A survey says Richmond, Virginia is the fourth loneliest city in AmericaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Cops Hurt 12-Year-Old Boy With Autism. Was That Right?Chibuzo NwachukuRichmond, VA
Trial of Black soldier suing police over violent stop in Va. beginsNorthville HeraldRichmond, VA
Virginia Union University held the 45th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Leaders CelebrationMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond community mourns tragic death of inmate Gregory Carey in city jailEdy ZooRichmond, VA
Rising egg prices, or ‘Eggflation,’ is causing challenges for this Richmond bakery
Owner Chastity Rodriguez-Hise is now paying almost double for a carton of eggs compared to when she first opened her bakery last summer.
Richmond Greyhound station for sale -- again
Greyhound continues to operate there, but listing agents don’t anticipate the company will be there long-term.
Brick Road Coffee Co. to open in repurposed train cars
Brick Road Coffee Co. plans to open in early February in the West End of Henrico County inside property formerly occupied by Northstar Academy.
chhsnews.net
Stella’s Restaurant brings a delicious European twist to Richmond
Stella’s is an authentic Greek restaurant with an incredible story. Stella Dikos was born in 1942 in Trikala, Greece, a small city north of Athens. Dikos’ roots in cooking came early in her life, as she learned to cook for friends and family as a teenager. In 1956, Dikos and her late husband Stravos emigrated to the United States, and opened the historic Village Cafe. Dikos opened her first namesake restaurant 27 years later on Harrison St., doors down from the Village Cafe.
Revel Market and Bar prepares to open in Lakeside
The goal is for Revel to be an affordable, neighborhood spot with happy hour every day with food and drink specials.
commonwealthtimes.org
My jewelry is more than OK: Affordability, quality are priorities for VCU business owner
What began as a way to own jewelry beyond a high schooler’s budget turned into an Etsy business and merchandise in two local Richmond stores. Lia Kendrick, a sophomore in VCU’s real estate program, started her business “OKNecklace” in 2017. Kendrick wore a lot of jewelry but could not afford items she wanted, so she took matters into her own hands and learned how to make jewelry for herself, she said.
VCU opens campus grocery store on site of former West Grace Walmart
The storefront, which is at the bottom of a seven story building owned by VCU, was previously home to a Walmart which was open from April of 2015 to June of 2019 and was vacant from then until December.
Virginia Poison Center saw more than 200% increase in edible-related calls
NORFOLK, Va. — Of all the calls coming into Virginia’s Poison Control centers, Dr. Ruddy Rose believes the type to keep an eye on is a call that’s grown by 2,000% since 2018. "The availability of these products has exploded," Dr. Rose said. A data request from...
A survey says Richmond, Virginia is the fourth loneliest city in America
According to data from the Chamber of Commerce, a list has been provided showing the loneliest cities in the United States. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau revealed that more than 36 million Americans are living in one-person households.
CDC Map: Much of Metro Richmond shifts to medium; masks urged for 16 localities
Masking is now recommended for 16 localities in the Commonwealth, including six parts of the WTVR CBS 6 viewing area, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
gotodestinations.com
The Best Pizza in Richmond, Virginia – (With Cheesy Photos!)
Get ready for a mouthwatering adventure as we embark on a journey to uncover the best pizza spots in the heart of Virginia – Richmond!. From classic Neapolitan pies to innovative creations, we’ve scoured the city to find the top places to satisfy your pizza cravings. So grab a slice (or two) and join us as we explore the delicious world of Richmond’s pizza scene.
Brook Road DMV closing for relocation this spring
The Brook Road Virginia DMV service center in northern Henrico will close and move to a new location in Ashland sometime this spring, a DMV official confirmed earlier this month to the Citizen. The new location, at 251 North Washington Highway (just a few blocks from Randolph Macon College), is...
Henrico man has no answers on why money disappeared from his Bank of America account
A Henrico County man says he still doesn't know why money went missing from his Bank of America account on Wednesday.
Virginia hunter wins $100,000 lottery prize
A Midlothian man was in the woods hunting when he discovered he had won a $100,000 prize in the Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, according to Virginia Lottery officials.
Why are Virginia counties regulating starter homes out of existence?
Five years ago, before the pandemic-driven demand for more space and the en masse entrance of millenials to the housing market, the median home sales price in the commonwealth sat at $290,000. Last year that figure hit $390,000 — a $100,000 jump over a period during which Virginians’ median household income actually shrank by $2,975, […] The post Why are Virginia counties regulating starter homes out of existence? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
NBC12
CHor at VCU receives $300,000 donation for new Wonder Tower
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU has just received a huge donation in support of its new Wonder Tower!. The real estate firm Capital Square recently donated $150,000 to the Wonder Tower. That donation was matched by the Children’s Hospital Foundation - raising the total gift to $300,000.
WRIC TV
Richmond nurse says the healthcare system is ‘broken’ due to staffing shortages
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One local nurse is speaking out against staffing conditions in hospitals that are impacting patient care. Elisabeth Taurino, a registered nurse and acute care nurse practitioner, says she has always wanted to help people and became a nurse to share that passion with others. “My...
Sidecar Cocktail Lounge to open in Midlothian
Sidecar Cocktail Lounge is expected to open in February at 3730 Winterfield Road, Suite 200 in Winterfield Shopping Center.
New rules, regulations set after repeated violence at Richmond’s Carolina Express convenience store
Among other changes, Virginia ABC is now requiring the business to hire security guards, post signage for parking time limits, and remove all skill games from the convenience store.
royalexaminer.com
A Virginia lawmaker says it’s time to scrap the official Robert E. Lee license plate
Over the last few years, many Virginia officials have made it clear they don’t want the state to venerate Robert E. Lee anymore officially. The massive, state-owned Robert E. Lee statue is gone from Richmond’s Monument Avenue. Other Lee statues were removed from both the Virginia Capitol and the Virginia section of the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall. Lee-Jackson Day is no longer one of Virginia’s official state holidays.
