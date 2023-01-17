ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Coyote123
3d ago

he definitely knew the person. sad ypu really can't trust ANYONE in killadelphia. Jadakiss said it " your own homie will kill you" sad and unfortunate. this city's youth are dying regardless of how or why , they're dying .

impeach dementia joe
3d ago

this is the same News everyday in killadelphia and as long as Democrats keep getting voted in it will be the same News for years to come

Brian Skeffers
3d ago

A 25 yr old Woman was killed in I suppose her house and people go to political ideals so I guess when Trump was in office everything was fine your delusional people lose there lives no matter Republicans or Democrats are in office !!! people are dying and the gun trade shows and gun makers are making money regardless who is in power !! smh 🤦‍♂️

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox29.com

Arrest made after man, 56, shot to death inside Frankford business

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say a man was killed after shots rang out inside a business in the city's Frankford section Wednesday morning. The victim, 56-year-old Carlos Merced of Feasterville, Pennsylvania, was found shot multiple times, including in the chest and stomach, on the 4300 block of Josephine Street inside Belfi Brothers around 8:20 a.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Police Release More Info On Two Fatal Shootings

Philadelphia Police have confirmed that the shooting that claimed the life of Carlos Merced, 56, of Feasterville Pa. He was Working at an auto body shop on the 4300 block of Josephine Street. Jose Ortiz Rodriguez of Willard Street came into the shop and got into an argument with Merced....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Shot, Killed Inside Philly Auto Body Shop

A man was shot and killed inside a Philadelphia auto body shop Wednesday morning, Philadelphia police said. Léelo en español aquí. Police said officers arrived to the shop along Josephine Street in the Frankford neighborhood just after 8:20 a.m. to find a man in his 50s shot multiple times in his chest and buttocks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

16 shell casings found after triple shooting that killed 2 in Kingsessing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A triple shooting in Southwest Philadelphia left two people dead and one in the hospital fighting for their life. The shooting happened just before midnight Tuesday inside a Chinese restaurant on Chester Avenue in Kingsessing.Many neighbors CBS Philadelphia spoke with are frustrated and disheartened.Two moms shared they've had enough of the senseless violence. One moved out of the neighborhood three years ago and the other is working on doing the same."Two mothers lost their children across the street from the neighborhood supermarket," Sharita Manira said. "It's just horrifying."It's a mother's nightmare and in Kingsessing, too many parents...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

