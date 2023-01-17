It always takes a while for each season’s trade market to take shape due to teams never really knowing where they’ll be at mid-season until they’re actually there. For the Dallas Mavericks, they occupy the fifth seed in the Western Conference standings, but that label might be fool’s gold, as they have just a 24-22 record and have lost six of their last eight games heading into Friday night’s matchup against the Miami Heat.

DALLAS, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO