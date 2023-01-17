ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB Wife Appears on New Peacock Reality Television Show 'The Traitors'

By Jack Vita
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QS13E_0kGpNraY00

The wife of a World Series champion is once again appearing on a reality television competition series.

Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick, the wife of former Major League pitcher Kyle Kendrick, competed on the new series, 'The Traitors,' airing exclusively on Peacock.

Kyle Kendrick made 30 starts for the Phillies' pitching rotation in the club's 2008 World Series-winning season. Kyle was a member of the Phillies for eight years (2007-2014), logging a sub-4.00 ERA four different times.

The Phillies won the National League East five straight times (2007-2011) during Kyle's tenure with the club and boasted a dominant pitching rotation featuring a mix of Cole Hamels, Roy Halladay, Pedro Martinez, Roy Oswalt, Cliff Lee, Joe Blanton and Kyle.

Kyle's wife Stephenie, who he has been married to since November 2010, competed on three seasons of Survivor between 2005 and 2010.

Stephenie became an instant fan favorite on her first season, Survivor: Palau , when her 'Ulong' tribe lost every single immunity challenge, and she outlasted her entire tribe. As a tribe of one, she was absorbed into the opposite Koror tribe. Stephenie was immediately brought back, along with her tribe mate Bobby Jon Drinkard, for Survivor 's next season, Survivor: Guatemala . It was the first time contestants had been brought back the very next season to play with a group of new castaways.

Stephenie placed second on Survivor: Guatemala , then competed on the franchise's 20th season, Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains in 2010.

Stephenie had not competed on a reality television series since, until she came out of retirement, appearing on USA Network's 'Snake in the Grass.' Stephenie competed alongside Big Brother winner Rachel Reilly Villegas and Survivor icon Cirie Fields. All three of whom will once again be competing together, this time on 'The Traitors.'

'The Traitors' places 20 people in a castle in Scotland. The cast is made up of ten contestants that have appeared on reality television before, and ten rookies. Three of the 20 contestants are "traitors." The other 17 are "faithfuls." Each night, the traitors "murder" one of the faithfuls, eliminating them from the game. The faithfuls must attempt to figure out who the traitors are. Before someone is murdered each night, the cast meets and votes to banish someone from the castle. The faithfuls attempt to banish the traitors, while the traitors try not to blow their cover.

Meanwhile, the traitors and faithfuls compete in a series of challenges in order to boost the prize pot.

Stephenie recently visited the Jack Vita Show alongside Rachel Reilly to discuss her time on 'Snake in the Grass,' and preview 'The Traitors.'

Last fall, after coming up short in each of her first four reality television appearances, Stephenie told me she feels like she's finally due for a win.

"I'm 42 (years-old)," Stephenie said. "I figure I've got until I'm 65 to really win here. I'm in shape. Things are going to be working like a well-oiled machine here in the Kendrick household, so if I have to leave again to try to win something, I can. So call me, because I'm due for a win."

Turns out, she did in fact leave again. Catch 'The Traitors' on Peacock to see if she finally gets that win.

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show , available on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , YouTube , Facebook , Amazon , iHeartRadio , and wherever podcasts are found.

Comments / 0

