FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BBC
Lilia Valutyte stabbing: Murder trial may need to be delayed, court told
The trial of a man charged with murdering a nine-year-old girl may need to be delayed, a court has heard. Deividas Skebas, 23, is accused of stabbing Lilia Valutyte in Boston, Lincolnshire, on 28 July last year. He had been due to stand trial at Lincoln Crown Court on 28...
18 correctional officers hospitalized, several prisoners sickened after 'mass overdose'
Eighteen correctional officers were rushed to the hospital and a number of inmates were taken to the medical ward after an apparent mass overdose situation at a central Illinois prison.
New Evidence in Bryan Kohberger Case Could be 'Major' Link to Murders
On Wednesday, the search warrant for Bryan Kohberger's apartment near Washington State University was unsealed.
Prosecutors Want Life Sentence For Alleged Cult Leader Larry Ray, Arguing He Took ‘Sadistic Pleasure’ In Crimes
"He intentionally inflicted brutal and lifelong harm on innocent victims that he groomed and abused into submission,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Mollie Bracewell wrote in a sentencing letter advocating for a life sentence for alleged sex cult leader Larry Ray. Federal prosecutors want Lawrence ‘Larry’ Ray to spend the rest...
Six Victims ID-d in Gang-Linked California ‘Massacre’ Including Teen Mom Shot ‘Assassination-Style’ with 10-Month-Old Son
The day after revealing authorities suspected gang involvement in a “massacre” that killed six — including a teenage mother and her infant son — a California sheriff revealed the gruesome manner of their deaths in a follow-up press conference on Tuesday afternoon. “These people were clearly...
BBC
CPS: Officer gave information to organised crime groups
A former Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) employee passed sensitive material to organised crime groups. Rachel Simpson, from Newport, was working as a paralegal officer for CPS Wales when she committed the offences between 2016 and 2020. The 39-year-old was arrested in June 2020 and admitted to two counts of misconduct...
BBC
David Taylor: Skipton man who stabbed parents to death detained
A man who admitted stabbing his parents to death shortly before Christmas has been detained indefinitely. John and Beverley Taylor, both 66, were found with dozens of stab wounds at their Skipton home on 21 December 2021. David Taylor, 37, who has paranoid schizophrenia, denied murdering the couple but admitted...
Young Thug Accused of Conducting Drug Deal While in Court for RICO Case
Young Thug was accused Thursday of conducting a drug deal inside an Atlanta-area courtroom while he sat on trial in a sprawling 56 count RICO case that also implicates fellow hip-hop artist Gunna and 26 other associates. Judge Ural Glanville has paused jury selection while the alleged incident is investigated—just the latest in a series of roadblocks to delay the high profile trial of Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams. Courtroom surveillance footage obtained by WSB-TV in Atlanta shows the moment Kahlieff Adams, one of Williams’ co-defendants, slips something into his hands. A deputy who spotted the interaction later...
BBC
Cassius Turvey: Three more charged over Aboriginal teen bashing death
Three more people have been charged with murder over the bashing death of Aboriginal schoolboy Cassius Turvey. Police allege Cassius was chased by strangers and beaten with a metal pole while walking home in his school uniform in October. The 15 year old died in a Perth hospital from head...
BBC
Yate child abuser 'robbed victims of their childhood'
A man who sexually abused two children over a five-year period has been jailed for 16 years. Matthew Nicholas, 50, repeatedly assaulted his victims between 2015 and 2020, a jury heard. Nicholas, originally of Yate in Gloucestershire, was convicted of 10 counts of sexual assault of a child under 13...
BBC
Family of man 'killed by teens' call for law reform
The family of a man killed in Toronto after allegedly being 'swarmed' by eight teenage girls have called for his attackers to be publicly named. Ken Lee's family say authorities must be "tough on youth" and called for the Canadian law that governs youth criminal justice to be reformed. "Identities...
