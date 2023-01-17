Read full article on original website
Missing central Pa. man found dead: state police
A missing York County man was found dead in Delaware on Thursday, Pennsylvania State Police said. Authorities said Delaware State Police found 38-year-old Daniel Hesketh dead in New Castle County, Delaware. The circumstances and cause of death are still under investigation, according to state police. State police said Hesketh left...
Bystander initially alerted police to body of missing Montgomery County mom, coroner says
Jennifer Brown was last seen by a friend and business associate around 2 p.m. on January 3. Her cause of death is not yet known.
Authorities in Upper Darby, Delaware County, are investigating after the body of a 39-year-old man was found in an apartment, according to reports from 6ABC and Fox29. Officers were called to the area of Long Lane and Guilford Road Wednesday afternoon around 3 p.m., where they came across the body at an apartment complex near the intersection of Long Lane and Alderbrook Road.
Attempted robbery suspect stabbed in Center City after victim gets control of weapon, police say
PHILADELPHIA - An attempted robbery suspect is in critical condition after the man he tried to rob wrestled a knife out of his hand and stabbed him, according to police. Authorities say the incident occurred on Thursday evening just before 9:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of Walnut Street in the Center City section of Philadelphia.
Woman's body found in Darby Creek in Tinicum Township: police
TINICUM TOWNSUP, Pa. (CBS) -- Police pulled a woman's body from Darby Creek in Tinicum Township, Delaware County on Monday night.The discovery was made near the John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge.An investigation is underway by the medical examiner's office into how she died.
Authorities investigating deaths of 2 people in Abington Township
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Authorities in Montgomery County are investigating after two people were found dead in Abington Township. Officials are expected to provide information regarding the circumstances at 5 p.m., which can be seen live in the article and on fox29.com/live. SKYFOX flew over the scene of the 1100...
Footage Shows Pursuit-Crash That Left 26-Year-Old NJ Driver Dead In Maryland
New details and video footage have been released of the harrowing high-speed police pursuit and crash on I-95 in Maryland that claimed the life of a 26-year-old New Jersey woman.Julie Clark, 26, of Tenafly, NJ, was killed on I-95 on Saturday, Dec. 31 in Cecil County after she attempted to elude Mar…
Duo Dumped Chemicals On Berks Walmart Floor, Police Say
Two men are wanted by police after authorities say they dumped chemical liquids on the floor of a Berks County Walmart. The pair walked into the Tilden Ridge Drive store at about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, said Tilden Township police in a statement. Once inside, the suspects walked...
Man charged after decomposed body found in trash bag in Trenton last month
TRENTON, N.J. - An investigation into the discovery of a body inside a trash bag in Trenton last month has led to charges being filed against a 44-year-old man. David Gibson, of Trenton, is charged with disturbing or desecrating human remains, tampering with evidence and hindering. He is accused of...
Decomposing body of woman discovered in a folded up mattress in Pa.: report
A stunning discovery has detectives investigating in Upper Darby, Delaware County after a woman’s decomposing body was found inside a mattress, reports said. Authorities discovered the female victim’s body in a rear alley along the 7000 block of Greenwood Avenue, near Church Lane. The thing is paramedics were...
Pa. woman accused of killing parents, living with their dismembered bodies
A Montgomery County woman found at home with her parents’ dismembered bodies was charged Wednesday with killing them, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office. Police found the bodies of a 73-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman in a home in the 1100 block of Beverly Road...
Philadelphia police searching for suspect accused of trying to pull down women's pants across Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Officials with the Philadelphia Police Department's Special Victims Unit are searching for a suspect believed to be involved in a series of incidents across Philadelphia. Police say incidents occurred in the 25th, 35th and 39th Districts. According to officials, the first incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on January...
Neighbors shaken by death of once-missing Pennsylvania mom Jennifer Brown: 'We're numb'
LIMERICK TWP, Pa. - A Montgomery County mother who was found dead after a two-week search was remembered by neighbors as a happy woman who was fiercely loyal to her two sons. The remains of 43-year-old Jennifer Brown were discovered Wednesday partially buried in a grassy area behind a Royersford warehouse, according to authorities.
Daughter accused of killing, dismembering parents in Pennsylvania home
Police responded to the home in Jenkintown on Tuesday night and later found a decapitated, deceased male body and a trash bin filled with severed body parts.
Pa. State Police investigating Berks County armed robbery
WOMELSDORF, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Berks County are investigating an armed bank robbery that took place on Tuesday, Jan. 17. According to State Police, the suspect entered the Fulton Bank on 2400 Conrad Weiser Parkway around 3:50 p.m. The suspect allegedly showed a 30-30 action rifle in his right hand and a camouflage backpack in his left hand.
Police: Man arrested for vandalizing 3 churches in Camden, Gloucester counties
Police say they have arrested the man accused of vandalizing three Catholic churches on the same day - within the span of an hour – in Camden and Gloucester counties. Peter Sirolli is accused of setting a 10-foot cross on fire on the lawn of a church in Woodbury.
Troopers Arrest Three Suspects Involved in Theft of a Motor Vehicle
Delaware State Police have arrested 18-year-old Sherron Elam-Coursey of Wilmington, DE, and two teens, a 13-year-old female from Magnolia, DE, and a 15-year-old female from Milford, DE, in connection with […] The post Troopers Arrest Three Suspects Involved in Theft of a Motor Vehicle appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
