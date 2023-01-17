Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many timesVictorWilmington, DE
Positive News: Delaware Good Samaritan Gives His Very Own Boots to Help a Homeless Man Without ShoesZack LoveWilmington, DE
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Indian Food in all of DelawareTravel MavenNew Castle, DE
His Wife Left Their House To Get Chinese Food. When She Returned, This US Marine Lay Dead On The Couch.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLogan Township, NJ
Democratic Governor Said Governor Abbott Lacks Integrity and His Actions are UnlawfulTom HandyTexas State
PSP trooper arrested, charged in December Chester County road rage incident
KENNETT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Pennsylvania State trooper has been arrested and charged in connection with a road rage incident that occurred in Chester County in late December. The Chester County District Attorney’s Office made the announcement that 36-year-old David Levy, a trooper with the Media Barracks, has been charged with official oppression, recklessly endangering another person, possessing an instrument of crime and simple assault.
Attempted robbery suspect stabbed in Center City after victim gets control of weapon, police say
PHILADELPHIA - An attempted robbery suspect is in critical condition after the man he tried to rob wrestled a knife out of his hand and stabbed him, according to police. Authorities say the incident occurred on Thursday evening just before 9:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of Walnut Street in the Center City section of Philadelphia.
Philadelphia police searching for suspect accused of trying to pull down women's pants across Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Officials with the Philadelphia Police Department's Special Victims Unit are searching for a suspect believed to be involved in a series of incidents across Philadelphia. Police say incidents occurred in the 25th, 35th and 39th Districts. According to officials, the first incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on January...
Man cleaning gun accidentally shot wife in North Philadelphia, police say
Police say a shooting in North Philadelphia that left a woman hospitalized appears to be accidental.
Philly Man Accidentally Shoots Wife: Police
A Philadelphia man called 911 early Friday to tell them he had accidentally shot his wife, police told Daily Voice. First responders were dispatched to a home on the 1600 block of North 18th Street just before 1 a.m. on Jan. 20 to find a 26-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach, the department said.
Fire engine damaged in collision with vehicle in West Philadelphia
The fire engine smashed into the side of a Honda sedan at the intersection of North 53rd Street and Haverford Avenue.
Triple shooting leaves teen dead in Wissinoming
Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting that left a teenager dead on Thursday night.
Police: 17-year-old boy extremely critical after triple shooting in Frankford
FRANKFORD - A triple shooting has seriously injured a 17-year-old boy, officials say. The shooting happened Thursday night, about 6 p.m., on the 2000 block of Brill Street, in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood. According to authorities, the 17-year-old was taken by a person in a private vehicle to the firehouse...
Philadelphia police release video of 3 suspects wanted for killing gas station worker
Police say three masked men entered the gas station's mini-mart and killed a 66-year-old employee.
Police Release More Info On Two Fatal Shootings
Philadelphia Police have confirmed that the shooting that claimed the life of Carlos Merced, 56, of Feasterville Pa. He was Working at an auto body shop on the 4300 block of Josephine Street. Jose Ortiz Rodriguez of Willard Street came into the shop and got into an argument with Merced....
Police ID victims in deadly triple shooting inside Southwest Philadelphia takeout restaurant
At least 16 shots were fired inside the small takeout area of Shangri-La restaurant in Southwest Philadelphia.
Footage Shows Pursuit-Crash That Left 26-Year-Old NJ Driver Dead In Maryland
New details and video footage have been released of the harrowing high-speed police pursuit and crash on I-95 in Maryland that claimed the life of a 26-year-old New Jersey woman.Julie Clark, 26, of Tenafly, NJ, was killed on I-95 on Saturday, Dec. 31 in Cecil County after she attempted to elude Mar…
Philly man admits to gun charge in Montgomery Township road rage incident
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man is awaiting his fate from a judge on charges he terrorized another driver by brandishing a handgun during a road rage incident in Montgomery Township. Cauras Jashom Garland, 42, of the 5300 block of North Camac Street, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court to...
Man Shot and Killed Inside Frankford Car Repair Shop
UPDATE 10:00 AM POLICE REPORTING THAT AN ARREST HAS BEEN MADE. A 56 year old male was shot and killed inside an auto body shop on the 4300 block of Josephine Street today at 8:21 AM. He was shot multiple times in the chest and one time in the buttocks, according to police.
Philadelphia police seek suspect who robbed and struck employee with hammer
Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who struck an employee at a store on N. 5th Street with a hammer and robbed the store of money.
Man shot and killed inside Frankford business, 1 arrested
Investigators say a 56-year-old man was shot a number of times inside the shop.
Suspect, victim ID'd in auto body shop shooting in Frankford
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed inside an auto body shop in Frankford Wednesday morning. It happened just before 8:30 a.m. on the 4300 block of Josephine Street. Police identified the victim, who was shot multiple times, as Carlos Merced of Feasterville, Pennsylvania. He was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital. No weapon has been recovered yet. Philadelphia police identified the suspect as 53-year-old Jose Ortiz Rodriguez who was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder.
Man, 36, shot multiple times and killed in West Philadelphia; 1 person in custody, police say
WEST PHILADELPHIA - A 36-year-old man is dead after, police say, someone opened fire on him multiple times on a West Philadelphia street. Officials say the shooting happened near the intersection of South 58th Street and Baltimore Avenue Wednesday evening, around 6 p.m. 12th District officers arrived to find the...
Bystander initially alerted police to body of missing Montgomery County mom, coroner says
Jennifer Brown was last seen by a friend and business associate around 2 p.m. on January 3. Her cause of death is not yet known.
2 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Pa. takeout restaurant: reports
Two people were killed and a third was seriously injured when gunfire broke out at a Chinese takeout restaurant in Philadelphia on Tuesday, according to reports from WPVI and NBC10 Philadelphia. At least 16 shorts were fired around 11:30 p.m. at the Shangri-La restaurant located along the 5400 block of...
