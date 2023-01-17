Authorities in Upper Darby, Delaware County, are investigating after the body of a 39-year-old man was found in an apartment, according to reports from 6ABC and Fox29. Officers were called to the area of Long Lane and Guilford Road Wednesday afternoon around 3 p.m., where they came across the body at an apartment complex near the intersection of Long Lane and Alderbrook Road.

UPPER DARBY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO