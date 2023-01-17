Read full article on original website
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
4 Affordable weekend Gateways In OhioLIFE_HACKSOhio State
Alabama Football: Crimson Tide fans turning cold shoulder on Coordinator options
Some Alabama Football fans are ready to post some ‘Do Not Enter’ signs coming into Tuscaloosa. Some options being mentioned for Defensive Coordinator and Offensive Coordinator are drawing ire from some Tide fans. There is a problem in posting the sign with one potential candidate. He is already...
How Jerry Stackhouse used Alabama basketball Darius Miles' murder charge in pregame speech
Coach Jerry Stackhouse said he emphasized the circumstances around the Alabama basketball team in a pregame speech for his Vanderbilt basketball team Tuesday, referencing Alabama player Darius Miles, who was removed from the team after being charged with capital murder. According to court documents, investigators believe Miles provided a gun...
Look: Ohio State Offered Alabama 5-Star Quarterback Commit
Ohio State football is still on the lookout for a quarterback in its 2024 recruiting class. The Buckeyes lost a commitment from five-star Dylan Raiola last month, and have been looking for replacements since then. On Tuesday, they offered another five-star signal caller, Julian Sayin. The ...
Former Alabama OL Damieon George transferring to SEC rival
Former Alabama offensive lineman Damieon George announced on Sunday that he was transferring to Florida. The Texas native spent three seasons at the Capstone. George played primarily offensive tackle in his time with the team. In 2021, he started three games at right tackle. He took over as the starter in Week 10 and closed the season out at the position.
Remembering Chandler LeCroy: ‘She was never not smiling’
Angela Kirkpatrick is one of the two associate directors of recruiting operations at Georgia. She sent out a tweet recently that shows how she is feeling right now. DawgNation published an in-depth piece about the loss of Devin Willock earlier this week. Yet this tragedy is not just about a football player. It is about two tremendous losses to the Georgia football family.
Lane Kiffin's Tweet About Alabama Transfer Going Viral
Lane Kiffin has been known to drop hints on social media, some subtle, others not so much. So when the Ole Miss head coach retweeted a 247Sports article from Tuesday about Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy entering the NCAA transfer portal, it drew plenty of attention. Kennedy, a former ...
Father Of Georgia Player Who Died Sets Record Straight
It's been four days since tragedy struck the University of Georgia. That Sunday morning, Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car crash. It came just one day after the school held a parade to celebrate Georgia's second-straight ...
Bank with branches in Mississippi, Alabama slammed for sign about Robert E. Lee, MLK Day holiday
A Twitter post taking a bank to task for posting a sign announcing it will be closed to honor Robert E. Lee and Martin Luther King Jr. has gone viral. The post included a photograph of the sign on a CB&S Bank door. CB&S is headquartered in Russellville, Alabama, and has branches in Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.
‘I Still Can’t Put it Together’: Parents of University of Georgia Football Player Reeling Over Loss
University of Georgia offensive lineman, Devin Willock, along with a member of the football staff, Chandler LeCroy, were both killed in a car accident on Jan.15.. Atlanta station WSB-TV spoke exclusively with Willock’s parents, Sharlene and Dave Willock, about the tragedy. The college football player was on a high...
Georgia Football Is Reportedly Losing Key Staff Member
Sustained success in any sport can lead to one major downfall: assistant coaches becoming targets for new promotions elsewhere. That unfortunate fact is becoming the case for the Georgia Bulldogs football program. A key offensive analyst for Kirby Smart, Eddie Gordon, is reportedly leaving Athens ...
Report: Georgia football support staffer takes coaching job at UAB
Per a report from Graham Coffey of Dawgs Central, Georgia support staffer Eddie Gordon has accepted the position of offensive line coach at UAB on Trent Dilfer’s staff. Gordon was regarded as one of Kirby Smart’s top off-field analysts during the Bulldogs’ back-to-back title runs and has worked under UGA offensive line coaches Sam Pittman, Matt Luke and Stacy Searels.
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Alabama, you should add the following town to your list.
Ole Miss fan claims Lane Kiffin is recruiting to hurt Auburn football
The message boards have produced another interesting opinion surrounding Ole Miss, Auburn, and Lane Kiffin.
Report: Alabama Guard Darius Miles Charged With Capital Murder
The junior was reportedly charged in connection with an early Sunday morning shooting.
Former Bama OT Will Be Put to the Test this Saturday
With the seventh pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the New York Giants selected Evan Neal, an offensive tackle out of Alabama. He was immediately thrown into the starting lineup for the Giants this season. Although he was out for four games with a sprained medial collateral ligament, he has still showed why he was a top 10 pick in this year's draft.
Football World Reacts To Alabama's Controversial Announcement
The Alabama football program takes great pride in how many elite NFL players it produces. But their recent announcement about one particular player has sparked some controversy. In a tweet they published earlier this week, Alabama posted a graphic of all of the Alabama players who earned NFL ...
Is Hockey Coming to Tuscaloosa?
The Alabama Crimson Tide club hockey team is starting a campaign to get an ice skating rink on campus. Currently, the team plays at Pelham Civic Complex in Pelham Ala. Pelham is south of Birmingham and an hour's drive away from Tuscaloosa Ala. So just to practice, these players have to drive an hour out to Pelham and an hour back to campus.
How to Watch: No. 4 Alabama Basketball at Missouri
The Crimson Tide looks to stay undefeated in SEC play in a gym that has created horrors for the team in the past.
Birmingham, January 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 6 high school 🏀 games in Birmingham. The Fairfield High Preparatory High School basketball team will have a game with John Carroll Catholic High School on January 18, 2023, 22:00:01.
Is Alabama the Best Team in College Basketball? All Things CW
Five things that got our attention this week including some eye-opening comments, the early Heisman Trophy odds, and two Crimson Tide players who can improve their draft stock at the Senior Bowl.
