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police followed an SUV that was driving erratically through east Charlotte Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened around 12:30 p.m., and Chopper 9 Skyzoom could see CMPD’s helicopter monitoring the vehicle from the sky. A dark blue SUV could be seen driving recklessly, speeding down several...
South Charlotte house destroyed in massive fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A house that was under construction near Carmel Country Club in south Charlotte burned down early Wednesday morning. Charlotte firefighters responded to a reported house fire on Masters Court, just off Carmel Road near the Charlotte Country Day School, a few minutes before 6 a.m. When crews reached the scene, they found flames and heavy smoke coming from the building.
WBTV
School bus involved in north Charlotte crash
Holly Alsobrooks is leading the charge after losing her own child to the potent drug. Judge dismisses part of former Myers Park student's lawsuit. A judge has dropped the City of Charlotte and CMPD from a lawsuit brought by a former Myers Park student. South Carolina parents fighting to outlaw...
qcnews.com
Home under construction in south Charlotte destroyed in fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A south Charlotte home that was under construction was destroyed in a fire Wednesday morning. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the blaze started at a home in the 5900 block of Masters Court near the Carmel Country Club. BE THE FIRST TO...
Disagreement on Mecklenburg-Union county line could impact some residents
CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County’s tax assessor says some Union County residents may actually live in Mecklenburg County. Commissioners learned that there is disagreement over where Mecklenburg County’s border ends and where Union County’s begins. As a result, around 1,000 acres currently in Union County could be...
WBTV
Eggflation: Egg prices on the rise
From the grocery store shelves to the breakfast table, shoppers are feeling the pinch of egg prices.
