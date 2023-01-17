ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Will Pa. see some snow this weekend? Check the snowfall map

The forecast for the Harrisburg area, and much of Pennsylvania, this weekend is not very inspiring: gray, windy, chilly, rainy. There’s a chance of snow, though, primarily Sunday night into Monday. It’s not going to be the fun, snowman-making kind; though. We’re looking at a wet layer of snow, less than an inch, unless you’re north or west of the capital.
HARRISBURG, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Four decades in the outdoors — On The Pennsylvania Road

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania Outdoor Life on WNEP-TV is celebrating a milestone: 40 years of taking us along fishing, hunting, and so much more. In honor of that anniversary, Jon Meyer's trip On The Pennsylvania Road this week didn't go far. It's a stop in the Pennsylvania Outdoor Life cabin and a look at four decades of life and learning in nature.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. to review drought watch still in effect since summer for 5 counties, including Northampton

A Pennsylvania task force is set to meet Friday to review a drought watch in place since the summer for five counties, including part of the Lehigh Valley. For almost five months, residents in Northampton, Carbon, Schuylkill, Luzerne and Potter counties have been asked to reduce their individual water use by 5% to 10%, or a reduction of three to six gallons of water per day, after a dry summer.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Missing Pennsylvania brothers found dead in reservoir with fishing poles

Luzerne County, Pa. — Divers found two men in the water still with their fishing poles at Pike's Creek Reservoir after a search that lasted over a week. Daniel Fisk, 67, of Noxen, was reported missing to state police on January 9. Family members also told police that both Daniel and Kris Fisk, 58, of Harveys Lake, had not been seen or heard from since Jan. 4 Pike's Creek Reservoir...
NOXEN, PA
wmmr.com

This is Pennsylvania’s Best All-You-Can-Eat Deal

When I was a kid, all-you-can-eat buffets were all the rage. My family went all the time, and I really just wanted to load up on the desserts, because it was always so fun to at all the different desserts and make ice cream sundaes. Those were the days. Pennsylvania...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

What happens to the 1,000 lbs. of butter used in the PA Farm Show sculpture?

Harrisburg, Pa. — Think of how many slices of toast could be buttered from PA Farm Show's 32nd 1,000 pound butter sculpture. While buttered toast is not the end result, the butter used for the sculpture does go on to serve another purpose. The sculpture, "Pennsylvania Dairy: Rooted in Progress for Generations to Come," depicted the "proud traditions of the Commonwealth's farm families who have worked together for generations to...
MIFFLINTOWN, PA
pahomepage.com

2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools

2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools. 2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools. World War II Sherman Tank crewmembers honored 80 …. World War II Sherman Tank crewmembers honored 80 years later. New Jessup resident gives away dog food. JESSUP BOROUGH, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

PA Game Commission: Seedling sale underway

While it might be winter, landowners can begin making plans for the spring growing season. The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Howard Nursery is offering tree and shrub seedlings to the public. The 2023 seedling order form is available online, and sales are underway. The Howard Nursery grows tree and shrub...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

PennDOT updates for January 20 windmill superloads

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced three more windmill superload movements scheduled in the county Friday, January 20. Route details are: On Friday, January 20, tower sections will leave Falls Creek at 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. None of these movements will feature the wrong-way maneuver at […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Missing central Pa. man found dead: state police

A missing York County man was found dead in Delaware on Thursday, Pennsylvania State Police said. Authorities said Delaware State Police found 38-year-old Daniel Hesketh dead in New Castle County, Delaware. The circumstances and cause of death are still under investigation, according to state police. State police said Hesketh left...
YORK COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy