chhsnews.net

Stella’s Restaurant brings a delicious European twist to Richmond

Stella’s is an authentic Greek restaurant with an incredible story. Stella Dikos was born in 1942 in Trikala, Greece, a small city north of Athens. Dikos’ roots in cooking came early in her life, as she learned to cook for friends and family as a teenager. In 1956, Dikos and her late husband Stravos emigrated to the United States, and opened the historic Village Cafe. Dikos opened her first namesake restaurant 27 years later on Harrison St., doors down from the Village Cafe.
RICHMOND, VA
commonwealthtimes.org

My jewelry is more than OK: Affordability, quality are priorities for VCU business owner

What began as a way to own jewelry beyond a high schooler’s budget turned into an Etsy business and merchandise in two local Richmond stores. Lia Kendrick, a sophomore in VCU’s real estate program, started her business “OKNecklace” in 2017. Kendrick wore a lot of jewelry but could not afford items she wanted, so she took matters into her own hands and learned how to make jewelry for herself, she said.
RICHMOND, VA
gotodestinations.com

The Best Pizza in Richmond, Virginia – (With Cheesy Photos!)

Get ready for a mouthwatering adventure as we embark on a journey to uncover the best pizza spots in the heart of Virginia – Richmond!. From classic Neapolitan pies to innovative creations, we’ve scoured the city to find the top places to satisfy your pizza cravings. So grab a slice (or two) and join us as we explore the delicious world of Richmond’s pizza scene.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Brook Road DMV closing for relocation this spring

The Brook Road Virginia DMV service center in northern Henrico will close and move to a new location in Ashland sometime this spring, a DMV official confirmed earlier this month to the Citizen. The new location, at 251 North Washington Highway (just a few blocks from Randolph Macon College), is...
ASHLAND, VA
Virginia Mercury

Why are Virginia counties regulating starter homes out of existence?

Five years ago, before the pandemic-driven demand for more space and the en masse entrance of millenials to the housing market, the median home sales price in the commonwealth sat at $290,000. Last year that figure hit $390,000 — a $100,000 jump over a period during which Virginians’ median household income actually shrank by $2,975, […] The post Why are Virginia counties regulating starter homes out of existence? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
NEW KENT COUNTY, VA
NBC12

CHor at VCU receives $300,000 donation for new Wonder Tower

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU has just received a huge donation in support of its new Wonder Tower!. The real estate firm Capital Square recently donated $150,000 to the Wonder Tower. That donation was matched by the Children’s Hospital Foundation - raising the total gift to $300,000.
RICHMOND, VA
royalexaminer.com

A Virginia lawmaker says it’s time to scrap the official Robert E. Lee license plate

Over the last few years, many Virginia officials have made it clear they don’t want the state to venerate Robert E. Lee anymore officially. The massive, state-owned Robert E. Lee statue is gone from Richmond’s Monument Avenue. Other Lee statues were removed from both the Virginia Capitol and the Virginia section of the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall. Lee-Jackson Day is no longer one of Virginia’s official state holidays.
VIRGINIA STATE

