Delaware County, PA

PennLive.com

Missing central Pa. man found dead: state police

A missing York County man was found dead in Delaware on Thursday, Pennsylvania State Police said. Authorities said Delaware State Police found 38-year-old Daniel Hesketh dead in New Castle County, Delaware. The circumstances and cause of death are still under investigation, according to state police. State police said Hesketh left...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Police investigating suspicious death in Pa.: reports

Authorities in Upper Darby, Delaware County, are investigating after the body of a 39-year-old man was found in an apartment, according to reports from 6ABC and Fox29. Officers were called to the area of Long Lane and Guilford Road Wednesday afternoon around 3 p.m., where they came across the body at an apartment complex near the intersection of Long Lane and Alderbrook Road.
UPPER DARBY, PA
fox29.com

Authorities investigating deaths of 2 people in Abington Township

ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Authorities in Montgomery County are investigating after two people were found dead in Abington Township. Officials are expected to provide information regarding the circumstances at 5 p.m., which can be seen live in the article and on fox29.com/live. SKYFOX flew over the scene of the 1100...
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Pa. State Police investigating Berks County armed robbery

WOMELSDORF, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Berks County are investigating an armed bank robbery that took place on Tuesday, Jan. 17. According to State Police, the suspect entered the Fulton Bank on 2400 Conrad Weiser Parkway around 3:50 p.m. The suspect allegedly showed a 30-30 action rifle in his right hand and a camouflage backpack in his left hand.
BERKS COUNTY, PA

