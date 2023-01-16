ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Gov. Tom Wolf says goodbye on last day in office: 'Thank you, Pennsylvania'

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=215Ies_0kGpNqhp00

Gov. Tom Wolf says goodbye on last day in office: 'Thank you, Pennsylvania' 00:15

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Gov. Tom Wolf tweeted a goodbye message to Pennsylvanians on his last full day in office.

Wolf said "it's been an honor" to be the state's 47th governor.

"Together, we overcame the insurmountable and built a stronger commonwealth," he tweeted. "Frances and I are grateful for the opportunity you gave us."

Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, will be sworn in on Tuesday. It's the first time since 1966 a Pennsylvania governor has been succeeded by a member of the same political party.

Wolf signed the message "Your neighbor from York, Tom Wolf, 47th governor of Pennsylvania."

Comments / 68

Serita Clifford
2d ago

thank God so glad he's gone he should be going to jail for murdering all those people he pushed into homes with covid he caused all their deaths

Reply(2)
4
Rose Rose
4d ago

Thank you governor wolf you served the people of Pennsylvania well you got us through the pandemic you kept the women’s right to choose thank you for protecting our rights to vote and have our voices heard thank you thank you thank you 🙏 enjoy your life I wish you well 💙🇺🇸

Reply(4)
6
Cynthia Hulina
3d ago

Government. Wolf,please,please, communicate to other elected officials that the whole state of Pa. need another stimulus economically purpose . I make 856.00 a month on ssi and a single mom. I was born in the state of Pa.and to see in New Castle pa.,migrants have move in,in our town.Pouring money into other hands,then in the peoples accounts, is not fair. We need help. I'm 55yrs old and because I own my own mobile home I don't pualify for the assistance of some of the money that was allotted, but migrants whom moved into housing got help and because my home sits on the land of a landowner like many of my neighbors we pay the taxes. The expense on everything, is just to high as to what I bring home in a month. Please do something, please

Reply
3
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. state Sen. Amanda Cappelletti to make history when she gives birth

HARRISBURG (CBS) -- Just 40 years ago, the idea of even a woman – any woman – in Pennsylvania's Senate was a novelty. Out of 50 senators, there was exactly one, and she was a grandmother.Later came more women, including some mothers of younger children. But no woman has ever given birth while a member of the state Senate. If that fact surprises you, consider this: It also surprised the woman who is about to make history by becoming the first. "That had not crossed my mind," said Sen. Amanda Cappelletti (D-Delaware and Montgomery), until a colleague pointed it out to her.Cappelletti...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania Senate passes bill allowing teachers to wear religious garb, insignia

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Senate unanimously approved a bill to eliminate a section from the state’s Education Code that prohibits teachers from wearing anything that is a sign of their faith or demonstration. According to the measure’s sponsors, Senators Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York) and Judy Schwank (D-Berks), the measure will eliminate a section […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Congresswoman Summer Lee says UPMC has 'monopoly power'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Recently-elected Congresswoman Summer Lee and state Rep. Sara Innamorato are warning the public about what they call the harms of a monopoly on health care in the Pittsburgh area. A press conference held by the two on Thursday specifically mentioned UPMC, which is the largest non-government employer in Pennsylvania.In a joint report, they say the hospital system hurts overall job growth in the state by limiting where hospital workers can work, how much they can earn and how they can advance their careers.All of those factors lead to a drop in the quailty of patient care, they said."It's...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania's unemployment rate hits record low of 3.5 percent in December

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Pennsylvania's unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage in December to 3.9%, another record low. Meanwhile, the U.S. unemployment rate was also down one-tenth of a percentage at 3.5%. "Pennsylvania's new record low unemployment rate of 3.9% is encouraging. Pennsylvanians are reentering the workforce, launching new careers, and pursuing jobs that sustain their families. Opportunity abounds today for Pennsylvania workers," said Labor & Industry Acting Secretary Nancy Walker. "We also know that a historically tight labor market presents its own challenges, particularly for employers who need workers with specialized skillsets."The commonwealth's civilian labor force was up 9,000 over the month and unemployment declined by 1,000. Pennsylvania's number of nonfarm jobs was up 17,000 over December, reaching 6,040,100. From April 2020 through December 2022, Pennsylvania has recovered approximately 95% of jobs lost in the first two months of the COVID-19 pandemic. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania’s new governor spoke to the people on inauguration day, and they heard him loud and clear | Social Views

The open letters to Gov. Josh Shapiro are pouring into PennLive’s Opinion page, with people from throughout the Commonwealth writing eloquent missives imploring him to lower taxes, improve education, end homelessness, stop police brutality and eradicate child poverty. Even two former Pennsylvania governors have weighed in. Everyone is vying...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Shapiro: Pennsylvanians ‘resoundingly reject extremism’ with election

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gov. Josh Shapiro thanked supporters during his inauguration speech on Tuesday saying they rejected “extremism” with his election victory in November. “You also sent a clear message — Democrats, Republicans, and Independents — when you came together to resoundingly reject extremism. Together, hope defeated fear, unity triumphed over division.” Shapiro said […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

PA's Jobless Tax to Increase for Many Employers this Year

>PA's Jobless Tax to Increase for Many Employers this Year. (Harrisburg, PA) - State officials say the unemployment compensation tax in Pennsylvania may take a big jump this year for many employers. The surcharge -- which is tacked onto a company's base tax rate -- jumped to 9.2%t, up from5.4% last year. The hike is potentially creating a bigger tax burden for some employers and some small business organizations are already protesting the idea. Critics say the increase could have been avoided if state lawmakers and the Wolf administration had used more federal Covid-19 relief money to shore up unemployment funds.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wccsradio.com

SHAPIRO SIGNS FIRST EXECUTIVE ORDER AS GOVERNOR

Newly established Governor Josh Shapiro signed his first executive order on Wednesday, marking his first action in office. According to an announcement, Executive Order 2023-03 states that, effective immediately, 92 percent of government jobs will not require a four-year-college degree. It instructs that the Office of Administration will emphasize skills and experience in Commonwealth job postings and ordering a review of the remaining eight percent of state government jobs that currently require a four-year degree.
VISTA.Today

Who Wants to be a Millionaire? Lots of Pennsylvanians

Pennsylvania keeps adding millionaires and climbing up the list of states with the most million-dollar earners, write Ty West and Michael Potter for the Philadelphia Business Journal. According to new data from the Internal Revenue Service, in 2020, there were 18,720 tax returns filed in the Keystone State that had...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
101K+
Followers
33K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy