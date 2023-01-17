Read full article on original website
Eastwood Farm and Winery to host 5k for ALS Association
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A local winery is raising money for the ALS Association, a nonprofit that works to make ALS a “livable disease” by offering free services to patients and their families, and there's still time to contribute. Eastwood Farm and Winery selects a Community...
Stay Local, Play Local - Carter Mountain Orchard
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this Stay Local, Play Local segment, Cynthia Chiles explains what is currently available at Carter Mountain Orchard and upcoming events. For more information, click here.
REC donates prize money to help Orange County families
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A parade prize is going to help a food pantry in Orange County. The Rappahannock Electric Cooperative gave the $500 cash prize it received for winning first place in the Town of Orange Holiday Parade to the Love Outreach Food Pantry. According to a...
Paramount celebrates National Popcorn Day
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- During lunchtime Thursday, the Paramount Theater handed out free bags of popcorn to people on the Downtown Mall and some people really enjoyed it. Popcorn has been around for more than 5,000 years and is a fun snack for many. And it is celebrated on...
Working to keep students, communities safe
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- From fights to bomb threats to active shooter situations, public schools have been on the front lines of a lot of dangerous situations. From Columbine High School in 1999 to Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012 to Marjorie Stoneman Douglass High School in 2018 to Robb Elementary in 2022, there have been incidents across the country.
Fire crews respond to situation at Fontaine Research Park
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- A University of Virginia Emergency Management tweet said there were fire crews investigating a situation at the Fontaine Research Park on Wednesday. The tweet was sent out around 5 p.m. No fire or smoke was visible, but the message urged people to avoid the area...
Former CASPCA employees allege toxic work environment and mistreatment of animals
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA Board of Directors is looking into allegations of a toxic work environment and mistreatment of animals. This comes after a letter from almost 60 former employees and current or former volunteers to the board surfaced. The letter pointed to two core...
Virginia Film Festival selected for $20,000 grant
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Film Festival has received a Grants for Arts Projects award from the National Endowment for the Arts. The $20,000 grant will support the 2023 festival, which will be held in the fall. The Virginia Film Festival was selected for the funding after a...
Charlottesville Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to a Tuesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the company plans to reject the leases of 39 locations effective Feb. 15. Middleburg Town Square Stadium in...
Louisa County recognizes MVPs
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Each Friday, Louisa County Public Schools Superintendent Doug Straley gets to deliver good news to four classrooms across the division. Members of the Louisa community nominate someone they call an MVP of the week. “Their colleagues are recognizing them, parents are recognizing them, other...
Regal Cinemas Theater in Stonefield set to close
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The only movie theater in the Charlottesville area that offers IMAX screenings may soon be closing its doors. Regal Cinemas 14, located in the Shops at Stonefield, is one of 39 theaters in the United States owned by parent company Cineworld that will close. Cineworld...
Workshop focusing on conservation reimbursement program coming up
ORANGE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An upcoming workshop can help homeowners, businesses and local governments that want address certain environmental issues. A free workshop on the Virginia Conservation Assistance Program will be taking place on Jan. 26 in Orange. According to a release, this is a cost-share program that reimburses...
25,000 turkeys killed at Virginia facility due to highly-pathogenic bird flu exposure
An astounding 25,000 turkeys previously destined for dinner plates were killed in Virginia after samples from the flock tested positive for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).
Lots of buggies expected for Amish wedding in Buckingham
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People in Buckingham County will see a lot of Amish buggies on the road on Tuesday. According to the Toga Volunteer Fire Department, there is a wedding taking place on East James Anderson Highway at the new Amish Store. More than 500 people are...
Red Lobster has closed
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The lights are off and the signs are down at what used to be Red Lobster off Rio Road East. An automatic voice message thanks customers for their loyalty over the years. "Thank you for calling Red Lobster. This location is closed. We would...
Meet Maggie, a pitbull the Orange County Animal Shelter is calling a miracle
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A pitbull found close to death in Barboursville has been on a long road to recovery and is now ready to find a forever home. “Someone found her on the yellow line by D’s Market in Barboursville, pretty much left for dead. She was 27 pounds, loaded with mange, just lifeless,” Orange County Animal Shelter Director Gina Jenkins said.
Two UVA student organizations guilty of hazing
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two student organizations at the University of Virginia have been found guilty of hazing, which is against university policy and state law. Women's Club Gymnastics and the University Guide Service, which provides guided tours around Grounds, were investigated by UVA and found guilty of hazing...
Virginia hunter wins $100,000 lottery prize
A Midlothian man was in the woods hunting when he discovered he had won a $100,000 prize in the Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, according to Virginia Lottery officials.
Health experts: COVID surge from the holidays has passed
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Dr. Costi Sifri at the University of Virginia Health System says he expected a surge of respiratory infections over the holidays from everyone gathering. The last two winters, that was the trend. But now that it's been nearly three weeks since the holidays ended, it’s...
Sweet expansion possible at Hershey Chocolate of Virginia with $450,000 rail grant
Hershey Chocolate of Stuarts Draft is the recipient of a $450,000 grant through the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT)’s Rail Industrial Access Program. The grant will support construction of a new 4,750-foot rail spur, which will grow capacity for 145 new annual carloads and create 111...
