We all have our passions. For one Wisconsin guy, it's cats and he's taken that love of felines and turned it into a perfect museum. Oh, wait. I meant purr-fect. That's better. Inside Edition did a nice feature on this guy who runs Redner's Rescued Cat Figurine Museum and provided some backstory about how and why he decided a museum for cats was a good idea:

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO