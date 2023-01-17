Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Remembering MLK’s visit to Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In early 1967, a group of 22 African-American employees at Claussen’s Bakery went on strike to protest discrimination in hiring and promotion practices. “I think it’s a major step, particularly in Greenville and probably for South Carolina along these ways in 1967,” said Clemson...
Upstate residents honor MLK with day of service
Across the Upstate, people came together to celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
Spartanburg Co. beginning welfare calls program
Living alone and away from family can be worrisome for many people.
golaurens.com
Sullivan touts experience on City Council in her run for Mayor of Laurens
Laurens City Council member Alicia Sullivan will be on the ballot for Mayor of Laurens in the March 7 municipal election. Sullivan has served as a councilwoman since 2016 for District 2. She has served as chair of the Laurens County Democratic Party since 2017 and helped organize the SC Black Municipal Caucus, where she currently serves as secretary.
FOX Carolina
Public donations help build chapel at state prison in Spartanburg County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - State prison inmates in Spartanburg County now have a place to worship, pray and spiritually rehabilitate. It’s all thanks to donations from the community and across the state. The new chapel is located at Tyger River Correctional Institute in Enoree. It’s a place inmates...
thejournalonline.com
Upstate Forever announces two Watershed Grants for Anderson County
The Anderson County Watershed Protection Council recently announced two grant awards from $30,000 to $90,000 to the Rocky River Conservancy and the Anderson Soil and Water Conservation District. The recipients are launching projects that will improve water quality and education in the county. The water council and new grant program...
FOX Carolina
Priced out, pushed out; Furman study documents how revitalization has impacted Greenville’s Black neighborhoods
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The massive growth is fueling change in many Greenville neighborhoods. But a new study from Furman University is getting a closer look at the impacts of those changes. Furman’s study examines census data, income levels and historic practices, showing how Greenville’s historically black neighborhoods have...
FOX Carolina
Miracle Hill women's housing groundbreaking
Grab the sneakers and get ready to race. Girls on the Run Upstate is currently registering for their spring session. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Governor McMaster is getting ready for a big speech in the Upstate. What's new? 1/17. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Highlighting what's new...
WYFF4.com
Tyger River Correctional Institution celebrates opening of new chapel for inmates
ENOREE, S.C. — Inmates at Tyger River Correctional Institution now have a chapel where they can worship. Department of Corrections officials and inmates officially opened the medium security prison's new chapel Thursday morning. The effort was spearheaded by former South Carolina Supreme Court Justice E. C. Burnett. Part of...
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville Racial Equity & Economic Mobility institutes first Dream Keeper Awards
The theme for the Greenville Racial Equity & Economic Mobility (REEM) Commission’s income and wealth town hall on Martin Luther King Jr. Day was the quote from the anthem for the civil rights movement, “We shall overcome someday.”. That day was today for the keynote speaker, Alyssa Richardson,...
WYFF4.com
Greenville family gets front-row seat to downtown emergency rescue
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Kent family was getting ready for a quiet Thursday evening at home at District West Apartments, when the day took a turn. "And then we had all this excitement," Wade Kent said. "There were two people in buckets. They were painting the roof over our...
WYFF4.com
New community of tiny cabins opens near Lake Hartwell
SENECA, S.C. — Just a 50-minute drive from Greenville, Getaway Lake Hartwell boasts 40 cabins spread across 54 acres. Company officials said the cabins have views of dense, old-growth forests, and the area offers extensive trails to immerse yourself in nature. Officials said the cabins offer the creature comforts...
FOX Carolina
Worker Airlifted to Burn Unit
Public donations help build chapel at state prison in Spartanburg County. The new chapel is located at Tyger River Correctional Institute in Enoree. It’s something inmates have been pushing for and a retired state supreme court justice made it happen.
greenvillejournal.com
New subdivision coming to West Greenville
Here’s a recap of the City of Greenville Planning Commission’s January meeting:. Approved: Major Subdivision on Bob Street and Pack Street. Applicant Neal Fogleman presented plans to divide one lot into four lots located on Bob Street and Pack Street. Fogleman intends to build a single-family home on one lot and sell the remaining three lots. Located on the intersection of Bob Street and Pack Street, the development utilizes public roads with no proposed new streets.
golaurens.com
City of Laurens is back in the residential waste removal business
Laurens City Council voted on Thursday night to get back into the residential waste removal business beginning February 27, 2023. By providing these services in-house, City Council’s action keeps monthly fees at their current level, well-below the rates of neighboring municipalities. In addition to ensuring a seamless transition of services when the City’s contract with Green for Life Environmental (GFL) ends in March, the City will also replace the aging facilities which house the Streets and Sanitation Department and provide a new “convenience center” intended to reduce instances of illegal dumping. Providing residential trash services in-house is expected to save the City approximately $132,000 each year.
WYFF4.com
Pacolet family says random act of kindness provided extra life for woman with cerebral palsy
PACOLET, S.C. — Patricia Kabore said a recent act of kindness had an immeasurable impact on her and her daughter, Rema Kabore. Patricia said she herself was moved to perform an act of kindness after seeing a recent story she saw on WYFF News 4, about the Harris Family losing their home to a fire.
FOX Carolina
Neighbors in Pickens County concerned about growth
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s a looming issue many cities and counties across the Upstate are facing, growth and development. Tuesday the City of Easley Planning Commission meeting saw a packed room. On the agenda, nearly 100 acres of land from both Pickens and Anderson County are being...
gsabusiness.com
$14M project at former Borden factory in downtown Greenville nears completion
The reimagining of a long-vacant factory in downtown Greenville into an "urban office park" is nearing completion. The Borden project near Unity Park — an adaptive reuse and mixed-use development — will feature more than 30,000 divisible square feet of office space for up to seven tenants. The...
FOX Carolina
Moe’s Original BBQ opening second Upstate location
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Moe’s Original BBQ said due to the success of the Greenville location, they are expanding into Spartanburg. The new restaurant will be located on North Church Street in the mixed-use Hub development. It will include a patio with firepits and a greenspace for playing cornhole.
WYFF4.com
Upstate veteran 'hub' expected to open in weeks
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new veteran center is almost ready to open in the Upstate. Upstate Warrior Solution says the Rupert Huse Veteran Center is a one-of-its-kind hub for veterans, first responders and their families. The veteran center is expected to open in mid-February at 770 Pelham Road in...
