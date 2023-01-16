Gov. Tom Wolf says goodbye on last day in office: 'Thank you, Pennsylvania' 00:15

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Gov. Tom Wolf tweeted a goodbye message to Pennsylvanians on his last full day in office.

Wolf said "it's been an honor" to be the state's 47th governor.

"Together, we overcame the insurmountable and built a stronger commonwealth," he tweeted. "Frances and I are grateful for the opportunity you gave us."

Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, will be sworn in on Tuesday. It's the first time since 1966 a Pennsylvania governor has been succeeded by a member of the same political party.

Wolf signed the message "Your neighbor from York, Tom Wolf, 47th governor of Pennsylvania."