Brookfield Township, OH

Nancy S. Jefferson, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy S. Jefferson, 88, of Vienna, Ohio transitioned from this life on Tuesday evening, January 17, 2023 in her home surrounded by her family following a brief illness. Nancy was born on April 24, 1934 in Youngstown to James and Minnie (Johnson) Hernon. Following her...
VIENNA CENTER, OH
Brookfield keeps win streak rolling with win at Liberty

The Warriors had two tied for a team-high 13 points in Sophia Hook and Katie Logan. Brookfield keeps win streak rolling with win at Liberty. The Warriors had two tied for a team-high 13 points in Sophia Hook and Katie Logan. Couple pleads guilty after large pig removed from …
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
How many January tornadoes have happened in Ohio, PA?

(WKBN) — Rare but certainly not unheard of, January severe weather can happen from time to time. We generally lack a lot of warm, humid, unstable air this time of year. However, strong jet stream winds can be enough to overcome the lack of very unstable air and cause severe wind gusts or isolated tornadoes. Strong wind shear can provide the turning needed to cause quick, usually weak, spin-up tornadoes. It hasn’t happened often in January, but the number of January tornadoes in Ohio and Pennsylvania may be higher than you think. In fact, the most recent January tornado in Pennsylvania occurred in our viewing area.
OHIO STATE
$20K lottery prize won in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren man is a bit richer after winning a prize on an Ohio Lottery scratch-off ticket. The prize was won on the $1,000,000 Cash Blowout ticket. He won $20,000. After taxes, the man will get $14,400. The ticket was purchased at Giant Eagle on...
WARREN, OH
‘I kill people everywhere I go’: Man sentenced for murders in Ohio, New Mexico

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man convicted for four separate murders in two states has now been sentenced to life in prison. According to court documents, 45-year-old Muziwokthula Madonda was convicted of four murders, two of which were committed in Ohio. In one hearing, Madonda told the court that “I kill people everywhere I go.”
AKRON, OH

