Wichita Eagle

Jamal Cain Rejoins Miami Heat For Tonight’s Game Against Dallas Mavericks

Guard Jamal Cain is back with the Miami Heat after spending the last two games with the G League affiliate in Sioux Falls. He is available for tonight's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Here's the game preview:. Game time: 6:30 p.m., ET. Where: AmericanAirlines Center. TV: Bally Sports Sun. Betting...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Joel Embiid Leads Philadelphia 76ers Past Portland Trail Blazers

Joel Embiid scored 32 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 105-95 win against the Portland Trail Blazers. James Harden had 16 points, 10 rebounds, and 14 assists, his fourth triple-double this season. “I think from the beginning it was easy. When you’ve got two guys with high basketball...
PORTLAND, OR
Wichita Eagle

Could Mavs Make Trade with Raptors? 3 Deals to Consider

It always takes a while for each season’s trade market to take shape due to teams never really knowing where they’ll be at mid-season until they’re actually there. For the Dallas Mavericks, they occupy the fifth seed in the Western Conference standings, but that label might be fool’s gold, as they have just a 24-22 record and have lost six of their last eight games heading into Friday night’s matchup against the Miami Heat.
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

See Where Trae Young’s Jersey Sales Rank in the NBA

On Friday afternoon, the NBA released its list of the top-selling jerseys through the first half of the 2022-23 regular season. The data used came from the NBA Store website and only accounted for current players. Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young's jersey sales ranked 11th among active players. Last...
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Warriors Reveal Why Starting Lineup Changed vs Celtics

The Golden State Warriors did something very unexpected against the Boston Celtics on Thursday night, they changed their starting lineup and took Kevon Looney out for Jordan Poole. It was a decision that shocked fans, but one that head coach Steve Kerr was hoping to galvanize the team into a winning streak.
BOSTON, MA
Wichita Eagle

Pelicans vs. Magic: New Orleans Starts Parade Through Florida

New Orleans, La.- The New Orleans Pelicans (26-19) are back on the road after a quick one-game stop in their Smoothie King Center home. Willie Green's squad will trek through Florida this week and the first stop is the Amway Center, home of the Orlando Magic (16-28). The Pelicans have...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wichita Eagle

Countdown to Kickoff: Giants vs. Eagles Round 3

The Giants hope the third time is the charm. The Eagles are intent on keeping the status quo. The two NFC East rivals will meet for the third time in just over 40 days Saturday night, this time in the divisional round playoffs with seasons on the line. Philadelphia (14-3,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Bold Take: The Detroit Pistons walked away with two top 5 rookies in this loaded 2022 draft class

Back in 2020, Detroit Pistons GM Troy Weaver made bold claims suggesting that the effort to bring back the glory days of the Motor City was a restoration rather than a competitive rebuild. Weaver's decisions in his first three seasons have undoubtedly affirmed his statement - he has established himself as a draft-day mastermind. In addition to leveraging impromptu trades, Troy has done a fantastic job evaluating prospect potential and capitalizing on their talents. This year, Jaden Ivey was a lock at five, but Weaver strategically dealt mere breadcrumbs to the Knicks for Jalen Duren at 13.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Lakers: Kendrick Perkins Has Fun Conspiracy Theory For Front Office Inaction

Your 2022-23 Los Angeles Lakers have yet to operate like a normal team. Beyond their befuddling 20-25 record, littered with five-game losing streaks and five-game winning streaks alike, the Lakers continue to buck traditional NBA rumor mill timelines. Prior to the start of the season, all the buzz around town was that LA was exploring a variety of Russell Westbrook trade options.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Okorafor: ‘I’m Going to Bring the Energy to Louisville’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - When the Louisville men's basketball program takes on Boston College after a week off, they'll have another player at their disposal to help snap their lengthy losing streak. In a bit of a surprising development, the Cardinals announced Thursday that they had added Nigerian native and NBA...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wichita Eagle

Seahawks Special Teams Ranked as One of League’s Best This Season

The Seattle Seahawks gave fans plenty of things to feel excited about this season. With the reemergence of quarterback Geno Smith, the quick impact of a handful of rookies and an unlikely run to the playoffs, Seattle drew attention for tons of reasons. With all of this going on, the...
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Falcons Rookie Recap: Why Terry Fontenot ‘Loves’ 2022 Draft Class

The first year of coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot's tenure with the Atlanta Falcons was centered around building a foundation, as a veteran-laden team finished 7-10 season, staying in the playoff mix all throughout but clearly lacking ingredients. Relative to expectations, it was a successful season -...
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Carthon Wants to Reload, Not Rebuild Titans

NASHVILLE – Hired on Tuesday and introduced as the Tennessee Titans new general manager on Friday, Ran Carthon will take some time to evaluate the team’s roster before making big decisions. But he gave the distinct impression that the Titans are more in a “reload” than “rebuild” situation....
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys at 49ers: Maher Playoff Prop Bet Tells Odds Tale

It has been quite the interesting week for Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher. For starters, he and the Cowboys kept their 2022 playoff run alive by vanquishing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-24 last Monday at Raymond James Stadium. However, Maher’s woes with point-after-attempts against the Bucs led some...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Eagles Excited to Play at a Rocking Lincoln Financial Field

PHILADELPHIA – Just the thought of a Saturday night playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field sent a shiver down the spine of Eagles receiver A.J. Brown earlier this week. “I know the place is going to be rocking,” said Brown. “It’s going to be hard to hear, hard to communicate. It’s going to be crazy. We’re going to try to do our best to ball out, put on a show.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

