Read full article on original website
Related
This Wisconsin Dude Created a Cat Museum and It’s Purr-fect
We all have our passions. For one Wisconsin guy, it's cats and he's taken that love of felines and turned it into a perfect museum. Oh, wait. I meant purr-fect. That's better. Inside Edition did a nice feature on this guy who runs Redner's Rescued Cat Figurine Museum and provided some backstory about how and why he decided a museum for cats was a good idea:
106.9 KROC
Rochester, MN
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://kroc.com
Comments / 0