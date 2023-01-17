Read full article on original website
7 people have been arrested on domestic terrorism charges after a gunshot death near a planned Atlanta police academy.Sherif SaadAtlanta, GA
Black trans woman awarded $1.5M after 6 months in male prison over bogus drug arrestWestland DailyAtlanta, GA
These are the five highest rated pizzas in Atlanta. Do you agree?Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
This Marietta 5-K Run Will Help You Feel Great About Healthy Resolutions And Earn a Chocolatey RewardDeanLandMarietta, GA
Nebraska Football: Georgia TE Arik Gilbert transfers to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Jamal Cain Rejoins Miami Heat For Tonight’s Game Against Dallas Mavericks
Guard Jamal Cain is back with the Miami Heat after spending the last two games with the G League affiliate in Sioux Falls. He is available for tonight's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Here's the game preview:. Game time: 6:30 p.m., ET. Where: AmericanAirlines Center. TV: Bally Sports Sun. Betting...
Joel Embiid Leads Philadelphia 76ers Past Portland Trail Blazers
Joel Embiid scored 32 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 105-95 win against the Portland Trail Blazers. James Harden had 16 points, 10 rebounds, and 14 assists, his fourth triple-double this season. “I think from the beginning it was easy. When you’ve got two guys with high basketball...
Could Mavs Make Trade with Raptors? 3 Deals to Consider
It always takes a while for each season’s trade market to take shape due to teams never really knowing where they’ll be at mid-season until they’re actually there. For the Dallas Mavericks, they occupy the fifth seed in the Western Conference standings, but that label might be fool’s gold, as they have just a 24-22 record and have lost six of their last eight games heading into Friday night’s matchup against the Miami Heat.
Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers battle the altitude and the Nuggets in Denver
The Indiana Pacers travel to Denver tonight to take on the Western Conference's top seeded Nuggets. Denver has won eight games in a row and sits at 32-13, so they will be a tough task for the Pacers. Indiana has lost five in a row and has dropped to 23-23....
See Where Trae Young’s Jersey Sales Rank in the NBA
On Friday afternoon, the NBA released its list of the top-selling jerseys through the first half of the 2022-23 regular season. The data used came from the NBA Store website and only accounted for current players. Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young's jersey sales ranked 11th among active players. Last...
Chiefs-Jaguars prediction: Will KC’s can’t-miss advantage be enough vs. Jacksonville?
Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City. Two weeks ago, I admitted to changing my mind late with the Chiefs-Raiders prediction, and I have similar thoughts for this one as well. My first opinion following Jacksonville’s win last week over the Los Angeles Chargers was that the Jaguars would...
Lakers News: Last Two Minute Report Reveals Missed Late-Game Opportunity For LA
On Wednesday night, your Los Angeles Lakers watched another defeat snatched from the jaws of victory late, falling to the visiting Sacramento Kings 116-111 after some missed opportunities during the contest's closing seconds. There were many moments where momentum swung the wrong way, at least as far as Lakers players...
Warriors Reveal Why Starting Lineup Changed vs Celtics
The Golden State Warriors did something very unexpected against the Boston Celtics on Thursday night, they changed their starting lineup and took Kevon Looney out for Jordan Poole. It was a decision that shocked fans, but one that head coach Steve Kerr was hoping to galvanize the team into a winning streak.
Injury Report: Thunder Available Lineup Remains Unchanged as Kings Await
Oklahoma City puts its four-game win streak on the line on Friday against when they travel to Sacramento. The Thunder look to begin wrapping up their January schedule that has seen them reach new heights. The Thunder continue to claw closer to a .500 record as the season draws closer to the All-Star Break.
Pelicans vs. Magic: New Orleans Starts Parade Through Florida
New Orleans, La.- The New Orleans Pelicans (26-19) are back on the road after a quick one-game stop in their Smoothie King Center home. Willie Green's squad will trek through Florida this week and the first stop is the Amway Center, home of the Orlando Magic (16-28). The Pelicans have...
Tyrese Haliburton says he hopes to return from injury in early February for the Indiana Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton went down with a knee and elbow injury for the Indiana Pacers five games ago. In the third quarter against the New York Knicks, he fell to the floor and was bumped into by multiple other players. He exited the game and left the arena on crutches. He...
Countdown to Kickoff: Giants vs. Eagles Round 3
The Giants hope the third time is the charm. The Eagles are intent on keeping the status quo. The two NFC East rivals will meet for the third time in just over 40 days Saturday night, this time in the divisional round playoffs with seasons on the line. Philadelphia (14-3,...
Bold Take: The Detroit Pistons walked away with two top 5 rookies in this loaded 2022 draft class
Back in 2020, Detroit Pistons GM Troy Weaver made bold claims suggesting that the effort to bring back the glory days of the Motor City was a restoration rather than a competitive rebuild. Weaver's decisions in his first three seasons have undoubtedly affirmed his statement - he has established himself as a draft-day mastermind. In addition to leveraging impromptu trades, Troy has done a fantastic job evaluating prospect potential and capitalizing on their talents. This year, Jaden Ivey was a lock at five, but Weaver strategically dealt mere breadcrumbs to the Knicks for Jalen Duren at 13.
Lakers: Kendrick Perkins Has Fun Conspiracy Theory For Front Office Inaction
Your 2022-23 Los Angeles Lakers have yet to operate like a normal team. Beyond their befuddling 20-25 record, littered with five-game losing streaks and five-game winning streaks alike, the Lakers continue to buck traditional NBA rumor mill timelines. Prior to the start of the season, all the buzz around town was that LA was exploring a variety of Russell Westbrook trade options.
Okorafor: ‘I’m Going to Bring the Energy to Louisville’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - When the Louisville men's basketball program takes on Boston College after a week off, they'll have another player at their disposal to help snap their lengthy losing streak. In a bit of a surprising development, the Cardinals announced Thursday that they had added Nigerian native and NBA...
Seahawks Special Teams Ranked as One of League’s Best This Season
The Seattle Seahawks gave fans plenty of things to feel excited about this season. With the reemergence of quarterback Geno Smith, the quick impact of a handful of rookies and an unlikely run to the playoffs, Seattle drew attention for tons of reasons. With all of this going on, the...
Falcons Rookie Recap: Why Terry Fontenot ‘Loves’ 2022 Draft Class
The first year of coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot's tenure with the Atlanta Falcons was centered around building a foundation, as a veteran-laden team finished 7-10 season, staying in the playoff mix all throughout but clearly lacking ingredients. Relative to expectations, it was a successful season -...
Carthon Wants to Reload, Not Rebuild Titans
NASHVILLE – Hired on Tuesday and introduced as the Tennessee Titans new general manager on Friday, Ran Carthon will take some time to evaluate the team’s roster before making big decisions. But he gave the distinct impression that the Titans are more in a “reload” than “rebuild” situation....
Cowboys at 49ers: Maher Playoff Prop Bet Tells Odds Tale
It has been quite the interesting week for Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher. For starters, he and the Cowboys kept their 2022 playoff run alive by vanquishing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-24 last Monday at Raymond James Stadium. However, Maher’s woes with point-after-attempts against the Bucs led some...
Eagles Excited to Play at a Rocking Lincoln Financial Field
PHILADELPHIA – Just the thought of a Saturday night playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field sent a shiver down the spine of Eagles receiver A.J. Brown earlier this week. “I know the place is going to be rocking,” said Brown. “It’s going to be hard to hear, hard to communicate. It’s going to be crazy. We’re going to try to do our best to ball out, put on a show.
