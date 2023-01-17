Read full article on original website
Related
Biden tours California's storm damage
President Biden joined California Gov. Newsom to tour various sites of damage after nine atmospheric rivers slammed the state. NBC’s Gadi Schwartz has more on the recovery efforts California faces as costs for restoration are estimated to reach one billion dollars. Jan. 20, 2023.
KEYT
Biggest snowfalls recorded in California history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
Two earthquakes felt near area where Biden will survey storm damage
(KRON) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake later followed by a 3.3 aftershock struck about 8 miles from Hollister and 11 miles from Salinas on Thursday. The area the quakes hit is not too far from where President Joe Biden is expected to be today as he surveys storm damage and meets with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. […]
Biden: Deadly California storms 'caused by climate change'
President Joe Biden delivered brief remarks after surveying storm damage in California on Thursday, declaring the destruction a clear sign of climate change.
Biden pledges support ‘every step of the way’ as California recovers from storms
While touring devastation caused by a series of severe storms in California, President Biden warned that climate change could create even more extreme weather in the years ahead. NBC News’ Allie Raffa explains what kind of support the White House is pledging as California begins to clean up after the storms. Jan. 20, 2023.
Climate change could increase precipitation in California storms by trillions of gallons, study says
As damaging as it was for more than 32 trillion gallons of rain and snow to fall on California since Christmas, a worst-case global warming scenario could juice up similar future downpours by one-third by the middle of this century, a new study says.
Drone footage shows dramatic improvement in California reservoir levels
In the wake of the atmospheric rivers that have brought an onslaught of rain, wind and snow to California over the last few weeks, short-term drought conditions and reservoir levels have improved, but the Golden State is not in the clear yet when it comes to the long-term drought, according to AccuWeather forecasters.
Will wet weather return to California before winter ends?
Will California see more storms and wet weather this winter? We talked to the experts.
California witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped object along dark highway
A California witness at Napa reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object flying low with white lights at the three corners at 11:45 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
actionnewsnow.com
Wolf attacks increase in Northern California
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. -The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has seen an increase in wolf attacks in Eastern Siskiyou County over the last month. CDFW received nine reports of possible wolf attacks in Eastern Siskyou County since December 26. In the first case a calf was found injured...
Drought, fire, flood: natural disasters test California town
Jason and Shannon Phleger had just rebuilt their wildfire-ravaged home when it was wrecked again by one of the powerful storms that swept through California last week. "Our struggle kind of represents... what California and the West Coast is going to look like in the future," Jason Phleger said.
roselawgroupreporter.com
How Lake Mead Water Levels Look After Weeks of Heavy Rainfall
California and Nevada have had extremely heavy rainfall in recent days, during one of the severest droughts the region has ever seen. So what does that mean for the water levels at Lake Mead?. Lake Mead’s water levels are rapidly declining due to the drought. The reservoir—which stretches across Nevada...
California faces dangerous mudslides after monster storms
The deluge has stopped after California's ninth atmospheric river storm in recent weeks, but the danger remains. A mudslide stopped a commuter train in Sunol in its tracks and more than 200 passengers onboard had to be evacuated. In Berkeley, mud poured through resident Marjorie Cruz's home of more than...
Brutal California Storm Plunges Big Bear Beneath Over 17 Inches of Snow
California‘s Big Bear community recently got hammered with more than 17 inches of snow over the last 48 hours in what some call one of the season’s biggest storms. According to Big Bear officials, the area received between six to eight inches of snow overnight. In addition, it looks like it will continue for a while. Snow continued to fall on Monday, bringing the total snowfall of the season to a massive 57 inches. The snow also came as the area’s ski resorts saw one of their busiest weekend of the season.
koamnewsnow.com
CA: EVAC WARNING PROMPTED BY FLOOD FEARS IN TRACY
CALIFORNIA FLOODING WINTER STORM RAIN FLOODING BOMB CYCLONE ATMOSPHERIC RIVER. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
hflamppost.com
California is in Deep Waters
On December 31, 2022, record levels of rain began to fall affecting parts of Southern California, Central Coast, Northern California and Nevada. As California is streaming with rivers throughout, the extended periods of heavy rainfall are causing the state to flood. The floods have caused devastation throughout the state of...
railfan.com
California Storms Disrupt Rail Service
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Union Pacific’s Coast Line will be closed for at least another week after the storms that have ravaged California in recent days damaged a bridge on the line. According to a Union Pacific service advisory on January 10, the foundation of a bridge...
California Death Toll Reaches 20 as Last of Atmospheric River Storms Finally Ends
The parade of atmospheric rivers that pounded California for three weeks finally faded on Monday, enabling the state to begin lengthy repairs to roads and levees as the White House announced President Biden planned to survey the damage. The nine consecutive rainstorms that inundated California in succession since Dec. 26...
California crews search for missing actor near Mount Baldy
Rescue crews in California are searching for 65-year-old actor Julian Sands who was reported missing near Mount Baldy in San Bernardino County. Sands is most known for his work in films such as, “Arachnophobia” and “Warlock”.Jan. 19, 2023.
East Bay And NorCal Flood Maps For Wednesday Plus Why Floods Are Going To Be The New Normal In California
I went to school on the beach at UC Santa Barbara. Every freshman class, by the time they graduated, would see the houses on the cliffs on Del Playa lose part of their decks. The cliffs would fall into the high tide and the fencing would have to be moved back.
NBC News
576K+
Followers
65K+
Post
379M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1