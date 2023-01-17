ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

NBC News

Biden tours California's storm damage

President Biden joined California Gov. Newsom to tour various sites of damage after nine atmospheric rivers slammed the state. NBC’s Gadi Schwartz has more on the recovery efforts California faces as costs for restoration are estimated to reach one billion dollars. Jan. 20, 2023.
KEYT

Biggest snowfalls recorded in California history

Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
FOX40

Two earthquakes felt near area where Biden will survey storm damage

(KRON) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake later followed by a 3.3 aftershock struck about 8 miles from Hollister and 11 miles from Salinas on Thursday. The area the quakes hit is not too far from where President Joe Biden is expected to be today as he surveys storm damage and meets with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. […]
actionnewsnow.com

Wolf attacks increase in Northern California

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. -The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has seen an increase in wolf attacks in Eastern Siskiyou County over the last month. CDFW received nine reports of possible wolf attacks in Eastern Siskyou County since December 26. In the first case a calf was found injured...
roselawgroupreporter.com

How Lake Mead Water Levels Look After Weeks of Heavy Rainfall

California and Nevada have had extremely heavy rainfall in recent days, during one of the severest droughts the region has ever seen. So what does that mean for the water levels at Lake Mead?. Lake Mead’s water levels are rapidly declining due to the drought. The reservoir—which stretches across Nevada...
CBS News

California faces dangerous mudslides after monster storms

The deluge has stopped after California's ninth atmospheric river storm in recent weeks, but the danger remains. A mudslide stopped a commuter train in Sunol in its tracks and more than 200 passengers onboard had to be evacuated. In Berkeley, mud poured through resident Marjorie Cruz's home of more than...
Outsider.com

Brutal California Storm Plunges Big Bear Beneath Over 17 Inches of Snow

California‘s Big Bear community recently got hammered with more than 17 inches of snow over the last 48 hours in what some call one of the season’s biggest storms. According to Big Bear officials, the area received between six to eight inches of snow overnight. In addition, it looks like it will continue for a while. Snow continued to fall on Monday, bringing the total snowfall of the season to a massive 57 inches. The snow also came as the area’s ski resorts saw one of their busiest weekend of the season.
hflamppost.com

California is in Deep Waters

On December 31, 2022, record levels of rain began to fall affecting parts of Southern California, Central Coast, Northern California and Nevada. As California is streaming with rivers throughout, the extended periods of heavy rainfall are causing the state to flood. The floods have caused devastation throughout the state of...
railfan.com

California Storms Disrupt Rail Service

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Union Pacific’s Coast Line will be closed for at least another week after the storms that have ravaged California in recent days damaged a bridge on the line. According to a Union Pacific service advisory on January 10, the foundation of a bridge...
NBC News

