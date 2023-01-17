ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Clear conditions in store Friday before rain returns this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cooler temperatures are ahead, along with a First Alert Weather Day as rain returns by Sunday. Tonight: Warm and windy to start, calm and cooler by the morning. Friday-Saturday: Dry, cooler, plenty of sunshine. Sunday: Periods of rain, heavy at times. Thursday was a warm and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Passing showers Thursday, followed by heavy rain for Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Through the weekend, there will be two rounds of rain with a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday. First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Heavy rain at times, cold and wet. After a foggy start this morning, clouds will linger for the afternoon with dry conditions and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

FIRST ALERT: Fog may disrupt your drive to work Wednesday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Patchy, dense fog will continue to develop overnight into tomorrow morning. Plan ahead and get the latest conditions before you head out the door to work with the free WBTV First Alert Weather App. First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Morning fog. Thursday and Sunday: More wet...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Nuclear siren ‘inadvertently sounded’ during test in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Sirens sounded at the McGuire Nuclear Station in Huntersville Thursday morning after it was “inadvertently sounded” during a test, according to officials. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management said the siren sounded during a regularly scheduled test at the facility. The test was intended to be a silent test, officials said, but […]
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WBTV

Brookshire Boulevard to reopen Thursday evening after tanker overturns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A section of Brookshire Boulevard near Interstate 485 will reopen Thursday evening after a tanker truck overturned, officials said. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, traffic is expected to return to normal by 6 p.m. Outbound lanes of Brookshire near 485 were shut down during the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

NWS confirms EF0 tornado in North Carolina on Thursday

STANLEY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An EF0 tornado was confirmed to have touched down during Thursday’s severe weather that passed through the Charlotte region, the National Weather Service has confirmed. NWS says the 75 MPH twister touched down around 6:10 p.m. in Gaston County near Old Willis School Road and traveled just under 7 […]
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Police on the scene of active SWAT situation in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Happening now: The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is responding to an active SWAT situation in Charlotte. According to CMPD, members of the CMPD SWAT team are assisting officers on Quail Meadow Lane near Little Sugar Creek Greenway. Officers are saying to avoid the area at this time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

SCENE VIDEO: Crews respond to school bus crash in north Charlotte

Holly Alsobrooks is leading the charge after losing her own child to the potent drug. A judge has dropped the City of Charlotte and CMPD from a lawsuit brought by a former Myers Park student. South Carolina parents fighting to outlaw fentanyl trafficking. Updated: 6 hours ago. A group of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

No injuries reported after train and tractor-trailer collide in Wingate

WINGATE, N.C. (WBTV) - Law enforcement is investigating a crash involving a train and tractor-trailer in Wingate Thursday afternoon. The two appear to have collided when the tractor-trailer was going over the train tracks on Main Street near the Highway 74 entrance to Wingate University. The Union County Emergency Management...
WINGATE, NC
WBTV

CMPD: SWAT situation in south Charlotte over, arrest made

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says that a SWAT situation in south Charlotte has ended and that one person was arrested. According to CMPD, members of the CMPD SWAT team assisted officers on Quail Meadow Lane near Little Sugar Creek Greenway on Friday afternoon. WBTV stayed on...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

South Charlotte house destroyed in massive fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A house that was under construction near Carmel Country Club in south Charlotte burned down early Wednesday morning. Charlotte firefighters responded to a reported house fire on Masters Court, just off Carmel Road near the Charlotte Country Day School, a few minutes before 6 a.m. When crews reached the scene, they found flames and heavy smoke coming from the building.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

School bus involved in north Charlotte crash

Holly Alsobrooks is leading the charge after losing her own child to the potent drug. Judge dismisses part of former Myers Park student's lawsuit. A judge has dropped the City of Charlotte and CMPD from a lawsuit brought by a former Myers Park student. South Carolina parents fighting to outlaw...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Home under construction in south Charlotte destroyed in fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A south Charlotte home that was under construction was destroyed in a fire Wednesday morning. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the blaze started at a home in the 5900 block of Masters Court near the Carmel Country Club. BE THE FIRST TO...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Eggflation: Egg prices on the rise

From the grocery store shelves to the breakfast table, shoppers are feeling the pinch of egg prices. Police confirmed today that the shooting happened while the couple’s four children were inside the house, but they say the children did not witness the shooting. Man killed in industrial accident at...
CHARLOTTE, NC

