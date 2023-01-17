Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cbs19news
Eastwood Farm and Winery to host 5k for ALS Association
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A local winery is raising money for the ALS Association, a nonprofit that works to make ALS a “livable disease” by offering free services to patients and their families, and there's still time to contribute. Eastwood Farm and Winery selects a Community...
cbs19news
REC donates prize money to help Orange County families
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A parade prize is going to help a food pantry in Orange County. The Rappahannock Electric Cooperative gave the $500 cash prize it received for winning first place in the Town of Orange Holiday Parade to the Love Outreach Food Pantry. According to a...
cbs19news
Former CASPCA employees allege toxic work environment and mistreatment of animals
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA Board of Directors is looking into allegations of a toxic work environment and mistreatment of animals. This comes after a letter from almost 60 former employees and current or former volunteers to the board surfaced. The letter pointed to two core...
cbs19news
Paramount celebrates National Popcorn Day
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- During lunchtime Thursday, the Paramount Theater handed out free bags of popcorn to people on the Downtown Mall and some people really enjoyed it. Popcorn has been around for more than 5,000 years and is a fun snack for many. And it is celebrated on...
cbs19news
Red Lobster has closed
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The lights are off and the signs are down at what used to be Red Lobster off Rio Road East. An automatic voice message thanks customers for their loyalty over the years. "Thank you for calling Red Lobster. This location is closed. We would...
cbs19news
Working to keep students, communities safe
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- From fights to bomb threats to active shooter situations, public schools have been on the front lines of a lot of dangerous situations. From Columbine High School in 1999 to Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012 to Marjorie Stoneman Douglass High School in 2018 to Robb Elementary in 2022, there have been incidents across the country.
NBC 29 News
Meet Maggie, a pitbull the Orange County Animal Shelter is calling a miracle
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A pitbull found close to death in Barboursville has been on a long road to recovery and is now ready to find a forever home. “Someone found her on the yellow line by D’s Market in Barboursville, pretty much left for dead. She was 27 pounds, loaded with mange, just lifeless,” Orange County Animal Shelter Director Gina Jenkins said.
NBC 29 News
Regal closing theater in Shops at Stonefield, according to reports
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Watching a movie at the Regal theater at the Shops at Stonefield may be coming to an end. A series of published reports linked to financial documents say Regal is closing. One of the lists has 39 locations going dark, including the one at Stonefield.
cbs19news
Lots of buggies expected for Amish wedding in Buckingham
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People in Buckingham County will see a lot of Amish buggies on the road on Tuesday. According to the Toga Volunteer Fire Department, there is a wedding taking place on East James Anderson Highway at the new Amish Store. More than 500 people are...
25,000 turkeys killed at Virginia facility due to highly-pathogenic bird flu exposure
An astounding 25,000 turkeys previously destined for dinner plates were killed in Virginia after samples from the flock tested positive for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).
cbs19news
Former city mayor tosses hat into House of Delegates race
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A familiar face in Charlottesville politics is getting back in the game, this time seeking a state-level position. Former Charlottesville Mayor Dave Norris says he’s running for the newly-redrawn 54th District seat in the House of Delegates. Sally Hudson currently represents the are covered...
Virginia residents reject massive solar farm plan for third time over environmental concerns
A northern Virginia county moved closer to denying a third application for a large solar farm, citing concerns over environmental and agriculture impacts.
cbs19news
Workshop focusing on conservation reimbursement program coming up
ORANGE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An upcoming workshop can help homeowners, businesses and local governments that want address certain environmental issues. A free workshop on the Virginia Conservation Assistance Program will be taking place on Jan. 26 in Orange. According to a release, this is a cost-share program that reimburses...
cbs19news
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visits Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in Charlottesville this week. It has been visiting cities all over the United States since 1936. It's 24 hot dogs tall, 60 hot dogs long and 18 hot dogs wide. The inside is just as impressive as the outside with...
NBC 29 News
UVA professor going viral on TikTok providing science-backed learning advice
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A professor at the University of Virginia is going viral on TikTok for offering science-backed advice on how to make the new semester less stressful. Psychology Professor Dan Willingham is an expert in the basic processes of learning. Now he’s using his knowledge to benefit others....
cbs19news
Two UVA student organizations guilty of hazing
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two student organizations at the University of Virginia have been found guilty of hazing, which is against university policy and state law. Women's Club Gymnastics and the University Guide Service, which provides guided tours around Grounds, were investigated by UVA and found guilty of hazing...
wfxrtv.com
Charlottesville Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to a Tuesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the company plans to reject the leases of 39 locations effective Feb. 15. Middleburg Town Square Stadium in...
cbs19news
Proposed hotel at Lake Anna gets green light
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After months of debate, a proposed hotel-resort on Lake Anna in Louisa County is moving forward. After an extensive discussion, the Louisa County Board of Supervisors voted 6-1 to approve rezoning, allowing for the development of the Lake Anna Resort project. LA Resort, the...
cbs19news
Fire crews respond to situation at Fontaine Research Park
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- A University of Virginia Emergency Management tweet said there were fire crews investigating a situation at the Fontaine Research Park on Wednesday. The tweet was sent out around 5 p.m. No fire or smoke was visible, but the message urged people to avoid the area...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Two design concepts ready for Free Bridge Lane improvements
Albemarle County is meeting to share initial design concepts to improve Free Bridge Lane on Jan. 23 at 6:15 p.m. County Transportation Planner Jessica Hersh-Ballering will present two design concepts and take questions from those in attendance. The meeting will be held at the Martha Jefferson Hospital Outpatient Center at...
