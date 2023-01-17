ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

FOX Carolina

Remembering MLK’s visit to Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In early 1967, a group of 22 African-American employees at Claussen’s Bakery went on strike to protest discrimination in hiring and promotion practices. “I think it’s a major step, particularly in Greenville and probably for South Carolina along these ways in 1967,” said Clemson...
GREENVILLE, SC
golaurens.com

Sullivan touts experience on City Council in her run for Mayor of Laurens

Laurens City Council member Alicia Sullivan will be on the ballot for Mayor of Laurens in the March 7 municipal election. Sullivan has served as a councilwoman since 2016 for District 2. She has served as chair of the Laurens County Democratic Party since 2017 and helped organize the SC Black Municipal Caucus, where she currently serves as secretary.
LAURENS, SC
thejournalonline.com

Upstate Forever announces two Watershed Grants for Anderson County

The Anderson County Watershed Protection Council recently announced two grant awards from $30,000 to $90,000 to the Rocky River Conservancy and the Anderson Soil and Water Conservation District. The recipients are launching projects that will improve water quality and education in the county. The water council and new grant program...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Priced out, pushed out; Furman study documents how revitalization has impacted Greenville’s Black neighborhoods

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The massive growth is fueling change in many Greenville neighborhoods. But a new study from Furman University is getting a closer look at the impacts of those changes. Furman’s study examines census data, income levels and historic practices, showing how Greenville’s historically black neighborhoods have...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Miracle Hill women's housing groundbreaking

Grab the sneakers and get ready to race. Girls on the Run Upstate is currently registering for their spring session. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Governor McMaster is getting ready for a big speech in the Upstate. What's new? 1/17. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Highlighting what's new...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Tyger River Correctional Institution celebrates opening of new chapel for inmates

ENOREE, S.C. — Inmates at Tyger River Correctional Institution now have a chapel where they can worship. Department of Corrections officials and inmates officially opened the medium security prison's new chapel Thursday morning. The effort was spearheaded by former South Carolina Supreme Court Justice E. C. Burnett. Part of...
ENOREE, SC
WYFF4.com

New community of tiny cabins opens near Lake Hartwell

SENECA, S.C. — Just a 50-minute drive from Greenville, Getaway Lake Hartwell boasts 40 cabins spread across 54 acres. Company officials said the cabins have views of dense, old-growth forests, and the area offers extensive trails to immerse yourself in nature. Officials said the cabins offer the creature comforts...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Worker Airlifted to Burn Unit

Public donations help build chapel at state prison in Spartanburg County. The new chapel is located at Tyger River Correctional Institute in Enoree. It’s something inmates have been pushing for and a retired state supreme court justice made it happen.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
greenvillejournal.com

New subdivision coming to West Greenville

Here’s a recap of the City of Greenville Planning Commission’s January meeting:. Approved: Major Subdivision on Bob Street and Pack Street. Applicant Neal Fogleman presented plans to divide one lot into four lots located on Bob Street and Pack Street. Fogleman intends to build a single-family home on one lot and sell the remaining three lots. Located on the intersection of Bob Street and Pack Street, the development utilizes public roads with no proposed new streets.
GREENVILLE, SC
golaurens.com

City of Laurens is back in the residential waste removal business

Laurens City Council voted on Thursday night to get back into the residential waste removal business beginning February 27, 2023. By providing these services in-house, City Council’s action keeps monthly fees at their current level, well-below the rates of neighboring municipalities. In addition to ensuring a seamless transition of services when the City’s contract with Green for Life Environmental (GFL) ends in March, the City will also replace the aging facilities which house the Streets and Sanitation Department and provide a new “convenience center” intended to reduce instances of illegal dumping. Providing residential trash services in-house is expected to save the City approximately $132,000 each year.
LAURENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Neighbors in Pickens County concerned about growth

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s a looming issue many cities and counties across the Upstate are facing, growth and development. Tuesday the City of Easley Planning Commission meeting saw a packed room. On the agenda, nearly 100 acres of land from both Pickens and Anderson County are being...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Moe’s Original BBQ opening second Upstate location

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Moe’s Original BBQ said due to the success of the Greenville location, they are expanding into Spartanburg. The new restaurant will be located on North Church Street in the mixed-use Hub development. It will include a patio with firepits and a greenspace for playing cornhole.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Upstate veteran 'hub' expected to open in weeks

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new veteran center is almost ready to open in the Upstate. Upstate Warrior Solution says the Rupert Huse Veteran Center is a one-of-its-kind hub for veterans, first responders and their families. The veteran center is expected to open in mid-February at 770 Pelham Road in...
GREENVILLE, SC

