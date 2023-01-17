Read full article on original website
ktalnews.com
Cares Krewe pays for Shreveport grocery shoppers
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Cares Krewe is back surprising local shoppers at the grocery aisles. The Cares Krewe headed to the Brookshires on North Market Street in Shreveport with the goal of surprising a few shoppers by paying for their grocery haul. We had a chance to meet...
ktalnews.com
Tourist Bureau excited about positive changes in Shreveport-Bossier
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s out with the old and on with the new at the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau, where a brand new look and master plan will be presented to the public later this quarter. The two cities will soon say goodbye to “Louisiana’s Other...
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, Louisiana
Shreveport, Louisiana has a rich history of producing talented and successful individuals in the entertainment industry, including musicians, actors, and comedians. Among them are Jared Leto, Kevin Rahm, Paul Mooney, Pat Carroll, and Hank Williams Jr.
Plan Approved for Old DiamondJacks Casino in Bossier City
The new developers of the old Diamond Jacks Casino in Bossier City received some good news Thursday morning. The Louisiana Gaming Control Board has approved the plan to demolish the Diamond Jacks property in Bossier City, allowing for construction to begin on a brand new casino and hotel. When Will...
These Louisiana Cities Are More Dangerous Than Shreveport
All too often, social media becomes a breeding ground for nay-sayers, negative comments and bad news bears. And once again, those who would crow the loudest about how dangerous Shreveport is, with it's high crime rate, will probably ignore the real numbers regarding the implied dangers of living in Shreveport.
Rumors Suggest Shreveport May Be Losing Another BBQ Spot
Before you freak out and start panicking just know that Port City Bar B Que is closing their doors to be able to open up a new location. Some people were uneasy hearing the news because of the recent closing of Real BBQ. Remember When Real BBQ Announced They Were...
KSLA
Officer nearly run over in high speed chase from Shreveport to Bossier
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Police were involved in a high speed chase Friday morning (Jan. 20) that began in Shreveport and ended in Bossier City. Bossier police officials say the chase was on I-20 E and crossed into Bossier City. Shreveport police officials say the chase started when an officer tried to stop a car in the Allendale neighborhood. The person reportedly refused to stop and drove off, almost running over an officer.
KSLA
Funeral celebrates lives of hit-and-run victims, Faith, Amelia
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - “They Made It Home Safely” is the name of the celebration for the mother and daughter, Faith and Amelia, who passed away due to a tragic hit and run. Friday, Jan. 20, the funerals for both Faith Alexander, 31, and Amelia Ellis, 4, will...
ktalnews.com
Blue Line Solutions Presentation to Bossier city council
BOSSIER CITY, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier lawmakers are presented with a school safety pitch.The company, Blue Line Solutions met with Bossier City Council members today. Blue Line Solutions Presentation to Bossier city …. BOSSIER CITY, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier lawmakers are presented with a school safety pitch.The company, Blue...
Tornado Watch in Effect in Shreveport and Northwest Louisiana
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for the Shreveport area until 4pm this afternoon. There is a risk of severe weather. The public is urged to be prepared to take shelter, if necessary. What Areas Are Included in Tornado Watch?. This tornado watch includes Bienville, Bossier, Caddo,...
KTBS
Man injured in Shreveport shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man was transported to the hospital following a shooting in an alley behind Boyd Family Dentistry earlier this evening. The victim told police he was robbed of $80 and shot in his calf by a small caliber pistol. This is a developing story.
Byrd High School Grad Nominated for Grammy Award
A Shreveport artist could be winning a Grammy Award next month. You might not be familiar with this woman, but she has had quite a successful run over the past few years. Kendria Browder, who is known professionally as 'child' is among the nominees for a Grammy for Best Music Video.
Shreveport Highland Neighborhood Shooting Injures One
Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left one person injured. This call came into dispatch at 6:27 p.m. from Line Avenue, which is located near the corner of Merrick Street. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that one victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the body.
KSLA
Postal boxes vandalized; mail stolen
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — For a number of days now, the big blue drop boxes in front of the U.S. Postal Service’s Southfield Station on East 70th Street in Shreveport have remained covered up after someone vandalized them. We’re told mail was taken from these drop boxes.
KSLA
Amazon say it’s committed to opening fulfillment center in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Questions about the Amazon fulfillment center in Shreveport were asked at this week’s Caddo Commission meeting, specifically when it will open after months of delay. “It’s the constant unknowns is the questions we want to kind of get on the table and air out....
ktalnews.com
Natchitoches deputies locate stolen fire truck
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Wednesday evening, officials say a brazen burglar took a fire truck from a Powhatan fire station. Two hours after reaching out to the public for help on Thursday the truck was found. “Hundreds of you shared our story including media outlets. Within 2...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport police searching for missing teenage girl
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Friday, the Shreveport Police Department requested the public to help locate a teenager missing since last week. Bernecia Johnson, 15, was last seen around 8:00 p.m. on Jan. 11. She was last seen getting into a light grey Ford Focus at 2800 Jonathan Ln. Officials say she ran away from home.
ktalnews.com
One person injured in Highland shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — At least one person was shot in the Highland neighborhood of Shreveport. According to online dispatch records, Caddo 911, six units with the Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting just after 6:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Line Ave. Police say one person...
