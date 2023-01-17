ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

The Tallahassee Urban League gives back to the Frenchtown Community on MLK Day

By Hajah Bah
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15gvdX_0kGpL9Lb00

Monday was more than a celebration of Martin Luther King Jr., but to give back by serving those in need.

Zachary Bell is the student body President at Florida A&M University and a proud member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated, an organization that believes in services to All man Kind.

"Today is so much bigger than a trash clean up today is really just showing the fact that we can come together as not only as a FAMU community, a FSU community, a TCC community but Tallahassee community and as a people," says Bell.

Bell says giving back to the Frenchtown community is great chance to build on Martin Luther King's Jr legacy.

Many students from Florida A&M University, and Divine nine organizations came out to the Urban League to clean up the streets of Frenchtown.

The Tallahassee Urban League says the clean-up is a Kickoff to revamping the Frenchtown community.

Elijah Hooks who is a part of the student senate at FAMU says giving back to Frenchtown is a huge honor.

"For us to be able to give back to these different families who are in need again is a great honor it all starts at the top we have great leaders in SGA who push us to serve," said Hooks.

The Tallahassee Urban League has been serving people in Frenchtown neighborhoods for many years but plans to continue to do more in the future.

"There are students that come from all over to Florida a and m university but were all part of the Tallahassee community when we come so therefore, I feel like it's our responsibility to make sure its community are taken care of," said Bell.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCTV

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump speaks at FSU for MLK week celebration

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump spoke at FSU Tuesday night as part of the university’s MLK week celebration. Crump attended Florida State in the ‘90s. In his speech, he credited FSU with helping jumpstart his law career and inspiring him to believe he could do anything he set his mind to.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WJHG-TV

Superintendent says plans to close Sneads Elem. will move forward

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County’s Superintendent says they’re moving forward with the plan to close Sneads Elementary and move its students to a different school. Superintendent Steve Benton said that the Jackson County School Board approved their five year plan at a meeting on Tuesday. That includes...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee hosts MLK Day parade, festival

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee kicked off their 9th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade and festival Monday. Hundreds lined Monroe Street prior to the festival at Cascades Park celebrating King’s life and legacy. “Everyone has the right to be all they can be, without any obstruction,” said...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
miamitimesonline.com

Interim dean named at FSU College of Medicine

Alma Littles has been named interim dean of the Florida State University (FSU) College of Medicine. Littles, a Quincy, Fla., native who graduated from the University of Florida (UF) College of Medicine, will take the lead at the FSU College of Medicine Feb. 1. She has served as the senior...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Something Good - Jan. 18, 2023

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - More than a dozen employees from Big Bend Hospice partnered with Ability First to build a wheelchair ramp for a resident in Gadsden County. They built a two-level ramp with rails in less than three hours and got to see the resident try out her new ramp before they left. They said the “joy on her face” said it all.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WMBB

More concerns about K-8 school expressed to school board

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The plan to combine Grand Ridge Middle School and Sneads Elementary School has been on the Jackson County School Board agenda for years. “The bottom line is that the school board back in 2019 applied for special facilities for K-8 over in Grand Ridge and the money has been allocated […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
ecbpublishing.com

A Veteran’s Living Honorary Legacy

Hello readers and fellow comrades: On Jan. 24, 2023, if it is the Lord's will, Aldolphus B. King, Sr., a wounded Vietnam veteran, will be 80 years old. He is the fourth-oldest living sibling, along with Lois King Nelson, George King, Little Dan King, Willie (Tee) King, and Laurie Mae Payne. His departed parents and siblings are: James King Sr. and Leona, Alphonso King, James King Jr., Mildred King, Mary King Barrington, Joseph King Sr., and Bertha King Bright.
MONTICELLO, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy