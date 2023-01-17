ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nepal plane crash – live: Pilot asked to switch runway minutes before landing, says official

The pilot of the Yeti Airlines plane that crashed on Sunday asked the airport to switch runway minutes before his aircraft plunged into a deep gorge, a Pokhara airport spokesperson said.Anup Joshi said the pilot did not flag “anything untoward” to air traffic control and asked to switch from runway 3 to runway 1, adding weather conditions were good for a safe landing that day.The Yeti Airlines twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft was carrying 72 people – four crew members and 68 passengers – when it crashed near the airport of the tourist city of Pokhara.The dead bodies of 68...
Horrifying moment plane with 72 on board crashes in Nepal, 68 dead

Slide 1 of 16: Police have confirmed at least 68 people were killed today when a domestic flight crashed into a gorge while landing at a newly opened airport in the central resort town of Pokhara. Harrowing footage showed the plane moments before the disaster - which is the small Himalayan country's worst crash in nearly five years.
WATCH: Passenger Records Video As Nepal's Yeti Airlines Plane Crashes

At least 68 people were killed when a twin-engine aircraft crashed near the city of Pokhara in Nepal on Sunday (January 15) morning. There were four crew members and 68 passengers on the Yeti Airlines' flight from Kathmandu to Pokhara when it slammed into a river gorge and burst into flames.
Video shows final moments of Nepal flight before plane crashed killing 68 people

Video shared online shows the dramatic moments before a plane crash in Nepal killed at least 68 people.The flight from Kathmandu to the resort town of Pokhara had 72 people aboard and crashed while landing at a newly opened airport on Sunday.The crash is the country’s deadliest airplane accident in more than three decades.A total of 15 foreign nationals were on board the Yeti Airlines flight, according to Nepal’s aviation authority, including one Irish person.A spokesperson for Pokhara Airport, Anup Joshi, said the plane crashed as it approached the airport, adding that the "plane cruised at 12,500 feet and was...
Chilling video shows passenger warning chopper pilot before fatal crash

Chilling video has emerged from inside the cockpit of one of two helicopters involved in a fatal mid-air collision in Australia – as a passenger taps the pilot in the arm to warn him of the impending disaster. The footage obtained by 7 News shows the tourist in the back seat of the descending chopper trying to alert pilot Michael James while pointing ahead. James turns toward the passenger, who then braces for impact with the other helicopter on Monday afternoon near Main Beach on Australia’s Gold Coast. In addition to the pilot, the helicopter was carrying Riaan and Elmarie Steenberg, and Marle...
Video shows Soviet Tu-16 Badger bomber Crashing Into Sea After Buzzing USS Essex Aircraft Carrier

The Tu-16 Badger made four passes over the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Essex, and on the last a wing clipped the sea and it crashed with no survivors. On May 25, 1968 a Soviet Air Force Tu-16 Badger-F piloted by Colonel Andrey Pliyev buzzed the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Essex (CV-9) in the Norwegian Sea. The Tu-16 made four passes, and on the last a wing clipped the sea and it crashed with no survivors. Parts of three bodies were recovered by the US.
WASHINGTON STATE
Larry Lease

Tragedy Strikes American Airlines as Employee is Fatally Ingested into Engine at Montgomery Airport

An American Airlines employee was killed on Saturday after being "ingested into the engine" of an aircraft.Photo byMiguel Ángel SanzonUnsplash. An American Airlines employee was killed on Saturday after being "ingested into the engine" of an aircraft at the Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama, according to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). The employee has not yet been identified, and the airline has not released an official statement on the incident. The ground worker, who has been reported as a baggage handler, was reportedly pulled into one of the plane's engines while the aircraft was parked at a gate with the parking brake set. The FAA and NTSB are currently investigating the accident, and a preliminary report is expected to be released within the next two to three weeks. The airport suspended operations after the incident but resumed service on Saturday evening.
MONTGOMERY, AL
‘Shut up, I am not your servant!’: Flight attendant blasts passenger in explosive row

A flight attendant was caught on camera telling a passenge to “shut up” after he allegedly made one of her colleagues cry.The member of cabin crew for Indian airline IndiGo was seen having an explosive argument with a traveller on flight on6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi on 16 December.A fellow passenger filmed the incident, which quickly went viral after they shared it online.The cabin crew member can be heard saying: “Shut up, I am not your servant!” She also tells the man to “stop pointing your finger at me and yelling at me, my crew is crying because...
Everything Flight Attendants Notice When You Board a Plane

Traveling by air is one of the most delicate experiences in the world; therefore, flight attendants work with all their senses in order to detect threats miles away. Because once the plane is in the air, no help is coming from anywhere. Once a passenger boards the plane, the flight stewards welcome you with all smiles, collect your bags, and direct you to your seat.
An Airline Passenger Put A Tracker On Her Own 'Lost' Luggage & It Turned Into A Wild Chase

United Airlines is coming under fire after a passenger decided to put the airline on blast for "lying" to her about the whereabouts of her bag after they lost it in transit. Valerie Szybala decided to document her experience trying to find her lost baggage with United Airlines on Twitter, and her viral story includes so many turns that it’s hard to keep up.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
