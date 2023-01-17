ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BBC

Lilia Valutyte stabbing: Murder trial may need to be delayed, court told

The trial of a man charged with murdering a nine-year-old girl may need to be delayed, a court has heard. Deividas Skebas, 23, is accused of stabbing Lilia Valutyte in Boston, Lincolnshire, on 28 July last year. He had been due to stand trial at Lincoln Crown Court on 28...
BBC

CPS: Officer gave information to organised crime groups

A former Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) employee passed sensitive material to organised crime groups. Rachel Simpson, from Newport, was working as a paralegal officer for CPS Wales when she committed the offences between 2016 and 2020. The 39-year-old was arrested in June 2020 and admitted to two counts of misconduct...
BBC

David Taylor: Skipton man who stabbed parents to death detained

A man who admitted stabbing his parents to death shortly before Christmas has been detained indefinitely. John and Beverley Taylor, both 66, were found with dozens of stab wounds at their Skipton home on 21 December 2021. David Taylor, 37, who has paranoid schizophrenia, denied murdering the couple but admitted...
TheDailyBeast

Young Thug Accused of Conducting Drug Deal While in Court for RICO Case

Young Thug was accused Thursday of conducting a drug deal inside an Atlanta-area courtroom while he sat on trial in a sprawling 56 count RICO case that also implicates fellow hip-hop artist Gunna and 26 other associates. Judge Ural Glanville has paused jury selection while the alleged incident is investigated—just the latest in a series of roadblocks to delay the high profile trial of Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams. Courtroom surveillance footage obtained by WSB-TV in Atlanta shows the moment Kahlieff Adams, one of Williams’ co-defendants, slips something into his hands. A deputy who spotted the interaction later...
ATLANTA, GA
BBC

Cassius Turvey: Three more charged over Aboriginal teen bashing death

Three more people have been charged with murder over the bashing death of Aboriginal schoolboy Cassius Turvey. Police allege Cassius was chased by strangers and beaten with a metal pole while walking home in his school uniform in October. The 15 year old died in a Perth hospital from head...
BBC

Yate child abuser 'robbed victims of their childhood'

A man who sexually abused two children over a five-year period has been jailed for 16 years. Matthew Nicholas, 50, repeatedly assaulted his victims between 2015 and 2020, a jury heard. Nicholas, originally of Yate in Gloucestershire, was convicted of 10 counts of sexual assault of a child under 13...
BBC

Family of man 'killed by teens' call for law reform

The family of a man killed in Toronto after allegedly being 'swarmed' by eight teenage girls have called for his attackers to be publicly named. Ken Lee's family say authorities must be "tough on youth" and called for the Canadian law that governs youth criminal justice to be reformed. "Identities...
WASHINGTON STATE

