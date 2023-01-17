Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 03:08:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-16 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow with low visibility. North winds gusting to 35 mph. Visibility one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Over Elliott Highway Summits of the Central Interior. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Snow drifts will form.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 06:24:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-19 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow Ending. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Lincoln, Lyon, Murray and Pipestone Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Flood Warning issued for Mariposa, Merced by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 08:50:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-20 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mariposa; Merced FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by other multiple causes continues. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following counties, Mariposa and Merced. * WHEN...Until 900 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Several structures are flooded and some sand bagging operations are continuing. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 847 AM PST, Long duration flooding is occurring due to recent heavy rainfall. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Merced, Atwater, Planada and Le Grand. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Up to 100 MPH Wind Gusts Possible in Southeast Wyoming Today
Hurricane-force winds are expected to slam southeast Wyoming today, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. "This is likely to be one of the more impactful strong wind events for the entire wind season, with wind gusts of 65 to potentially 100mph being possible where High Wind Warnings are present," the agency said.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Potomac, Seeley Lake Region, West Glacier Region by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-21 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-22 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Potomac, Seeley Lake Region; West Glacier Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM SATURDAY TO 5 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph in the higher terrain. Snow squalls will be possible along the front overnight Saturday night, producing brief intense snow rates. * WHERE...Bad Rock Canyon, Essex, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, Marias Pass, Polebridge, Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough, Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon, and I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth. * WHEN...From 8 PM Saturday to 5 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Caldwell, Clinton, Daviess by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-21 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-22 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Andrew; Atchison; Buchanan; Caldwell; Clinton; Daviess; De Kalb; Gentry; Grundy; Harrison; Holt; Livingston; Mercer; Nodaway; Worth WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central and northwest Missouri. * WHEN...From noon Saturday to 6 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwest Pocahontas, Southeast Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 15:44:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-21 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at https://www.weather.gov/rlx as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Northwest Pocahontas; Southeast Randolph WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph * WHERE...Northwest Pocahontas and Southeast Randolph Counties. * WHEN...Through 1 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Espanola Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 13:09:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-20 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Espanola Valley; Far Northwest Highlands; Jemez Mountains; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Northwest Highlands; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Tusas Mountains Including Chama; Upper Rio Grande Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 to 4 inches below 8000 feet and 4 to 6 inches above 8000 feet. Localized areas up to 9 inches are possible in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHERE...Northern Mountains, Far Northwest Highlands, Northwest Highlands, Upper Rio Grande Valley, and Espanola Valley. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Tire traction will be reduced. Extend the distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-21 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-22 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches...mainly along the crest, with 3 to 8 inches below to 4000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. * WHEN...From 4 PM Saturday to 4 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Traveling along Highway 204 and Interstate 84 may be difficult at times with snow-covered surfaces.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee, Richardson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-21 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-22 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Johnson; Nemaha; Pawnee; Richardson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Nebraska. * WHEN...From 9 AM Saturday to 6 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Crowley County, Eastern Kiowa County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 15:40:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-21 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Crowley County; Eastern Kiowa County; Eastern Las Animas County; La Junta Vicinity, Otero County; Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Springfield Vicinity, Baca County; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft; Western Kiowa County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 13 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Huerfano, Las Animas, Otero, Kiowa, Bent, Prowers and Baca Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact travel, especially along the south I-25 Corridor.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Belknap, Merrimack, Northern Carroll, Southern Carroll by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 18:43:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Belknap; Merrimack; Northern Carroll; Southern Carroll; Strafford WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM EST THIS EVENING The bulk of accumulating snow has ended, with light snow showers for a few more hours this evening. Much cooler temperatures overnight may make damp surfaces slick Saturday morning.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland, Coastal Cumberland by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 18:43:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Coastal York; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior Waldo; Interior York; Kennebec; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM EST THIS EVENING The bulk of accumulating snow has ended, with light snow showers for a few more hours this evening. Much cooler temperatures overnight may make damp surfaces slick Saturday morning.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Eastern Rutland, Eastern Windsor, Orange, Western Rutland by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-22 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-23 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Eastern Rutland; Eastern Windsor; Orange; Western Rutland; Western Windsor WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 inches or more possible. * WHERE...Orange, Rutland, and Windsor Counties. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to return to the region Sunday afternoon. There is some uncertainty as to the exact track and speed of the storm system which will affect total snow amounts.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Black Mesa Area, Chinle Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 13:59:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-20 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Chinle Valley; Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264; White Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR ELEVATIONS ABOVE 3500 FEET * WHAT...Scattered snow showers will continue this afternoon before tapering off this evening. Additional accumulations of up to an inch are possible, mainly above 5000 feet. Some snow showers could be briefly heavy. * WHERE...Areas above 3500 feet near Alpine, Buffalo Pass, Chinle, Dilkon, Eagar-Springerville, Ganado, Holbrook, Kayenta, Kykotsmovi, Pinetop-Lakeside, Saint Johns, Shonto, Show Low, Snowflake-Taylor, Whiteriver, Window Rock and Winslow. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Accumulating snow will impact travel at elevations that normally do not see snow. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute Friday. Additional snow forecast from 1 PM Today to 6 PM Today: Alpine 0 to 1 inches Buffalo Pass 1 to 3 inches Chinle 0 to 1 inches Dilkon 0 to 1 inches Eagar-Sprgrvlle 0 to 1 inches Ganado 0 to 1 inches Holbrook 0 to 1 inches Kayenta 0 to 1 inches Kykotsmovi 0 to 1 inches Pinetop-Lkside 0 to 1 inches Saint Johns 0 to 1 inches Shonto 0 to 1 inches Show Low 0 to 1 inches Snowflake-Taylr 0 to 1 inches Whiteriver 0 to 1 inches Window Rock 0 to 1 inches Winslow 0 to 1 inches.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 15:40:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-21 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow. Snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches. Locally higher amounts possible across southeast Pueblo County. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Wet Mountains and Pueblo County. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact travel, especially south of Pueblo.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cameron Island, Willacy Island by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 19:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-21 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cameron Island; Willacy Island DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility less than one-quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense seas fog is also expected on the Laguna Madre impacting the Queen Isabella Causeway
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-21 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-22 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST SUNDAY FOR WESTERN KITTITAS COUNTY * WHAT...Snow expected for Western Kittitas County. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches, mainly along the upper east slopes to the crest, and lesser amounts on the lower east slopes. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...From 10 AM Saturday to 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially along I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.
Wind Advisory issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 15:52:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Watauga WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON Winds have subsided below advisory criteria during the afternoon, so this wind advisory will be allowed to expire. The winds should diminish further later tonight.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 14:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-21 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Target Area: Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches except as one foot to 16 inches near the Colorado border. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to falling and blowing snow. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Check road conditions before heading out. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant impacts are expected to I-25 near Raton Pass as well as U.S. Highway 64/87 from Raton to Des Moines. These roads may become impassible.
