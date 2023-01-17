ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Giants coordinators to hold off head coach interviews before Eagles clash

By Paul Schwartz
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UIDI6_0kGpOQuq00

Not this week.

The Giants are winning and Brian Daboll’s top assistants are attracting attention. The Colts have a vacancy at head coach and have asked permission to speak with defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and also offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

But those interviews will not take place this week. The Giants, fresh off their 31-24 victory over the Vikings , have an NFC divisional playoff game Saturday night against the rival Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. There is no time to waste, and Kafka and Martindale will attend to their Giants business in the coming days.

Kafka, 35, could be busy in the near future. The Texans and Panthers previously expressed interest in bringing him in to interview for their head-coach openings.

“I’m not going to dive too deep into it,’’ Daboll said on Monday, referring to the interest in Kafka, before news of the Colts’ interest in Martindale surfaced. “He’s not going to do anything. Everything’s focused on Philadelphia, so this is going to be a normal week for him, for our offense. I know where his focus is. So, there won’t be any interviews leading up to this game.’’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tp0lE_0kGpOQuq00
Mike Kafka won’t interview for head coach positions before the Giants’ game against the Eagles.
Bill Kostroun/New York Post
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jlt1B_0kGpOQuq00
Wink Martindale has long desired to be a head coach.
Bill Kostroun/New York Post

Martindale, 59, has made no secret of his desire to be an NFL head coach. He interviewed for the Giants job three years ago that went to Joe Judge.

It is expected that Kafka and Martindale will wait to embark on their interviews until Sunday, at the earliest, after the Giants face the Eagles and are either headed for the NFC Championship game or eliminated from the playoffs.

Daboll said two players forced out of the game in Minneapolis — OLB Azeez Ojulari (quad) and S Jason Pinnock (abdomen) — are not seriously injured and both have a chance to play in Philadelphia. “We’ll go day-to-day with all those guys,’’ Daboll said. … ILB Jarrad Davis, signed on Dec. 28, started and played 32 snaps (56 percent) on defense. He had two solo tackles, one quarterback hit and did not distinguish himself in coverage. “He’s played well the last couple weeks,’’ Daboll said. “He’s picked up our stuff, and we’ll see how it goes this week.’’

The roughing-the-passer penalty on Dexter Lawrence for tossing Kirk Cousins to the ground just after he released the ball on a fourth-quarter throw? It might have been a soft call. “I was pissed off after that,’’ Lawrence said. “I had to shake it off and keep playing the next play.’’

Remember when reaching 30 points was some faraway ideal and not at all associated with Giants reality? They went 43 consecutive games without scoring 30 points before they piled 38 on the Colts on New Year’s Day. With the 31 points they slapped on the Vikings, the Giants have now surpassed 30 points in two of their last three games — and the one they scored only 16 points was with their backups on the field in the regular-season finale.

Comments / 1

Related
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news

As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports

Can underdog Giants topple Eagles? Keys to their divisional clash

The Giants have shocked the NFL already this season. They were never expected to even compete for the playoffs, much less win a first-round game. This, though, is where their unlikely dream is supposed to come to an end — in Philadelphia where they haven't won in nine years, against the best team in the NFC. And it's not just that the Giants have lost nine straight in Philly, or that the Eagles — with quarterback Jalen Hurts — pounded them 48-22 in New Jersey back in mid-December.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Philadelphia Eagles Rule Out 1 For Playoff Game Vs. Giants

Philadelphia Eagles rule out one for Divisional Round. The Philadelphia Eagles will be without one starter for their game against the New York Giants Saturday. The Eagles benefited from the first-round bye and had ample time to rest up before Saturday’s game. They had good news for several players on their injury report Thursday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Action News Jax

82 underclassmen officially eligible for 2023 NFL draft

Just over 80 players have officially declared to enter the 2023 draft early. The NFL released its annual list of players who had entered the draft after their third year of eligibility on Friday. Of the 82 players who officially declared, 69 are leaving school early while 13 underclassmen are declaring for the draft after getting their degrees.
WISCONSIN STATE
ClutchPoints

3 Eagles issues that could spell disaster vs. Giants

The Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs will truly live up to its name on Saturday, when the Philadelphia Eagles host the New York Giants. These two NFC East rivals do not like each other, and this is the biggest game in the rivalry in over a decade. Both teams will give it their all, but only one of them can advance to the NFC Championship Game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

David Tepper’s wife causing an issue with Panthers coaching search

The Panthers’ coaching search did not get off to an ideal start, at least in the NFL’s eyes. As of Jan. 17, the Panthers were in violation of NFL hiring rules in their quest for a new head coach, per multiple reports. Nicole Tepper, who is the wife of Panthers owner David Tepper and Chief Administrative Officer of Tepper Sports & Entertainment, failed to complete the inclusive hiring training required to be a part of the team’s search committee. This week, five candidates interviewed for the head coaching vacancy, which opened after the firing of Matt Rhule. The NFL has not commented publicly on...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecomeback.com

NFL world roasts New York Giants’ jersey mandate

On Wednesday, as New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay spoke to the media by his locker, there was a piece of paper taped to the wall beside him that got some notice. On that piece of paper was a note in all caps for Giants players not to swap jerseys after their NFL Divisional Round game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Ex-NFLer Derek Wolfe kills massive mountain lion terrorizing area

Derek Wolfe, a former NFL defensive lineman and Super Bowl champion, slayed a massive mountain lion in Colorado. Wolfe, who played eight seasons for the Broncos before one year with the Ravens in an NFL career that wrapped up in 2020, wrote on Instagram that he was enlisted to hunt the beast after it was “wreaking havoc” around the Rocky Mountains and killing local dogs and deer. “*Predator Control* 🚨 Late Tuesday night I got a call from @huntnest to see if I wanted to stalk a giant Tom (male mountain lion) who has been wreaking havoc in a rural neighborhood,” Wolfe wrote. “He...
COLORADO STATE
Yardbarker

Eagles vs Giants: Looking back at the iconic playoff history between these NFC East rivals

After 2 weeks of anticipation, the Philadelphia Eagles will retake the field on Saturday night. Their opponent will be the new-look Giants, who under first-year head-coach Brian Daboll, have risen from basement dwellers to a competitive team with a hopeful future. No one expected New York to even make the playoffs, let alone make it to the Divisional round.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants list Azeez Ojulari as questionable vs. Eagles

The New York Giants will visit the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday night in the divisional round of the NFC Playoffs. It will be the third matchup this season between the Giants and Eagles with Philly having won the previous two. However, New York will have several players on the field who did not play in either of the first two games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Eagles vs Giants: Historic Rivals Turned Playoff Opponents Once Again

Following their first-round bye, the Eagles finally have a playoff opponent: the division-rival New York Giants. Eagles vs Giants has already been played twice this year with Philadelphia sweeping the regular season series. However, the Giants enter this game with all the momentum after an upset win over Minnesota in the wildcard round, giving this game some much needed hype.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

Eli Manning gets ‘double-bird’ welcome back to Philly for Giants showdown

Eli Manning is getting a Philly reception. The legendary Giants quarterback admitted this week he would return to the City of Brotherly love for Saturday’s Divisional Round playoff game against the Eagles, and he’s getting the warm welcome he envisioned. “I said when I retired I’d never go back to a football game in Philly,” he said on ESPN’s “Manning-cast” during Monday’s Cowobys-Buccaneers game. “But I think I have to break that promise. I can’t wait to see the amount of double birds I get. Could break a record.” He can go ahead and start the counter. A Philadelphia-area billboard featuring a double-bird...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
164K+
Followers
74K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy