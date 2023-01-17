Young Thug was accused Thursday of conducting a drug deal inside an Atlanta-area courtroom while he sat on trial in a sprawling 56 count RICO case that also implicates fellow hip-hop artist Gunna and 26 other associates. Judge Ural Glanville has paused jury selection while the alleged incident is investigated—just the latest in a series of roadblocks to delay the high profile trial of Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams. Courtroom surveillance footage obtained by WSB-TV in Atlanta shows the moment Kahlieff Adams, one of Williams’ co-defendants, slips something into his hands. A deputy who spotted the interaction later...

ATLANTA, GA ・ 19 HOURS AGO