Effective: 2023-01-20 13:59:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-20 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Chinle Valley; Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264; White Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR ELEVATIONS ABOVE 3500 FEET * WHAT...Scattered snow showers will continue this afternoon before tapering off this evening. Additional accumulations of up to an inch are possible, mainly above 5000 feet. Some snow showers could be briefly heavy. * WHERE...Areas above 3500 feet near Alpine, Buffalo Pass, Chinle, Dilkon, Eagar-Springerville, Ganado, Holbrook, Kayenta, Kykotsmovi, Pinetop-Lakeside, Saint Johns, Shonto, Show Low, Snowflake-Taylor, Whiteriver, Window Rock and Winslow. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Accumulating snow will impact travel at elevations that normally do not see snow. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute Friday. Additional snow forecast from 1 PM Today to 6 PM Today: Alpine 0 to 1 inches Buffalo Pass 1 to 3 inches Chinle 0 to 1 inches Dilkon 0 to 1 inches Eagar-Sprgrvlle 0 to 1 inches Ganado 0 to 1 inches Holbrook 0 to 1 inches Kayenta 0 to 1 inches Kykotsmovi 0 to 1 inches Pinetop-Lkside 0 to 1 inches Saint Johns 0 to 1 inches Shonto 0 to 1 inches Show Low 0 to 1 inches Snowflake-Taylr 0 to 1 inches Whiteriver 0 to 1 inches Window Rock 0 to 1 inches Winslow 0 to 1 inches.

