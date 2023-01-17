The Tallahassee Urban League gives back to the Frenchtown Community on MLK Day

Monday was more than a celebration of Martin Luther King Jr., but to give back by serving those in need.

Zachary Bell is the student body President at Florida A&M University and a proud member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated, an organization that believes in services to All man Kind.

"Today is so much bigger than a trash clean up today is really just showing the fact that we can come together as not only as a FAMU community, a FSU community, a TCC community but Tallahassee community and as a people," says Bell.

Bell says giving back to the Frenchtown community is great chance to build on Martin Luther King's Jr legacy.

Many students from Florida A&M University, and Divine nine organizations came out to the Urban League to clean up the streets of Frenchtown.

The Tallahassee Urban League says the clean-up is a Kickoff to revamping the Frenchtown community.

Elijah Hooks who is a part of the student senate at FAMU says giving back to Frenchtown is a huge honor.

"For us to be able to give back to these different families who are in need again is a great honor it all starts at the top we have great leaders in SGA who push us to serve," said Hooks.

The Tallahassee Urban League has been serving people in Frenchtown neighborhoods for many years but plans to continue to do more in the future.

"There are students that come from all over to Florida a and m university but were all part of the Tallahassee community when we come so therefore, I feel like it's our responsibility to make sure its community are taken care of," said Bell.

