Will Pa. see some snow this weekend? Check the snowfall map
The forecast for the Harrisburg area, and much of Pennsylvania, this weekend is not very inspiring: gray, windy, chilly, rainy. There’s a chance of snow, though, primarily Sunday night into Monday. It’s not going to be the fun, snowman-making kind; though. We’re looking at a wet layer of snow, less than an inch, unless you’re north or west of the capital.
WNEP-TV 16
Four decades in the outdoors — On The Pennsylvania Road
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania Outdoor Life on WNEP-TV is celebrating a milestone: 40 years of taking us along fishing, hunting, and so much more. In honor of that anniversary, Jon Meyer's trip On The Pennsylvania Road this week didn't go far. It's a stop in the Pennsylvania Outdoor Life cabin and a look at four decades of life and learning in nature.
Pa. to review drought watch still in effect since summer for 5 counties, including Northampton
A Pennsylvania task force is set to meet Friday to review a drought watch in place since the summer for five counties, including part of the Lehigh Valley. For almost five months, residents in Northampton, Carbon, Schuylkill, Luzerne and Potter counties have been asked to reduce their individual water use by 5% to 10%, or a reduction of three to six gallons of water per day, after a dry summer.
Parx Casino to open in central Pa. with numerous electronic table games, dealers, TVs galore
Pennsylvania’s 17th casino, Parx Casino Shippensburg, 250 South Conestoga Drive in Shippensburg Township, is different than most of the state’s gaming facilities. The centerpiece is an electronic gaming area combined with live dealers. It features elegant decor and televisions galore. And its main restaurant isn’t in the casino.
WFMZ-TV Online
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Pennsylvania history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Pennsylvania using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Missing Pennsylvania brothers found dead in reservoir with fishing poles
Luzerne County, Pa. — Divers found two men in the water still with their fishing poles at Pike's Creek Reservoir after a search that lasted over a week. Daniel Fisk, 67, of Noxen, was reported missing to state police on January 9. Family members also told police that both Daniel and Kris Fisk, 58, of Harveys Lake, had not been seen or heard from since Jan. 4 Pike's Creek Reservoir...
wmmr.com
This is Pennsylvania’s Best All-You-Can-Eat Deal
When I was a kid, all-you-can-eat buffets were all the rage. My family went all the time, and I really just wanted to load up on the desserts, because it was always so fun to at all the different desserts and make ice cream sundaes. Those were the days. Pennsylvania...
What happens to the 1,000 lbs. of butter used in the PA Farm Show sculpture?
Harrisburg, Pa. — Think of how many slices of toast could be buttered from PA Farm Show's 32nd 1,000 pound butter sculpture. While buttered toast is not the end result, the butter used for the sculpture does go on to serve another purpose. The sculpture, "Pennsylvania Dairy: Rooted in Progress for Generations to Come," depicted the "proud traditions of the Commonwealth's farm families who have worked together for generations to...
pahomepage.com
2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools
2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools. 2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools. World War II Sherman Tank crewmembers honored 80 …. World War II Sherman Tank crewmembers honored 80 years later. New Jessup resident gives away dog food. JESSUP BOROUGH, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —...
Another big week in Pennsylvania news is wrapping up. Let’s see how closely you were paying attention.
Think you’re pretty smart? Prove it with this week’s PA news quiz. Another big week in Pennsylvania news is wrapping up. Let’s see how closely you were paying attention. From a gubernatorial inauguration to the Eagles in the playoffs, click the button below to test your knowledge of the latest headlines from Harrisburg and beyond.
Pennsylvania Game Commission: Montco’s Northeast Neighbors Remain Cautious about Unwanted Visitor
A year after its first sighting in the area, a nighttime predator may have returned. As Bucks County residents approach the one-year anniversary of a rare animal sighting, authorities are warning them to remain vigilant. Gregory Vellner reported the caution for NewsBreak. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has sent out a...
Nearby Hopewell Furnace 1 of 21 National Parks to Visit in Pennsylvania
Hopewell Furnace National Historic Site in Elverson, one of 21 national parks in Pennsylvania, offers visitors interested in industrial history the chance to see a restored iron plantation, writes Harriet Comley for travel2next. The ironmaking company called Hopewell Furnace opened in 1771 and remained in operation until 1883 when the...
Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful kicks off community improvement project with free supply giveaway
Registration is open for the 2023 Pick Up Pennsylvania community improvement initiative, and events scheduled with Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful from March 1 through May 31 receive free supplies. Pick Up Pennsylvania is a year-long initiative, but events scheduled in that time receive free trash bags, gloves and safety vests provided...
Lehigh Valley weather: Rain throughout the day, but is snow coming?
It’s set to be a day full of rain, but forecasters think the Lehigh Valley could see a little snow over the next few days. The chance of rain is 100% today, starting this morning and into the evening, the National Weather Service said. Light wind will start in the afternoon, but wind gusts as high as 20 mph could start after midnight.
PA Game Commission: Seedling sale underway
While it might be winter, landowners can begin making plans for the spring growing season. The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Howard Nursery is offering tree and shrub seedlings to the public. The 2023 seedling order form is available online, and sales are underway. The Howard Nursery grows tree and shrub...
UPMC creating modern ‘company towns,’ dominating workers and dictating prices, lawmakers claim
Note: this article was updated to include a response from UPMC. Medical giant UMPC is bent on monopolizing health care, while also ignoring its non-profit responsibility to benefit rather than exploit communities, a pair of western Pennsylvania lawmakers and an anti-corporate advocate said on Thursday. The result is “soaring costs,...
PennDOT updates for January 20 windmill superloads
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced three more windmill superload movements scheduled in the county Friday, January 20. Route details are: On Friday, January 20, tower sections will leave Falls Creek at 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. None of these movements will feature the wrong-way maneuver at […]
Missing central Pa. man found dead: state police
A missing York County man was found dead in Delaware on Thursday, Pennsylvania State Police said. Authorities said Delaware State Police found 38-year-old Daniel Hesketh dead in New Castle County, Delaware. The circumstances and cause of death are still under investigation, according to state police. State police said Hesketh left...
Pa. ‘tripledemic’ watch: hospitals holding up, but COVID-19 deaths rising
Flu cases have dropped again in Pennsylvania, continuing a weeks-long decline that’s the mirror opposite of the alarming spike that began weeks earlier than normal. But it’s not all rosy in Pennsylvania: COVID-19 deaths rose 65% in a week to the highest level in months, although still well below the deadliest stretches of the pandemic in Pennsylvania.
WFMZ-TV Online
Could search warrant for Kohberger's family's Pennsylvania home be unsealed next?
Could search warrant for Kohberger's family's Pa. home be unsealed next?. A gag order remains in place preventing anyone involved from discussing the case, though we may learn more before the June preliminary hearing.
