Shreveport, LA

ktalnews.com

Cares Krewe pays for Shreveport grocery shoppers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Cares Krewe is back surprising local shoppers at the grocery aisles. The Cares Krewe headed to the Brookshires on North Market Street in Shreveport with the goal of surprising a few shoppers by paying for their grocery haul. We had a chance to meet...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Tourist Bureau excited about positive changes in Shreveport-Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s out with the old and on with the new at the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau, where a brand new look and master plan will be presented to the public later this quarter. The two cities will soon say goodbye to “Louisiana’s Other...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

These Louisiana Cities Are More Dangerous Than Shreveport

All too often, social media becomes a breeding ground for nay-sayers, negative comments and bad news bears. And once again, those who would crow the loudest about how dangerous Shreveport is, with it's high crime rate, will probably ignore the real numbers regarding the implied dangers of living in Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Officer nearly run over in high speed chase from Shreveport to Bossier

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Police were involved in a high speed chase Friday morning (Jan. 20) that began in Shreveport and ended in Bossier City. Bossier police officials say the chase was on I-20 E and crossed into Bossier City. Shreveport police officials say the chase started when an officer tried to stop a car in the Allendale neighborhood. The person reportedly refused to stop and drove off, almost running over an officer.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Blue Line Solutions Presentation to Bossier city council

BOSSIER CITY, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier lawmakers are presented with a school safety pitch.The company, Blue Line Solutions met with Bossier City Council members today. Blue Line Solutions Presentation to Bossier city …. BOSSIER CITY, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier lawmakers are presented with a school safety pitch.The company, Blue...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Man injured in Shreveport shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man was transported to the hospital following a shooting in an alley behind Boyd Family Dentistry earlier this evening. The victim told police he was robbed of $80 and shot in his calf by a small caliber pistol. This is a developing story.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shreveport Highland Neighborhood Shooting Injures One

Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left one person injured. This call came into dispatch at 6:27 p.m. from Line Avenue, which is located near the corner of Merrick Street. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that one victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the body.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Postal boxes vandalized; mail stolen

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — For a number of days now, the big blue drop boxes in front of the U.S. Postal Service’s Southfield Station on East 70th Street in Shreveport have remained covered up after someone vandalized them. We’re told mail was taken from these drop boxes.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Natchitoches deputies locate stolen fire truck

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Wednesday evening, officials say a brazen burglar took a fire truck from a Powhatan fire station. Two hours after reaching out to the public for help on Thursday the truck was found. “Hundreds of you shared our story including media outlets. Within 2...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport police searching for missing teenage girl

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Friday, the Shreveport Police Department requested the public to help locate a teenager missing since last week. Bernecia Johnson, 15, was last seen around 8:00 p.m. on Jan. 11. She was last seen getting into a light grey Ford Focus at 2800 Jonathan Ln. Officials say she ran away from home.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

One person injured in Highland shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — At least one person was shot in the Highland neighborhood of Shreveport. According to online dispatch records, Caddo 911, six units with the Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting just after 6:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Line Ave. Police say one person...
SHREVEPORT, LA

